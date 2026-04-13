iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers
Apple waited years to perfect this one aspect of the foldable iPhone. It now appears that it pretty much has.
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The iPhone Ultra has been a long time coming. | Image by Fpt.
A lot has leaked about the upcoming iPhone Ultra from Apple, including its unorthodox form factor and how iOS will rearrange apps on the foldable flagship. However, perhaps the most important aspect of the phone is its display, something that will be cause for celebration according to a new report.
The display is often cited as the biggest reason for Apple’s hesitancy in entering the foldable smartphone market for so long. Apple wanted a foldable iPhone that would be both durable and feature a main display with no crease at all.
According to a new report (translated source), the display crease on the iPhone Ultra will beat out most competing foldables on the market when it comes to flatness. Existing phones like the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will almost certainly fail to match the shallowness of the crease that Apple is aiming for.
The report very clearly states that the iPhone Ultra might not beat every single foldable on the market in this aspect, even if it does surpass most of them.
In the last few weeks, some very innovative foldable flagships have hit shelves. The Oppo Find N6, in particular, is of note because of the almost non-existent crease across its inner display.
Though the iPhone Ultra might beat most foldables currently on the market, it will likely fall behind soon after launch. There is even a chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold might come out with less visible creases before Apple even gets to show off its new foldable.
This year, a very long wait comes to an end. Apple is finally entering the foldable smartphone market and I’m far from the only one who’s curious to see the company’s take on this segment of phones.
The iPhone Ultra will probably provide an excellent viewing experience using advanced displays sourced exclusively from Samsung. However, if we’re talking strict measurements, then the upcoming Galaxy foldables might win if they come equipped with Samsung’s new crease-free display, which Apple is reportedly not using.
It’s why Apple delayed its phone
The display is often cited as the biggest reason for Apple’s hesitancy in entering the foldable smartphone market for so long. Apple wanted a foldable iPhone that would be both durable and feature a main display with no crease at all.
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Reports over the last few months have revealed that the company was not able to completely eliminate the crease as it had hoped to. Nevertheless, the display on the iPhone Ultra is still one of the most advanced that the tech industry has ever seen.
iPhone Ultra surpasses the competition
Apple wants the display on the iPhone Ultra to feel exquisite. | Image by Ben Geskin
According to a new report (translated source), the display crease on the iPhone Ultra will beat out most competing foldables on the market when it comes to flatness. Existing phones like the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will almost certainly fail to match the shallowness of the crease that Apple is aiming for.
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Previously, approximate measurements have leaked for the depth of the crease of the iPhone Ultra, but this is a much better way to phrase it: Apple has surpassed most competitors.
Wait, what do you mean “most”?
The report very clearly states that the iPhone Ultra might not beat every single foldable on the market in this aspect, even if it does surpass most of them.
In the last few weeks, some very innovative foldable flagships have hit shelves. The Oppo Find N6, in particular, is of note because of the almost non-existent crease across its inner display.
Though the iPhone Ultra might beat most foldables currently on the market, it will likely fall behind soon after launch. There is even a chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold might come out with less visible creases before Apple even gets to show off its new foldable.
Which aspect of a foldable phone is the most important for you?
Not long now
Apple fans have waited years for a foldable iPhone. | Image by Fpt.
This year, a very long wait comes to an end. Apple is finally entering the foldable smartphone market and I’m far from the only one who’s curious to see the company’s take on this segment of phones.
The iPhone Ultra will probably provide an excellent viewing experience using advanced displays sourced exclusively from Samsung. However, if we’re talking strict measurements, then the upcoming Galaxy foldables might win if they come equipped with Samsung’s new crease-free display, which Apple is reportedly not using.
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