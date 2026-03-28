Two new Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses models are debuting next week
Meta is releasing two new versions of the Ray-Ban smart glasses next week, but there's nothing too exciting here.
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The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are very popular in some regions. | Image by Meta
Meta will reportedly be releasing two new versions of its Ray-Ban smart glasses next week, codenamed Scriber and Blazer. The main difference here appears to be that the two new models are going to be designed specifically for people who need prescription lenses for their glasses.
According to a report, the company is planning to distribute these new models via standard prescription eyewear sources. Though previous Meta smart glasses have also supported custom prescription lenses, these models will make it much easier for users to order a pair of smart glasses pre-built according to their needs.
However, these two new models aren’t exactly something novel. These aren’t new glasses that will feature something different, they’re just like existing Ray-Ban smart glasses but with an easier method of ordering them with prescription lenses.
Details are scarce for now, so there’s no confirmation about whether these glasses will be the models that have no display at all or the new “Ray-Ban Display” glasses. What is known, however, is that the new glasses will be offered in rectangular and rounded frames.
If I had to place a guess, the glasses will likely be similar to the original Ray-Ban smart glasses, which also have a second-generation model and do not feature a display. There will be a camera for Meta AI to analyze your surroundings, a pair of speakers, and a microphone for verbal commands.
Though I still very much believe that XR will be the future of computing, I just cannot in good conscience recommend anyone to give the Ray-Ban glasses a chance.
Two new Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses
According to a report, the company is planning to distribute these new models via standard prescription eyewear sources. Though previous Meta smart glasses have also supported custom prescription lenses, these models will make it much easier for users to order a pair of smart glasses pre-built according to their needs.
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The new models will allegedly debut next week in Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s relentless push to popularize smart glasses across all demographics of the consumer base. If Zuckerberg’s predictions are accurate, then this move should result in a significant increase in sales for the Ray-Ban smart glasses.
Does this make you more likely to buy the Ray-Ban smart glasses?
Not something new or novel
There's nothing here that you haven't seen before. | Image by Meta
However, these two new models aren’t exactly something novel. These aren’t new glasses that will feature something different, they’re just like existing Ray-Ban smart glasses but with an easier method of ordering them with prescription lenses.
Details are scarce for now, so there’s no confirmation about whether these glasses will be the models that have no display at all or the new “Ray-Ban Display” glasses. What is known, however, is that the new glasses will be offered in rectangular and rounded frames.
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What can we expect?
If I had to place a guess, the glasses will likely be similar to the original Ray-Ban smart glasses, which also have a second-generation model and do not feature a display. There will be a camera for Meta AI to analyze your surroundings, a pair of speakers, and a microphone for verbal commands.
However, personally speaking, I have done a complete 180 since news came out about Meta Ray-Ban glasses leaking your intimate moments to workers in offshore facilities. I had been a very strong supporter of Meta’s push for XR (Extended Reality) around the world.
Though I still very much believe that XR will be the future of computing, I just cannot in good conscience recommend anyone to give the Ray-Ban glasses a chance.
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