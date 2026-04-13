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Huawei revealed the iPhone Fold competitor that should make Apple very worried

Huawei officially set the wide foldable trend in motion, months ahead of Apple’s long-awaited foldable iPhone.

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Huawei Pura X Max
Huawei Pura X Max | Image by Huawei
After several leaks, Huawei has finally announced its brand-new foldable smartphone, which could mean trouble for Apple. Different from the rumored Pura X2, the new device is the official beginning of the wide foldable era.

Huawei revealed the Pura X Max wide foldable


Huawei is launching several new smartphones in China next week, and one of them is a new foldable. Called the Pura X Max, the device is a book-style foldable with an internal display that appears to have a wide aspect ratio.

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Joining the original Pura X, the new Pura X Max will launch on April 20 alongside the Huawei Pura 90 Pro series. Huawei revealed the design, colors, and the RAM and storage configurations of the new model.

Several variations



Huawei will launch the new foldable in four storage configurations and five colors, with pre-orders now open in China. The storage options range from 12GB/256GB to 16GB/1TB, and the colors are the following:

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  • Phantom Night Black
  • Zero Degree White
  • Interstellar Blue
  • Olive Gold
  • Vibrant Orange

A problem for Apple


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Huawei is already by far the most popular foldable smartphone manufacturer in China, but the Pura X Max appears specifically aimed at challenging Apple. While the Chinese company doesn’t share any of the device’s specifications, the internal display appears to have an aspect ratio of about 16:11.

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, which is rumored to be wider than current models, making it stand out from the crowd. However, Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy Z Fold Wide in the summer, and now Huawei is practically kicking out the wide foldable trend in China.

Do you think the wide foldable design will be successful?
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While the original Pura X is often pointed out to be an inspiration for Apple, that model is a flip foldable. The new Pura X Max is a book-style device, though Huawei’s marketing materials show it being used both in vertical and horizontal positions when unfolded.

Limited release


Just like most Huawei phones, the Pura X Max is unlikely to ever launch outside of China. While some of the company’s devices get released in Europe and other markets, the Pura X was only available domestically.

Still, the new foldable could either pave the way for Apple or prove that nobody likes the new form factor. Either way, I’d love to try this particular model myself.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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