The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a dream come true at 44% off

Save 44% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $139 99 $249 99 $110 off (44%) The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now on sale at Woot for 44% off their original price. Although this is an international model, you get a 90-day Woot warranty. The model is brand-new. Don't miss out. Buy at Woot Save 23% on the Galaxy Buds 3 FE $35 off (23%) If you prefer a model with a full manufacturer's warranty, consider the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. These are a more budget-friendly alternative, which is now down by 23% at Amazon. The earbuds ship with a two-year warranty. Buy at Amazon

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The price is undeniably attractive, but you should keep in mind that this is an international model. That means there's no included manufacturer warranty here. On the bright side, you receive a 90-day Woot limited warranty.