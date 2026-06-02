The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a dream come true at 44% off
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You can't find this deal every day. | Image by PhoneArena
Attention, Samsung fans! You're getting a unicorn-rare chance to grab one of the best wireless earbuds for Galaxy phones at a lower price. And this time, the discount comes straight from the source.
Likely for a limited time, you can save $110 on the Buds 3 Pro, landing them at just $139.99. That makes them much cheaper than the newer Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.
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The price is undeniably attractive, but you should keep in mind that this is an international model. That means there's no included manufacturer warranty here. On the bright side, you receive a 90-day Woot limited warranty.
Other than that, the earbuds are brand-new, which makes them an excellent pick for Samsung phone users looking for a much cheaper alternative to the brand's latest wireless earbuds.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature a refined design that should be more comfortable to wear while maintaining a secure fit. They feature a stem design, which makes them easier to stay snuggled in your ears for a long time.
It's not all about the looks, of course, and Samsung understands. The latest earbuds feature excellent audio right off the bat with a relatively balanced audio profile. You can find out more about their sound quality in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review.
When it comes to the noise cancellation, these puppies do a solid job. You can expect most sounds to get much quieter, though they're certainly not the best in class.
Throw in the advanced extra features like Interpreter, and you've got a fantastic audio companion. Of course, if you're looking for the best possible experience, you must keep your earbuds connected to a Samsung phone. But if you already have a suitable Galaxy phone, you'll be more than happy with these earbuds.
While they're still admittedly a bit pricey, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a great choice for many users. Grab yours and save $110 at Woot while this promo lasts.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature a refined design that should be more comfortable to wear while maintaining a secure fit. They feature a stem design, which makes them easier to stay snuggled in your ears for a long time.
It's not all about the looks, of course, and Samsung understands. The latest earbuds feature excellent audio right off the bat with a relatively balanced audio profile. You can find out more about their sound quality in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review.
When it comes to the noise cancellation, these puppies do a solid job. You can expect most sounds to get much quieter, though they're certainly not the best in class.
Throw in the advanced extra features like Interpreter, and you've got a fantastic audio companion. Of course, if you're looking for the best possible experience, you must keep your earbuds connected to a Samsung phone. But if you already have a suitable Galaxy phone, you'll be more than happy with these earbuds.
While they're still admittedly a bit pricey, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a great choice for many users. Grab yours and save $110 at Woot while this promo lasts.
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