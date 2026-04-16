The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could completely change how you take photos

According to the supply chain, LG Innotek will once again manufacture the camera modules for the next iPhones. Reportedly, mass production is scheduled for June or July this year. That said, the necessary equipment for the manufacturing of the variable aperture cameras has already been installed at LG Innotek's Gumi plant in South Korea.

What makes a phone camera truly great? Post-processing! Megapixels and sensor size Special AI extras, such as the Pro Res Zoom on Pixels If I want a great photo, I'll just use a real camera I'm not a big photography fan Vote 6 Votes



Wait — what are actuators?

Actuators are tiny mechanical elements that can physically move metal blades over the camera sensor. And while most iPhone parts enter mass production just a few months before launch, these components are reportedly already on the assembly line.



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Variable aperture — the next big thing or just a hype? Actuators are tiny mechanical elements that can physically move metal blades over the camera sensor. And while most iPhone parts enter mass production just a few months before launch, these components are reportedly already on the assembly line.Why so early? Because this is a territory Apple has never entered before. Unlike software, which can be fixed with a quick update (or two), mechanical parts need to be perfected from the start.



For most users, all of this might appear as marketing fluff. But is there an actual benefit for the average user? There's definitely potential.









A variable aperture allows a set of tiny blades inside the camera lens to physically shift, controlling how much light passes. Think of it like a pupil: in pitch-black conditions, pupils dilate. Conversely, when we're at the beach, we tend to squint our eyes. A variable aperture allows a set of tiny blades inside the camera lens to physically shift, controlling how much light passes. Think of it like a pupil: in pitch-black conditions, pupils dilate. Conversely, when we're at the beach, we tend to squint our eyes.



The same happens with variable aperture cameras. By physically controlling the exposure, the main camera can deliver better-looking images in various conditions. It also allows the camera to focus more effectively, which helps create beautiful macro photos.



Who will follow suit?

If Apple's first-ever variable aperture experiment is successful, it's almost guaranteed that other brands will follow suit. After all, we've seen devices resembling iPhones (or iOS) for a while now, and it's no secret that Apple is usually the one starting the trends. The same happens with variable aperture cameras. By physically controlling the exposure, the main camera can deliver better-looking images in various conditions. It also allows the camera to focus more effectively, which helps create beautiful macro photos.If Apple's first-ever variable aperture experiment is successful, it's almost guaranteed that other brands will follow suit. After all, we've seen devices resembling iPhones (or iOS) for a while now, and it's no secret that Apple is usually the one starting the trends.