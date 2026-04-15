The iPhone Ultra might win a war it hasn't even joined yet, according to market analysis

Apple or Oppo: who's expected to win?





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The Find N6 is a groundbreaking phone that proves achieving a "near-invisible" crease is not just wishful thinking. This option isn't just extremely slim, but it's also "built to bounce back" when you unfold it, creating a smoother viewing experience.



Apple, on the other hand, is rumored to employ a "sandwich" approach, using a The Find N6 is a groundbreaking phone that proves achieving a "near-invisible" crease is not just wishful thinking. This option isn't just extremely slim, but it's also "built to bounce back" when you unfold it, creating a smoother viewing experience.Apple, on the other hand, is rumored to employ a "sandwich" approach, using a dual-layer UTG (ultra-thin glass)/UFG (ultra-foldable glass) . Those materials could encompass the display on either side, improving long-term durability.





If it indeed costs $2,000, will the iPhone Ultra be worth it? Absolutely! I'd pay even more for an Apple foldable I don't think so It might, but only if it gets discounted somehow Depends on the specs Vote 3 Votes



The Cupertino tech giant might also use a self-healing glass technology, which could help the display repair minuscule scratches on its own.



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Oppo's device also packs a 6,000mAh battery, which Apple might not be able to match, let alone surpass.



It's not just the specs that matter

Even if Oppo packs the most impressive specs and crease technology, will it be the 2026 foldable winner? I doubt it. Oppo's device also packs a 6,000mAh battery, which Apple might not be able to match, let alone surpass. According to recent leaks , the iPhone Ultra could come with a 5,800mAh battery under the hood.Even if Oppo packs the most impressive specs and crease technology, will it be the 2026 foldable winner? I doubt it.



It's not just specs that matter, at the end of the day. Oppo is highly unlikely to release its Find N6 on the global scene. The device is limited to select markets, essentially leaving US and European users out of the equation. It's not just specs that matter, at the end of the day. Oppo is highly unlikely to release its Find N6 on the global scene. The device is limited to select markets, essentially leaving US and European users out of the equation.









Apple, on the other hand, is unlikely to limit its foldable to a handful of markets. And let's admit it, availability is just as important as specs, if not more.



With a larger battery than most existing options and a different approach to the crease situation, the iPhone Ultra will likely be the global winner this year — even if it's not better than Oppo's Find N6.



Apple to win a significant market share



But what does a global winner actually mean in pure numbers? According to a



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Samsung is losing its dominance, probably for good

Looking at TrendForce's market analysis for foldable options in 2026, we see another curious trend. In 2022, Samsung held over 75% of the global foldable market. But that dominance has steadily been eroding, with experts predicting it could only account for 30% this year. Apple, on the other hand, is unlikely to limit its foldable to a handful of markets. And let's admit it, availability is just as important as specs, if not more.With a larger battery than most existing options and a different approach to the crease situation, the iPhone Ultra will likely be the global winner this year — even if it's not better than Oppo's Find N6.But what does a global winner actually mean in pure numbers? According to a TrendForce analysis , Apple could secure a 19.3% share of the foldable market this year.That's a substantial figure, and it proves what impact Apple's first-ever foldable device is expected to have.Looking at TrendForce's market analysis for foldable options in 2026, we see another curious trend. In 2022, Samsung held over 75% of the global foldable market. But that dominance has steadily been eroding, with experts predicting it could only account for 30% this year.







The reason is obvious: the Galaxy Z lineup has barely received major changes over the past few generations. In 2025, Samsung finally achieved a proper form factor for its book-like foldable, but even that didn't reverse the trend.



What about the price?

With Samsung quietly raising prices for its



For now, all we can do is speculate. Last week, Apple insider Mark Gurman explained the device might cost more than $2,000 (via



If you ask me, the price won't really matter — the iPhone Ultra will likely be one of the best-selling Apple models this year. I expect many enthusiasts will want to see just how the brand reimagines the foldable experience with its first-ever book-like option. The reason is obvious: the Galaxy Z lineup has barely received major changes over the past few generations. In 2025, Samsung finally achieved a proper form factor for its book-like foldable, but even that didn't reverse the trend.With Samsung quietly raising prices for its Galaxy Z Fold 7 (and more) , the obvious question we now have to ask is just how much the rumored iPhone Ultra could cost.For now, all we can do is speculate. Last week, Apple insider Mark Gurman explained the device might cost more than $2,000 (via MacRumors ). It remains unclear whether the renowned Bloomberg leaker is talking about the base storage configuration or the higher-tier variants.If you ask me, the price won't really matter — the iPhone Ultra will likely be one of the best-selling Apple models this year. I expect many enthusiasts will want to see just how the brand reimagines the foldable experience with its first-ever book-like option.





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