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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might not be hiding one of the best S26 Ultra camera features

Fresh new leaks paint a more complete picture of Samsung's upcoming foldable.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Samsung Galaxy Z Series
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A person showing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 display
Galaxy Z Fold 7 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
After learning that Samsung has very high hopes for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, we might now have just found out why. Several fresh new leaks have surfaced on June 2, 2026, pointing to the fact that the upcoming passport-style device might indeed be a phone to be excited about.

Battery and weight might have been revealed


Thanks to tipster Ice Universe, we now have a more complete picture about the passport-style device. In several X posts, the leaker has revealed the possible weight of the phone as well as its battery capacity.

The leaker spills the beans! | Image by Ice Universe - The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might not be hiding one of the best S26 Ultra camera features
The leaker spills the beans! | Image by Ice Universe

Supposedly, the model might feature a 4,800mAh battery, paired with 45W charging, while managing a 201-gram weight. For contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs 215 grams and features a 4,400mAh battery. 

Which phone do you think will have the better camera?
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The big news


While adding a relatively big battery (at least by Samsung's standards) sounds promising, Ice Universe shares an even more exciting tidbit. According to them, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might feature a special 50MP sensor that supports the 24MP mode.

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Could this camera be the phone&#039;s secret weapon? | Image by Bizarre Red Oil Party - The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide might not be hiding one of the best S26 Ultra camera features
Could this camera be the phone's secret weapon? | Image by Bizarre Red Oil Party

The tipster further emphasizes that users won't have to download Camera Assistant, thanks to this sensor. In other words, the 24MP mode could work much more intuitively than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which requires users to download the Camera Assistant app in order to unlock the 24MP mode.

If this sticks and the Z Fold 8 Wide debuts with a 24MP mode, it might offer a better balance between detail and file size than Samsung's default photography modes. Of course, we'll have to do our own tests before we determine just how successful this approach turns out to be. 

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (rumored specs):


  • Display: 5.4-inch cover screen, 7.6-inch main panel
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Battery: 4,800mAh, 45W charging
  • Camera: new 50MP sensor with 24MP mode support, possibly 12MP ultra-wide sensor
  • OS: One UI 9, based on Android 17

The Samsung experience


While I can totally understand why foldable fans would be willing to wait for the big Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide announcement (which is expected on July 22, 2026, by the way), there are some great alternatives for traditional phone users. And they're from Samsung, too. 


Those who want to test out the 24MP mode can now do it without paying full price when they pick the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This phone isn't a winner just because of that, though. 

To me, its Privacy Display is its biggest advantage. It helps me check out sensitive information (like my credit card balance) without worrying that someone else is also looking at it. Its S Pen is quite advanced as well, and with no confirmation about the Z Fold 8 Wide supporting a stylus, this model remains the best alternative for productivity-focused users.

Here's to the competition


As an observer of what's going on in the East, I can't possibly be impressed by a 4,800mAh battery. For instance, the Oppo Find N6 packs a hefty 6,000mAh battery and weighs just about 20 grams more than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. 

Even the US-available Razr Fold is equipped with a big 6,000mAh. This one is also heavier, though, sitting at 243 grams. 


What I'm actually curious about is the camera. If Samsung is indeed debuting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide with a feature that not even the brand's 'camera king,' the S26 Ultra, offers, I'm expecting a lot. 

The most exciting thing of all is how Samsung's approach would stack up against the iPhone Ultra. Unlike the Razr Fold, Apple's rumored foldable phone would follow the same passport design as the Z Fold 8 Wide, and that sets the stage for what could be the most intriguing foldable rivalry yet. 

Let's see how Apple's camera approach plays out.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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