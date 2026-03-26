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Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why

A sweeping new RCS update brings video calling and stronger privacy, and Android likely gets it first.

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Google Messages RCS settings. | Image by PhoneArena
RCS just got a major upgrade on paper, but your iPhone might not even notice for a while.

RCS Universal Profile 4.0 is here


The GSMA, the organization that sets global mobile communication standards, has officially unveiled RCS Universal Profile 4.0. RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is essentially the modern replacement for the old SMS text message.

It is the standard that finally lets Android and iPhone users share high-quality photos, see typing indicators, and get read receipts with each other, kind of like what iMessage does within Apple's world. However, version 4.0, pushes that quite a bit further.

The big new additions include real-time video calling built directly into the RCS messaging layer, expanded group messaging, stronger spam and scam filtering, and more groundwork for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) across additional message types. That last one, the encryption piece, is something the industry has wanted to nail down for a long time.

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Why this matters


RCS has gone from a nearly forgotten telecom promise to something genuinely relevant, and a big reason for that is Google, and yes, Apple. After years of regulatory pressure, Apple finally added RCS support with iOS 18 back in 2024. That was huge. The catch is that Apple's implementation is still stuck on version 2.4, and the gap between that and what UP 4.0 now offers is pretty significant.

The encryption gap is even more pressing, though. Right now, an RCS message sent between an Android phone and an iPhone is not end-to-end encrypted by default, which is a genuine privacy issue.

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On the Android side, Google Messages has been leading the charge, and Google tends to move quickly with RCS adoption. UP 4.0 features should start showing up through Google Messages updates, probably within the year, although Google hasn't officially confirmed that.

Apple is a different story entirely. There is no public commitment beyond 2.4, and given how long it took to get even basic RCS support out of iOS, expecting Apple to move fast here would be a stretch.

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Will Apple actually follow through?


The GSMA publishing a new spec is the straightforward part. Getting every major platform and carrier to actually build it is where things get messy, and the GSMA has no real mechanism to force anyone's hand. Apple has already shown how this goes: the 2.7 spec has been out since mid-2024 and still has not made it into a stable iOS release. Some of those features are technically simpler to implement than E2EE, and the 3.0 spec already calls them mandatory for compliance. That compliance requirement has not changed Apple's timeline one bit.

If you are on Android, UP 4.0 is genuinely worth being excited about. A solid chunk of these features could land through Google Messages soon. If you are on iPhone, the honest take is that you are probably waiting a while. Apple moves on its own schedule with RCS, and without a fresh wave of regulatory pressure or a real competitive reason to act, there is no reason to expect anything different this time.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

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