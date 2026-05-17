Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

Here’s everything new for the dedicated iPhone Siri app and why it’s better than ChatGPT and rivals

Apple's upcoming Siri app for the iPhone will be different from rivals like ChatGPT in all the right ways.

0
Abdullah Asim
By
iOS Apple Apps iPhone
Add as a preferred source on Google
Setting up Siri on iPhone
Siri has lagged behind other digital assistants for years. | Image by PhoneArena
Two years after first promising a long-awaited overhaul for Siri, Apple is finally poised to deliver the upgrade next month at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2026. The new Siri will feature a dedicated app — similar to rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT — and will, in some areas, actually excel more than any other AI app on the market.

In his newsletter Power On, Apple insider Mark Gurman has provided detailed explanations about how the new Siri app is going to function, how it lags behind, and how it leaves competitors in the dust.

Siri is changing for the better




The new Siri app will provide iPhone users with a lot of different ways to customize their interactions with Apple’s digital assistant. In addition to the standard method of activating Siri, you will be able to enter a “Search or Ask” mode by swiping down from the top center of your screen, similar to some Android phones.

You can also choose how the Siri app launches every time you access it. Siri can either open up a new instance each time, or it can display a grid of your past chats, allowing you to jump into and continue a prior conversation.

Recommended For You
You will also have the freedom to configure the Siri app similar to the Messages app. Existing conversations with Siri can be set to self-delete in a month, a year, or never.

Speaking of self-deleting chats and prior conversations, Apple will continue to heavily lean into the privacy aspect of its AI offerings.

Privacy across Apple Intelligence




Apple boasted about protecting user data when it first showed off a revamped Siri back in 2024, and the company will continue to do so according to Gurman. The Siri app might also remain free of ads for the time being as Apple tries to catch up to rival services.

Gurman argues that Apple might try to play off its lack of progress in AI services as a result of it prioritizing the privacy of user data a lot more than rival companies like Meta and Google. It’s true, Apple refuses to train its AI models on troves of user interactions and data, opting instead for synthetic data instead.

What do you prioritize for AI services?
3 Votes


Unfortunately, Siri had fallen behind a bit too much, forcing Apple to rely on Google’s flagship AI model Gemini for help. Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook would not want his last ever launch to be a failure.

Apple might be handing off some more privacy protections to Google for the time being. If it is, the company is keeping quiet about that and will likely market the other privacy-focused features in play.

Gurman believes that this will make up the core of Apple’s marketing for the new Siri app at WWDC 2026.

User data protection first and foremost




According to Gurman, Apple’s approach to the new Siri app puts user privacy at the center of the stage. While competing apps might be introducing incognito modes and the option to opt out of sharing user interactions, Siri will have all of these options enabled by default. Or, at the very least, clearly present them to users.

This is how Apple will market the new Siri app, a much more private offering than ChatGPT, Meta AI, Claude, or any other rival services. Despite the two years of prep work, however, Gurman also revealed that there is a possibility that Siri will be in Beta when it is announced next month.

I appreciate the privacy




After finding out that the Meta Ray-Ban glasses leak your private moments to workers in other countries, I’ve become especially conscious of how AI is trained. If Apple can deliver on all of its grand promises of user privacy, then I’m all for it, even if it means that Siri takes longer to catch up to rivals.

Let’s be perfectly honest, despite billions of dollars spent on AI, most smartphone users still could not care less for AI services on their phones. Apple, take your time, I’m sure most people won’t miss anything.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
Latest News
Is Android still an operating system? Google says no, but here's why that's a stretch
Is Android still an operating system? Google says no, but here's why that's a stretch
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Insider just told us exactly how far behind Apple is from Google on AI
Insider just told us exactly how far behind Apple is from Google on AI
Here’s everything new for the dedicated iPhone Siri app and why it’s better than ChatGPT and rivals
Here’s everything new for the dedicated iPhone Siri app and why it’s better than ChatGPT and rivals
Apple is reportedly slipping a quiet warning into your iPhone about Siri
Apple is reportedly slipping a quiet warning into your iPhone about Siri
Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly be special for a grim reason
Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly be special for a grim reason