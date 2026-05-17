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Apple is reportedly slipping a quiet warning into your iPhone about Siri

It's just one word, but iPhone users haven't seen it in 13 years.

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Johanna Romero
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Hey Siri setup screen
Hey Siri's setup screen. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple is reportedly bringing back a 13-year-old Siri label this fall, and it speaks volumes about how confident the company actually is in its long-delayed assistant overhaul.

The "beta" label is making a comeback

Internal builds of iOS 27 are tagging the new Siri as a "beta," and there's even a toggle that lets users opt out of the Siri beta entirely. That's according to Bloomberg's lead Apple reporter Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter.

This isn't a new playbook for Apple, just a dusty one. The original Siri shipped as a "beta" back in 2011, and Apple quietly retired that label two years later with iOS 7. It hasn't returned to the assistant since.


Siri has felt like a beta for 15 years anyway

Here's the part Apple would rather not say out loud: Siri has been functioning like rough, half-finished software for the better part of 15 years, label or no label. Asking it to do anything more complicated than setting a timer is still a gamble in 2026.

So slapping the "beta" badge back on isn't really a return to anything. It's more of an admission. And a very convenient one, given how badly the road to Siri 2.0 has gone.

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A built-in escape hatch for WWDC 2026

The revamped Siri was originally supposed to land in 2024. It slipped to iOS 26.4, then iOS 26.5, then vanished from the spring beta cycle entirely, earning Siri 2.0 the title of Apple's longest-running piece of vaporware. WWDC 2026 kicks off on June 8, and Apple finally has to put up.

Calling it a "beta" gives Apple a graceful out. If the assistant flops at launch, hallucinates wildly, or simply underwhelms compared to what Google is doing, the company can shrug and say, well, we did tell you. The toggle to leave the beta is basically a customer service script written in advance.

Apple is showing up to a fight half-dressed

Meanwhile, Google just unveiled Gemini Intelligence with Android 17, with agentic features that book your rides, build your shopping carts, and execute multi-step automations on your behalf. No "beta" badge. No escape toggle. Just shipping.

That contrast is the real story. Apple is set to put a band-aid on Siri's launch before it even arrives, while its biggest competitor is rolling out agentic AI with full confidence. As someone with an iPhone Air in my current rotation, I'd love to be wrong about this. I'm just not betting on it, but WWDC will tell us soon enough.

If you want more hot takes on Apple's AI struggles and everything else mobile, come hang out with me on X at https://www.x.com/jojothetechie and on Threads at https://www.threads.com/@jojothetechie.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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