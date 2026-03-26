Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why

What would actually make you switch your default messaging app? Better spam and scam protection End-to-end encryption with anyone, iPhone or Android HD video calling built right in Honestly, I just want everyone on the same app Vote 3 Votes

Will Apple actually follow through?

Apple is a different story entirely. There is no public commitment beyond 2.4, and given how long it took to get even basic RCS support out of iOS, expecting Apple to move fast here would be a stretch.The GSMA publishing a new spec is the straightforward part. Getting every major platform and carrier to actually build it is where things get messy, and the GSMA has no real mechanism to force anyone's hand. Apple has already shown how this goes: the 2.7 spec has been out since mid-2024 and still has not made it into a stable iOS release. Some of those features are technically simpler to implement than E2EE, and the 3.0 spec already calls them mandatory for compliance. That compliance requirement has not changed Apple's timeline one bit.If you are on Android, UP 4.0 is genuinely worth being excited about. A solid chunk of these features could land through Google Messages soon. If you are on iPhone, the honest take is that you are probably waiting a while. Apple moves on its own schedule with RCS, and without a fresh wave of regulatory pressure or a real competitive reason to act, there is no reason to expect anything different this time.