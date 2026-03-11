Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

The iPhone 18 Pro's Dynamic Island rumored 35% shrinkage: inside the evolution of the Dynamic Island

Apple has been on a journey to a notch-free, Dynamic Island-free display for a while. Slowly, but surely.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Articles Display iPhone iPhone 18
The iPhone 18 Pro's Dynamic Island rumored 35% shrinkage: inside the evolution of the Dynamic Island
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro are expected to come this fall. Initial rumors about the phones getting rid of the Dynamic Island are likely not coming to fruition. Instead, it's more likely we're going to see a smaller Dynamic Island on the upcoming flagships. 

Some rumors claim the element would be around 35% smaller in comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro, as reportedly, Apple has managed to move some Face ID components under the display. 

Here's what got us where we are. 

The introduction of the notch: iPhone X


It all started with the iPhone X back in 2017. That's when Apple introduced Face ID, and that design became a recognizable iPhone look over the years.


As you can see here, the element is super huge and spans almost across the entire top section of the display. 

Notch progression: from iPhone 11 to iPhone 14 


The notch stayed for quite a long while, before being transformed into a Dynamic Island. At first, the iPhone 11 and 12 kept the same sized notch as the iPhone X. 

Then, we had a change with the iPhone 13


The iPhone 13 and 14 looked nearly identical, though:

Recommended For You


But the iPhone 14 Pro is what brought the Dynamic Island as we know it, in 2022.


The Dynamic Island 


When Apple introduced the Dynamic Island, it made it sound revolutionary to the point of other companies starting to copy some of its features. And it's not a bad addition, actually. It doesn't just keep the Face ID sensors and selfie camera, but it can also be used for quick information and interacting with apps, so it was a pretty good idea. 


The design element then came to the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, and the flagship lineup no longer contained a notch. 


Of course, the iPhone 16e and 17e, Apple's midrange phones, still have the notch, but as far as the flagships are concerned, it is gone and forgotten. The iPhone 16 and 17 series all came with the same-sized Dynamic Island.

The smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro 


New rumors claim that the Dynamic Island is shrinking by about 35% (from 20.76 mm to 13.49 mm) on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. This image by reputable leaker IceUniverse illustrates what we can expect:


Potentially, this change would first come to the Pro-branded iPhones, and the iPhone 18 may still keep the same-sized notch. But we'll see on that one. Some rumors claim the reduction may happen next year, but the majority seem to indicate we're seeing a change this time around. 

Under-display Face ID? iPhone 20 


Currently, Apple is expected to offer us the "perfect" display with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, which happens to be in 2027. Rumor has it that no Face ID sensors would be left on the display by then, and Apple may fit all the components under it for a seamless look. 


Sources from the industry have claimed we'll see Face ID and the selfie camera both under the display. We'll see if that will pan out, but it seems that, at least, Apple is slowly and surely going in the direction of a notch-free, Dynamic Island-free iPhone display that still keeps the elevated security that Face ID offers.  

I, for one, am quite excited about this change. 

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless