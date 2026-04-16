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The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could completely change how you take photos

Apple might have already started implementing major camera changes for the next flagships.

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A person showing off the iPhone 17 Pro Max display.
Apple appears to be shifting its priorities and that's excellent news for many. | Image by PhoneArena
Remember when the Galaxy S9 was introduced as the world's first phone with a variable aperture sensor? Well, history is bound to repeat itself; only this time it's Apple moving toward real physics. For the first time ever, the Cupertino tech giant might include a lens that can actually "squint" in its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

No longer just a rumor


Evidence that Apple could use a variable aperture for the main camera of its next flagships has been mounting since February 2026. While nothing is still entirely set in stone, ETNews' latest report (machine translated) shows there's real movement toward implementation of this new tech.

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Industry insiders claim that China's Sunny Optical, a company that specializes in optical lenses, and Luxshare ICT have commenced manufacturing actuators for the variable aperture cameras. 



According to the supply chain, LG Innotek will once again manufacture the camera modules for the next iPhones. Reportedly, mass production is scheduled for June or July this year. That said, the necessary equipment for the manufacturing of the variable aperture cameras has already been installed at LG Innotek's Gumi plant in South Korea.

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Wait — what are actuators?


Actuators are tiny mechanical elements that can physically move metal blades over the camera sensor. And while most iPhone parts enter mass production just a few months before launch, these components are reportedly already on the assembly line.

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Why so early? Because this is a territory Apple has never entered before. Unlike software, which can be fixed with a quick update (or two), mechanical parts need to be perfected from the start. 

Variable aperture — the next big thing or just a hype?


For most users, all of this might appear as marketing fluff. But is there an actual benefit for the average user? There's definitely potential.



A variable aperture allows a set of tiny blades inside the camera lens to physically shift, controlling how much light passes. Think of it like a pupil: in pitch-black conditions, pupils dilate. Conversely, when we're at the beach, we tend to squint our eyes.

The same happens with variable aperture cameras. By physically controlling the exposure, the main camera can deliver better-looking images in various conditions. It also allows the camera to focus more effectively, which helps create beautiful macro photos. 

Who will follow suit?


If Apple's first-ever variable aperture experiment is successful, it's almost guaranteed that other brands will follow suit. After all, we've seen devices resembling iPhones (or iOS) for a while now, and it's no secret that Apple is usually the one starting the trends. 



What I'm most curious about is whether Samsung will return to its Galaxy S9 roots. Early rumors have already suggested that a variable aperture isn't out of the question for the Galaxy S27 Ultra

Or, perhaps, the brand will focus on other areas to make the Galaxy S27 Ultra stand out more, such as adding new specialized AI extras or further refining the Privacy Display.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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