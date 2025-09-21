Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 a must-have upgrade?





What's new with the new Ultra?

Apple's latest rugged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 , has officially landed, bringing a few updates to the company's high-end wearable. But if you're a current Ultra owner, the excitement might be short-lived. In his Power On newsletter, Apple expert Mark Gurman, who has owned every version of the watch, delivers a clear and simple verdict: most people with a previous Ultra model should not upgrade.



Gurman argues that the changes are just not significant enough to warrant the purchase, calling this year's update an easy pass for existing users. Let's break down what's new, and what isn't.



What's new (and what isn't) Apple's latest rugged smartwatch, the, has officially landed, bringing a few updates to the company's high-end wearable. But if you're a current Ultra owner, the excitement might be short-lived. In his Power On newsletter, Apple expert Mark Gurman, who has owned every version of the watch, delivers a clear and simple verdict: most people with a previous Ultra model should not upgrade.Gurman argues that the changes are just not significant enough to warrant the purchase, calling this year's update an easy pass for existing users. Let's break down what's new, and what isn't.



Familiar Design : The overall look and feel of the watch are identical to the first and second generations.

: The overall look and feel of the watch are identical to the first and second generations. Minor Screen Increase : While the screen is slightly larger, Gurman notes that the change isn't meaningful in day-to-day use.

: While the screen is slightly larger, Gurman notes that the change isn't meaningful in day-to-day use. Satellite Connectivity : The one potentially significant new feature is the addition of satellite connectivity for emergency communications when you're off the grid.

: The one potentially significant new feature is the addition of satellite connectivity for emergency communications when you're off the grid. The Catch : As Gurman rightly points out, anyone with an iPhone 14 or newer already has this exact functionality in their pocket.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Who should actually buy this watch?

The advice here is refreshingly simple. This year's update cleanly splits the audience into two camps. If you own an Apple Watch Ultra 1 or 2, you can comfortably wait. The lack of compelling new features makes this a poor value proposition, as you'd be paying a premium for an experience that's nearly identical to the one you already have.



However, if you're a newcomer to the Ultra line or are upgrading from a standard Apple Watch, the Ultra 3 is the one to get. It's the best rugged watch Apple currently offers and serves as a fantastic, feature-packed entry point into the premium category. The advice here is refreshingly simple. This year's update cleanly splits the audience into two camps. If you own an Apple Watch Ultra 1 or 2, you can comfortably wait. The lack of compelling new features makes this a poor value proposition, as you'd be paying a premium for an experience that's nearly identical to the one you already have.However, if you're a newcomer to the Ultra line or are upgrading from a standard Apple Watch, the Ultra 3 is the one to get. It's the best rugged watch Apple currently offers and serves as a fantastic, feature-packed entry point into the premium category.





Did you upgrade or are you planning to get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year? I upgraded from an Ultra 2 to an Ultra 3. I upgraded from an older SE, Series, or Ultra Apple Watch. I just bought a brand new Ultra 3 without upgrade. I didn’t buy or upgrade to a new Apple Watch Ultra 3. I upgraded from an Ultra 2 to an Ultra 3. 0% I upgraded from an older SE, Series, or Ultra Apple Watch. 0% I just bought a brand new Ultra 3 without upgrade. 0% I didn’t buy or upgrade to a new Apple Watch Ultra 3. 0%





My take on the Ultra 3 upgrade





From my perspective, Apple has put current Ultra owners in an easy position: you can save your money this year without feeling like you're missing out. This feels like an "S" year for the Ultra, a minor spec bump rather than a true generational leap that redefines the product.



While satellite connectivity is a great safety feature, its redundancy for anyone carrying a modern iPhone makes it a weak selling point for an upgrade. For now, current Ultras should serve their owners just fine until next year's upgrade.



Recommended Stories







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!