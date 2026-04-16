The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could completely change how you take photos
Apple might have already started implementing major camera changes for the next flagships.
0comments
Apple appears to be shifting its priorities and that's excellent news for many. | Image by PhoneArena
Remember when the Galaxy S9 was introduced as the world's first phone with a variable aperture sensor? Well, history is bound to repeat itself; only this time it's Apple moving toward real physics. For the first time ever, the Cupertino tech giant might include a lens that can actually "squint" in its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
Evidence that Apple could use a variable aperture for the main camera of its next flagships has been mounting since February 2026. While nothing is still entirely set in stone, ETNews' latest report (machine translated) shows there's real movement toward implementation of this new tech.
According to the supply chain, LG Innotek will once again manufacture the camera modules for the next iPhones. Reportedly, mass production is scheduled for June or July this year. That said, the necessary equipment for the manufacturing of the variable aperture cameras has already been installed at LG Innotek's Gumi plant in South Korea.
Actuators are tiny mechanical elements that can physically move metal blades over the camera sensor. And while most iPhone parts enter mass production just a few months before launch, these components are reportedly already on the assembly line.
Why so early? Because this is a territory Apple has never entered before. Unlike software, which can be fixed with a quick update (or two), mechanical parts need to be perfected from the start.
For most users, all of this might appear as marketing fluff. But is there an actual benefit for the average user? There's definitely potential.
A variable aperture allows a set of tiny blades inside the camera lens to physically shift, controlling how much light passes. Think of it like a pupil: in pitch-black conditions, pupils dilate. Conversely, when we're at the beach, we tend to squint our eyes.
If Apple's first-ever variable aperture experiment is successful, it's almost guaranteed that other brands will follow suit. After all, we've seen devices resembling iPhones (or iOS) for a while now, and it's no secret that Apple is usually the one starting the trends.
What I'm most curious about is whether Samsung will return to its Galaxy S9 roots. Early rumors have already suggested that a variable aperture isn't out of the question for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Or, perhaps, the brand will focus on other areas to make the Galaxy S27 Ultra stand out more, such as adding new specialized AI extras or further refining the Privacy Display.
No longer just a rumor
Evidence that Apple could use a variable aperture for the main camera of its next flagships has been mounting since February 2026. While nothing is still entirely set in stone, ETNews' latest report (machine translated) shows there's real movement toward implementation of this new tech.
Recommended For You
Industry insiders claim that China's Sunny Optical, a company that specializes in optical lenses, and Luxshare ICT have commenced manufacturing actuators for the variable aperture cameras.
The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max could beat everything we've seen from Apple so far. | Image by PhoneArena
According to the supply chain, LG Innotek will once again manufacture the camera modules for the next iPhones. Reportedly, mass production is scheduled for June or July this year. That said, the necessary equipment for the manufacturing of the variable aperture cameras has already been installed at LG Innotek's Gumi plant in South Korea.
What makes a phone camera truly great?
Wait — what are actuators?
Actuators are tiny mechanical elements that can physically move metal blades over the camera sensor. And while most iPhone parts enter mass production just a few months before launch, these components are reportedly already on the assembly line.
Recommended For You
Variable aperture — the next big thing or just a hype?
For most users, all of this might appear as marketing fluff. But is there an actual benefit for the average user? There's definitely potential.
This is how a variable aperture can change your photos. | Image by Canon Snapshot
A variable aperture allows a set of tiny blades inside the camera lens to physically shift, controlling how much light passes. Think of it like a pupil: in pitch-black conditions, pupils dilate. Conversely, when we're at the beach, we tend to squint our eyes.
The same happens with variable aperture cameras. By physically controlling the exposure, the main camera can deliver better-looking images in various conditions. It also allows the camera to focus more effectively, which helps create beautiful macro photos.
Who will follow suit?
If Apple's first-ever variable aperture experiment is successful, it's almost guaranteed that other brands will follow suit. After all, we've seen devices resembling iPhones (or iOS) for a while now, and it's no secret that Apple is usually the one starting the trends.
Will Samsung follow Apple with this new 'trend?' | Image by PhoneArena
What I'm most curious about is whether Samsung will return to its Galaxy S9 roots. Early rumors have already suggested that a variable aperture isn't out of the question for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Or, perhaps, the brand will focus on other areas to make the Galaxy S27 Ultra stand out more, such as adding new specialized AI extras or further refining the Privacy Display.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: