Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
T-Mobile's live translation beta has kicked off.
0comments
A T-Mobile billboard. | Image by newtraditionmedia
Even as app and gadget-based solutions have evolved to improve the calling experience, networks have primarily remained focused on call quality until now. That means that if the speaker on the other end spoke a different language, you were largely out of luck unless both parties had compatible phones and technologies. T-Mobile took a step toward change with its February announcement of a network-based translation feature, and the beta has now kicked off.
Various T-Mobile users have taken to Reddit to say that they have been selected for the T-Mobile live translation beta. It's not clear whether the beta is live yet, as no one seems to have tested the service yet, but in any case, T-Mobile is on track for the promised Spring beta rollout.
While T-Mobile says that its network will clone your voice, it remains to be seen if the translation will sound human and not robotic. It will also be interesting to see if the tech will be able to keep up with fast-paced speakers and maintain language nuance. After all, there's more to words than their literal meaning.
Little hiccups won't make the two-way translation service any less impressive. It's another example of T-Mobile's eagerness to integrate AI into its network and across its business, and it is one of the finer demonstrations of how AI can meaningfully improve the customer experience.
T-Mobile has limited spots in the beta program, so users who got accepted are lucky. Those who got enrolled are likely the ones who signed up early, just as T-Mobile had directed. The service is not available to prepaid and business accounts.
During the beta, T-Mobile will test the feature and collect feedback to put the final touches on the service before the commercial launch.
Reimagining phone calls
T-Mobile has begun accepting users into the live translation beta. | Image by Reddit
Various T-Mobile users have taken to Reddit to say that they have been selected for the T-Mobile live translation beta. It's not clear whether the beta is live yet, as no one seems to have tested the service yet, but in any case, T-Mobile is on track for the promised Spring beta rollout.
The real-time translation service is built directly into T-Mobile's network, removing the need for additional hardware or setup. It works across all kinds of phones, including landlines and feature phones, provided that at least one call participant is on T-Mobile. To initiate the translation process, the beta user will have to dial *87*. The service can translate calls in over 50 languages, removing language barriers faced by multilingual families and travelers.
Recommended For You
The feature is only available to postpaid customers and is free during the beta period. The commercial launch is planned for later this year, but T-Mobile hasn't said whether it will begin charging for the service then.
Is it really that simple?
While T-Mobile says that its network will clone your voice, it remains to be seen if the translation will sound human and not robotic. It will also be interesting to see if the tech will be able to keep up with fast-paced speakers and maintain language nuance. After all, there's more to words than their literal meaning.
Latency, or delay, can be another concern, though T-Mobile has assured that its 5G Advanced network will take care of that. The calls will neither be recorded nor used to train AI models.
Recommended For You
What would you use the translation feature for?
Limited space
T-Mobile has limited spots in the beta program, so users who got accepted are lucky. Those who got enrolled are likely the ones who signed up early, just as T-Mobile had directed. The service is not available to prepaid and business accounts.
During the beta, T-Mobile will test the feature and collect feedback to put the final touches on the service before the commercial launch.
If the service works as T-Mobile has envisioned, you won't need a pair of AirPods Pro 3 or Google Translate to act as your interpreter.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: