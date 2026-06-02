The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might not be hiding one of the best S26 Ultra camera features
Fresh new leaks paint a more complete picture of Samsung's upcoming foldable.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
After learning that Samsung has very high hopes for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, we might now have just found out why. Several fresh new leaks have surfaced on June 2, 2026, pointing to the fact that the upcoming passport-style device might indeed be a phone to be excited about.
Thanks to tipster Ice Universe, we now have a more complete picture about the passport-style device. In several X posts, the leaker has revealed the possible weight of the phone as well as its battery capacity.
Battery and weight might have been revealed
Thanks to tipster Ice Universe, we now have a more complete picture about the passport-style device. In several X posts, the leaker has revealed the possible weight of the phone as well as its battery capacity.
The leaker spills the beans! | Image by Ice Universe
Supposedly, the model might feature a 4,800mAh battery, paired with 45W charging, while managing a 201-gram weight. For contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs 215 grams and features a 4,400mAh battery.
While adding a relatively big battery (at least by Samsung's standards) sounds promising, Ice Universe shares an even more exciting tidbit. According to them, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might feature a special 50MP sensor that supports the 24MP mode.
What I'm actually curious about is the camera. If Samsung is indeed debuting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide with a feature that not even the brand's 'camera king,' the S26 Ultra, offers, I'm expecting a lot.
The most exciting thing of all is how Samsung's approach would stack up against the iPhone Ultra. Unlike the Razr Fold, Apple's rumored foldable phone would follow the same passport design as the Z Fold 8 Wide, and that sets the stage for what could be the most intriguing foldable rivalry yet.
Let's see how Apple's camera approach plays out.
Which phone do you think will have the better camera?
The big news
While adding a relatively big battery (at least by Samsung's standards) sounds promising, Ice Universe shares an even more exciting tidbit. According to them, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might feature a special 50MP sensor that supports the 24MP mode.
Recommended For You
Could this camera be the phone's secret weapon? | Image by Bizarre Red Oil Party
The tipster further emphasizes that users won't have to download Camera Assistant, thanks to this sensor. In other words, the 24MP mode could work much more intuitively than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which requires users to download the Camera Assistant app in order to unlock the 24MP mode.
If this sticks and the Z Fold 8 Wide debuts with a 24MP mode, it might offer a better balance between detail and file size than Samsung's default photography modes. Of course, we'll have to do our own tests before we determine just how successful this approach turns out to be.
While I can totally understand why foldable fans would be willing to wait for the big Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide announcement (which is expected on July 22, 2026, by the way), there are some great alternatives for traditional phone users. And they're from Samsung, too.
If this sticks and the Z Fold 8 Wide debuts with a 24MP mode, it might offer a better balance between detail and file size than Samsung's default photography modes. Of course, we'll have to do our own tests before we determine just how successful this approach turns out to be.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (rumored specs):
- Display: 5.4-inch cover screen, 7.6-inch main panel
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Battery: 4,800mAh, 45W charging
- Camera: new 50MP sensor with 24MP mode support, possibly 12MP ultra-wide sensor
- OS: One UI 9, based on Android 17
The Samsung experience
While I can totally understand why foldable fans would be willing to wait for the big Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide announcement (which is expected on July 22, 2026, by the way), there are some great alternatives for traditional phone users. And they're from Samsung, too.
Traditional phone fans don't need to wait for July 22. | Image by PhoneArena
Those who want to test out the 24MP mode can now do it without paying full price when they pick the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This phone isn't a winner just because of that, though.
To me, its Privacy Display is its biggest advantage. It helps me check out sensitive information (like my credit card balance) without worrying that someone else is also looking at it. Its S Pen is quite advanced as well, and with no confirmation about the Z Fold 8 Wide supporting a stylus, this model remains the best alternative for productivity-focused users.
As an observer of what's going on in the East, I can't possibly be impressed by a 4,800mAh battery. For instance, the Oppo Find N6 packs a hefty 6,000mAh battery and weighs just about 20 grams more than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.
Even the US-available Razr Fold is equipped with a big 6,000mAh. This one is also heavier, though, sitting at 243 grams.
To me, its Privacy Display is its biggest advantage. It helps me check out sensitive information (like my credit card balance) without worrying that someone else is also looking at it. Its S Pen is quite advanced as well, and with no confirmation about the Z Fold 8 Wide supporting a stylus, this model remains the best alternative for productivity-focused users.
Here's to the competition
As an observer of what's going on in the East, I can't possibly be impressed by a 4,800mAh battery. For instance, the Oppo Find N6 packs a hefty 6,000mAh battery and weighs just about 20 grams more than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.
Even the US-available Razr Fold is equipped with a big 6,000mAh. This one is also heavier, though, sitting at 243 grams.
What's your move, Apple? | Image by fpt.
What I'm actually curious about is the camera. If Samsung is indeed debuting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide with a feature that not even the brand's 'camera king,' the S26 Ultra, offers, I'm expecting a lot.
The most exciting thing of all is how Samsung's approach would stack up against the iPhone Ultra. Unlike the Razr Fold, Apple's rumored foldable phone would follow the same passport design as the Z Fold 8 Wide, and that sets the stage for what could be the most intriguing foldable rivalry yet.
Let's see how Apple's camera approach plays out.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: