Sony introduced anniversary headphones most people won't buy

Sony 1000X The Collexion: luxurious design







Unlike the



Overall, the metal build adds a premium feel to these headphones, but it also adds weight. The new headset is approximately 320g, while the Unlike the AirPods Max 2 , the new premium headset from Sony is available in two rather conservative color options: Platinum and Black.Overall, the metal build adds a premium feel to these headphones, but it also adds weight. The new headset is approximately 320g, while the Sony WH-1000XM6 weigh around 254g.



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What would justify paying $650 for headphones? Best-in-class noise cancellation Noticeably better sound than mid-range models Extremely long battery life (40+ hours) I'd never spend that much on headphones Vote 5 Votes

Sound and ANC improvements

Sony collaborated with Grammy Award-winning and nominated engineers to deliver balanced sound with nuanced dynamics that better captures the artist's intent.



Sony has also integrated an improved V3 chip with support for DSEE Ultimate, the company’s AI-powered audio upscaling technology that restores compressed audio files in real time.



The 1000X The Collexion edition also expands 360 Reality Audio Upmix. Users can choose three listening modes using the dedicated Listening Mode button, including stereo, game, and cinema. Sony collaborated with Grammy Award-winning and nominated engineers to deliver balanced sound with nuanced dynamics that better captures the artist's intent.Sony has also integrated an improved V3 chip with support for DSEE Ultimate, the company’s AI-powered audio upscaling technology that restores compressed audio files in real time.The 1000X The Collexion edition also expands 360 Reality Audio Upmix. Users can choose three listening modes using the dedicated Listening Mode button, including stereo, game, and cinema.





Sony debuts its latest luxurious headphones for mainstream use. | Video by Sony

In addition, the ultra-high-end headphones feature ANC technology found in the XM6. They're equipped with Multi-Noise Sensor technology, 12 microphones, and an Adaptive NC Optimizer to reduce unwanted distractions and minimize distractions while listening.



Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: differences

The most obvious difference between the two models is the design. Unlike the XM6, the newer model incorporates stainless steel and other metal elements for a more luxurious look and feel.



These headphones also feature DSEE Ultimate, an upgraded version of the DSEE Extreme found in the XM6. Sony says the newer AI-powered processing can more effectively restore detail lost in compressed audio files in real time. In addition, the ultra-high-end headphones feature ANC technology found in the XM6. They're equipped with Multi-Noise Sensor technology, 12 microphones, and an Adaptive NC Optimizer to reduce unwanted distractions and minimize distractions while listening.The most obvious difference between the two models is the design. Unlike the XM6, the newer model incorporates stainless steel and other metal elements for a more luxurious look and feel.These headphones also feature DSEE Ultimate, an upgraded version of the DSEE Extreme found in the XM6. Sony says the newer AI-powered processing can more effectively restore detail lost in compressed audio files in real time.



Connectivity is another key difference. While the 1000X The Collexion supports newer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity (compared to Bluetooth 5.3 on the XM6), they perplexingly don't support listening through USB-C. Users can only use the included 3.5mm cable for wired listening.



Finally, Sony advertises up to 24 hours of listening time on the 1000X The Collexion with ANC on (or 32 hours of total playback with ANC off). While this is a decent number, it falls short of the XM6's estimated battery life of up to 30 hours (ANC on).



Pricing and availability

Sony's 1000X The Collexion edition is priced at $649.99, making it one of the most expensive consumer options on the market. For context, the Apple AirPods Max 2 cost $549, while the Sony WH-1000XM6 debuted at $449.99 but were recently bumped to $459.99. Connectivity is another key difference. While the 1000X The Collexion supports newer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity (compared to Bluetooth 5.3 on the XM6), they perplexingly don't support listening through USB-C. Users can only use the included 3.5mm cable for wired listening.Finally, Sony advertises up to 24 hours of listening time on the 1000X The Collexion with ANC on (or 32 hours of total playback with ANC off). While this is a decent number, it falls short of the XM6's estimated battery life of up to 30 hours (ANC on).Sony's 1000X The Collexion edition is priced at $649.99, making it one of the most expensive consumer options on the market. For context, the Apple AirPods Max 2 cost $549, while thedebuted at $449.99 but were recently bumped to $459.99.





Sony 1000X The Collexion: now available at Amazon The Sony 1000X The Collexion celebrate Sony's 10th anniversary of the XM lineup. The headphones stand out with a premium design and refined sound. They're available at Amazon for about $650. Buy at Amazon

The headphones are currently available at the official Sony Store and major online retailers like Amazon.



The luxury not everyone needs

The headphones are currently available at the official Sony Store and major online retailers like Amazon.









But as I see it, the added weight and shorter battery life, coupled with the steep asking price of $650, make Sony's new headphones a tough sell. Of course, there'll be those wanting to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary of making premium over-ear XM models.



And yet, for the average user who needs a lightweight, long-lasting daily driver, I just don't see how this model would work over the more practical Sony WH-1000XM6 . The addition of more premium materials and the refined sound shape the 1000X The Collexion as a proper addition to the high-end consumer headphones segment.But as I see it, the added weight and shorter battery life, coupled with the steep asking price of $650, make Sony's new headphones a tough sell. Of course, there'll be those wanting to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary of making premium over-ear XM models.And yet, for the average user who needs a lightweight, long-lasting daily driver, I just don't see how this model would work over the more practical

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