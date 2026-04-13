Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers

Apple waited years to perfect this one aspect of the foldable iPhone. It now appears that it pretty much has.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Display iPhone
iPhone Ultra render
The iPhone Ultra has been a long time coming. | Image by Fpt.
A lot has leaked about the upcoming iPhone Ultra from Apple, including its unorthodox form factor and how iOS will rearrange apps on the foldable flagship. However, perhaps the most important aspect of the phone is its display, something that will be cause for celebration according to a new report.

It’s why Apple delayed its phone


The display is often cited as the biggest reason for Apple’s hesitancy in entering the foldable smartphone market for so long. Apple wanted a foldable iPhone that would be both durable and feature a main display with no crease at all.

Recommended For You
Reports over the last few months have revealed that the company was not able to completely eliminate the crease as it had hoped to. Nevertheless, the display on the iPhone Ultra is still one of the most advanced that the tech industry has ever seen.

iPhone Ultra surpasses the competition




According to a new report (translated source), the display crease on the iPhone Ultra will beat out most competing foldables on the market when it comes to flatness. Existing phones like the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will almost certainly fail to match the shallowness of the crease that Apple is aiming for.

Recommended For You
Previously, approximate measurements have leaked for the depth of the crease of the iPhone Ultra, but this is a much better way to phrase it: Apple has surpassed most competitors.

Wait, what do you mean “most”?


The report very clearly states that the iPhone Ultra might not beat every single foldable on the market in this aspect, even if it does surpass most of them.

In the last few weeks, some very innovative foldable flagships have hit shelves. The Oppo Find N6, in particular, is of note because of the almost non-existent crease across its inner display.

Though the iPhone Ultra might beat most foldables currently on the market, it will likely fall behind soon after launch. There is even a chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold might come out with less visible creases before Apple even gets to show off its new foldable.

Which aspect of a foldable phone is the most important for you?
8 Votes


Not long now




This year, a very long wait comes to an end. Apple is finally entering the foldable smartphone market and I’m far from the only one who’s curious to see the company’s take on this segment of phones.

The iPhone Ultra will probably provide an excellent viewing experience using advanced displays sourced exclusively from Samsung. However, if we’re talking strict measurements, then the upcoming Galaxy foldables might win if they come equipped with Samsung’s new crease-free display, which Apple is reportedly not using.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could
Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could
iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers
iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers
Apple’s foldable iPhone appears to be in big trouble
Apple’s foldable iPhone appears to be in big trouble
Apple releases iOS 26.5 Beta 2 confirming new features for Maps while fixing Messages bug
Apple releases iOS 26.5 Beta 2 confirming new features for Maps while fixing Messages bug
One UI 8.5 beta finally arrives on some of Samsung’s most popular older phones
One UI 8.5 beta finally arrives on some of Samsung’s most popular older phones
Reality check: Samsung's 2nm yields too low to win top-tier clients from TSMC
Reality check: Samsung's 2nm yields too low to win top-tier clients from TSMC