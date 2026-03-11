The iPhone 18 Pro's Dynamic Island rumored 35% shrinkage: inside the evolution of the Dynamic Island

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro are expected to come this fall. Initial rumors about the phones getting rid of the Dynamic Island are likely not coming to fruition. Instead, it's more likely we're going to see a smaller Dynamic Island on the upcoming flagships.





Some rumors claim the element would be around 35% smaller in comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro, as reportedly, Apple has managed to move some Face ID components under the display.





Here's what got us where we are.





The introduction of the notch: iPhone X





It all started with the iPhone X back in 2017. That's when Apple introduced Face ID, and that design became a recognizable iPhone look over the years.









As you can see here, the element is super huge and spans almost across the entire top section of the display.





Notch progression: from iPhone 11 to iPhone 14





The notch stayed for quite a long while, before being transformed into a Dynamic Island. At first, the iPhone 11 and 12 kept the same sized notch as the iPhone X.





Then, we had a change with the iPhone 13









The iPhone 13 and 14 looked nearly identical, though:



But the iPhone 14 Pro is what brought the Dynamic Island as we know it, in 2022.









The Dynamic Island





When Apple introduced the Dynamic Island, it made it sound revolutionary to the point of other companies starting to copy some of its features. And it's not a bad addition, actually. It doesn't just keep the Face ID sensors and selfie camera, but it can also be used for quick information and interacting with apps, so it was a pretty good idea.









The design element then came to the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, and the flagship lineup no longer contained a notch.









Of course, the iPhone 16e and 17e, Apple's midrange phones, still have the notch, but as far as the flagships are concerned, it is gone and forgotten. The iPhone 16 and 17 series all came with the same-sized Dynamic Island.





The smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro





New rumors claim that the Dynamic Island is shrinking by about 35% (from 20.76 mm to 13.49 mm) on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. This image by reputable leaker IceUniverse illustrates what we can expect:









Potentially, this change would first come to the Pro-branded iPhones, and the iPhone 18 may still keep the same-sized notch. But we'll see on that one. Some rumors claim the reduction may happen next year, but the majority seem to indicate we're seeing a change this time around.

Under-display Face ID? iPhone 20





Currently, Apple is expected to offer us the "perfect" display with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, which happens to be in 2027. Rumor has it that no Face ID sensors would be left on the display by then, and Apple may fit all the components under it for a seamless look.





Sources from the industry have claimed we'll see Face ID and the selfie camera both under the display. We'll see if that will pan out, but it seems that, at least, Apple is slowly and surely going in the direction of a notch-free, Dynamic Island-free iPhone display that still keeps the elevated security that Face ID offers.





I, for one, am quite excited about this change.