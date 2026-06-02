The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might not be hiding one of the best S26 Ultra camera features

Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (rumored specs):

Display: 5.4-inch cover screen, 7.6-inch main panel

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Battery: 4,800mAh, 45W charging

Camera: new 50MP sensor with 24MP mode support, possibly 12MP ultra-wide sensor

OS: One UI 9, based on Android 17

The Samsung experience

Galaxy Z Fold 8

The tipster further emphasizes that users won't have to download Camera Assistant, thanks to this sensor. In other words, the 24MP mode could work much more intuitively than the, which requires users to download the Camera Assistant app in order to unlock the 24MP mode.If this sticks and theWide debuts with a 24MP mode, it might offer a better balance between detail and file size than Samsung's default photography modes. Of course, we'll have to do our own tests before we determine just how successful this approach turns out to be.While I can totally understand why foldable fans would be willing to wait for the bigWide announcement (which is expected on July 22, 2026, by the way), there are some great alternatives for traditional phone users. And they're from Samsung, too.