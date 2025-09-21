Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 a must-have upgrade?

The new satellite connectivity is a nice addition, but is that a compelling reason for owners of the first or second-gen models to upgrade?

By
Apple Apple Watch
Person wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 3 getting a hypertension notification
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is here, but you should probably hold off on upgrading, according to a suggestion by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new model offers such minor changes that most current Ultra owners are better off waiting for next year.

What's new with the new Ultra?


Apple's latest rugged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, has officially landed, bringing a few updates to the company's high-end wearable. But if you're a current Ultra owner, the excitement might be short-lived. In his Power On newsletter, Apple expert Mark Gurman, who has owned every version of the watch, delivers a clear and simple verdict: most people with a previous Ultra model should not upgrade.

Gurman argues that the changes are just not significant enough to warrant the purchase, calling this year's update an easy pass for existing users. Let's break down what's new, and what isn't.

What's new (and what isn't)


  • Familiar Design: The overall look and feel of the watch are identical to the first and second generations.
  • Minor Screen Increase: While the screen is slightly larger, Gurman notes that the change isn't meaningful in day-to-day use.
  • Satellite Connectivity: The one potentially significant new feature is the addition of satellite connectivity for emergency communications when you're off the grid.
  • The Catch: As Gurman rightly points out, anyone with an iPhone 14 or newer already has this exact functionality in their pocket.


Who should actually buy this watch?


The advice here is refreshingly simple. This year's update cleanly splits the audience into two camps. If you own an Apple Watch Ultra 1 or 2, you can comfortably wait. The lack of compelling new features makes this a poor value proposition, as you'd be paying a premium for an experience that's nearly identical to the one you already have.

However, if you're a newcomer to the Ultra line or are upgrading from a standard Apple Watch, the Ultra 3 is the one to get. It's the best rugged watch Apple currently offers and serves as a fantastic, feature-packed entry point into the premium category.

Did you upgrade or are you planning to get an Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year?

Vote View Result

My take on the Ultra 3 upgrade


From my perspective, Apple has put current Ultra owners in an easy position: you can save your money this year without feeling like you're missing out. This feels like an "S" year for the Ultra, a minor spec bump rather than a true generational leap that redefines the product.

While satellite connectivity is a great safety feature, its redundancy for anyone carrying a modern iPhone makes it a weak selling point for an upgrade. For now, current Ultras should serve their owners just fine until next year's upgrade.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 a must-have upgrade?

