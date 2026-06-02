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The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a dream come true at 44% off

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Polina Kovalakova
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Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on a white table.
You can't find this deal every day. | Image by PhoneArena

Attention, Samsung fans! You're getting a unicorn-rare chance to grab one of the best wireless earbuds for Galaxy phones at a lower price. And this time, the discount comes straight from the source. 

Likely for a limited time, you can save $110 on the Buds 3 Pro, landing them at just $139.99. That makes them much cheaper than the newer Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. 
Save 44% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
$139 99
$249 99
$110 off (44%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now on sale at Woot for 44% off their original price. Although this is an international model, you get a 90-day Woot warranty. The model is brand-new. Don't miss out.
Buy at Woot
Save 23% on the Galaxy Buds 3 FE
$35 off (23%)
If you prefer a model with a full manufacturer's warranty, consider the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. These are a more budget-friendly alternative, which is now down by 23% at Amazon. The earbuds ship with a two-year warranty.
Buy at Amazon
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The price is undeniably attractive, but you should keep in mind that this is an international model. That means there's no included manufacturer warranty here. On the bright side, you receive a 90-day Woot limited warranty.

Other than that, the earbuds are brand-new, which makes them an excellent pick for Samsung phone users looking for a much cheaper alternative to the brand's latest wireless earbuds. 

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature a refined design that should be more comfortable to wear while maintaining a secure fit. They feature a stem design, which makes them easier to stay snuggled in your ears for a long time.

It's not all about the looks, of course, and Samsung understands. The latest earbuds feature excellent audio right off the bat with a relatively balanced audio profile. You can find out more about their sound quality in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review.

When it comes to the noise cancellation, these puppies do a solid job. You can expect most sounds to get much quieter, though they're certainly not the best in class.

Throw in the advanced extra features like Interpreter, and you've got a fantastic audio companion. Of course, if you're looking for the best possible experience, you must keep your earbuds connected to a Samsung phone. But if you already have a suitable Galaxy phone, you'll be more than happy with these earbuds. 

While they're still admittedly a bit pricey, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a great choice for many users. Grab yours and save $110 at Woot while this promo lasts.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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