Sony introduced anniversary headphones most people won't buy
The 1000X The Collexion are here, bringing a premium design at a steep asking price.
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Sony 1000X The Collexion are finally official. | Image by Sony
The ultra-premium headphone competition just got a new contender. On May 20, Sony unveiled its new high-end headset, aptly named 1000X The Collexion, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the XM series.
After weeks of leaks and rumors, Sony finally unveiled its anniversary headset. The headphones have an upgraded design, featuring a metal band and spacious faux leather earcups.
Overall, the metal build adds a premium feel to these headphones, but it also adds weight. The new headset is approximately 320g, while the Sony WH-1000XM6 weigh around 254g.
Sony collaborated with Grammy Award-winning and nominated engineers to deliver balanced sound with nuanced dynamics that better captures the artist's intent.
Sony has also integrated an improved V3 chip with support for DSEE Ultimate, the company’s AI-powered audio upscaling technology that restores compressed audio files in real time.
The most obvious difference between the two models is the design. Unlike the XM6, the newer model incorporates stainless steel and other metal elements for a more luxurious look and feel.
These headphones also feature DSEE Ultimate, an upgraded version of the DSEE Extreme found in the XM6. Sony says the newer AI-powered processing can more effectively restore detail lost in compressed audio files in real time.
Connectivity is another key difference. While the 1000X The Collexion supports newer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity (compared to Bluetooth 5.3 on the XM6), they perplexingly don't support listening through USB-C. Users can only use the included 3.5mm cable for wired listening.
Finally, Sony advertises up to 24 hours of listening time on the 1000X The Collexion with ANC on (or 32 hours of total playback with ANC off). While this is a decent number, it falls short of the XM6's estimated battery life of up to 30 hours (ANC on).
Sony's 1000X The Collexion edition is priced at $649.99, making it one of the most expensive consumer options on the market. For context, the Apple AirPods Max 2 cost $549, while the Sony WH-1000XM6 debuted at $449.99 but were recently bumped to $459.99.
The headphones are currently available at the official Sony Store and major online retailers like Amazon.
Sony 1000X The Collexion: luxurious design
After weeks of leaks and rumors, Sony finally unveiled its anniversary headset. The headphones have an upgraded design, featuring a metal band and spacious faux leather earcups.
The folding hinge has been redesigned as well. Instead of the traditional plastic build, the brand opts for a stainless steel swivel point, which is supposed to be more durable and contribute to the whole premium feel.
The luxurious feel adds weight, though. | Images by Image by Sony
Unlike the AirPods Max 2, the new premium headset from Sony is available in two rather conservative color options: Platinum and Black.
Overall, the metal build adds a premium feel to these headphones, but it also adds weight. The new headset is approximately 320g, while the Sony WH-1000XM6 weigh around 254g.
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What would justify paying $650 for headphones?
Sound and ANC improvements
Sony collaborated with Grammy Award-winning and nominated engineers to deliver balanced sound with nuanced dynamics that better captures the artist's intent.
Sony has also integrated an improved V3 chip with support for DSEE Ultimate, the company’s AI-powered audio upscaling technology that restores compressed audio files in real time.
The 1000X The Collexion edition also expands 360 Reality Audio Upmix. Users can choose three listening modes using the dedicated Listening Mode button, including stereo, game, and cinema.
Sony debuts its latest luxurious headphones for mainstream use. | Video by Sony
In addition, the ultra-high-end headphones feature ANC technology found in the XM6. They're equipped with Multi-Noise Sensor technology, 12 microphones, and an Adaptive NC Optimizer to reduce unwanted distractions and minimize distractions while listening.
Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: differences
The most obvious difference between the two models is the design. Unlike the XM6, the newer model incorporates stainless steel and other metal elements for a more luxurious look and feel.
These headphones also feature DSEE Ultimate, an upgraded version of the DSEE Extreme found in the XM6. Sony says the newer AI-powered processing can more effectively restore detail lost in compressed audio files in real time.
The Sony WH-1000XM6 are cheaper but, surprisingly, stand out in some areas. | Image by PhoneArena
Connectivity is another key difference. While the 1000X The Collexion supports newer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity (compared to Bluetooth 5.3 on the XM6), they perplexingly don't support listening through USB-C. Users can only use the included 3.5mm cable for wired listening.
Finally, Sony advertises up to 24 hours of listening time on the 1000X The Collexion with ANC on (or 32 hours of total playback with ANC off). While this is a decent number, it falls short of the XM6's estimated battery life of up to 30 hours (ANC on).
Pricing and availability
Sony's 1000X The Collexion edition is priced at $649.99, making it one of the most expensive consumer options on the market. For context, the Apple AirPods Max 2 cost $549, while the Sony WH-1000XM6 debuted at $449.99 but were recently bumped to $459.99.
The headphones are currently available at the official Sony Store and major online retailers like Amazon.
The luxury not everyone needs
Premuim build, premium price tag. | Image by Sony
The addition of more premium materials and the refined sound shape the 1000X The Collexion as a proper addition to the high-end consumer headphones segment.
And yet, for the average user who needs a lightweight, long-lasting daily driver, I just don't see how this model would work over the more practical Sony WH-1000XM6.
But as I see it, the added weight and shorter battery life, coupled with the steep asking price of $650, make Sony's new headphones a tough sell. Of course, there'll be those wanting to celebrate the brand's 10th anniversary of making premium over-ear XM models.
And yet, for the average user who needs a lightweight, long-lasting daily driver, I just don't see how this model would work over the more practical Sony WH-1000XM6.
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