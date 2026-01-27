Samsung increases prices for Apple, and iPhone 18 buyers will pay for it
Expect the iPhone 18 to cost more because Samsung just ramped up prices for Apple.
Even Apple, which has been negotiating aggressively with Samsung and SK Hynix, has been unable to avoid the new reality of memory prices skyrocketing across the industry. Both Samsung and SK Hynix have now imposed steep price hikes for their components, and iPhone 18 buyers will be paying for them.
According to a new report (translated source), Apple was unable to use its privileged “whale” status to avoid paying more for memory components. Despite being one of the largest customers in the industry, hence a whale, Apple will still have to shell out more from here on out.
As such, Apple’s products might actually see more than one price hike during just this year alone, and this trend is expected to continue through the next year as well. The iPhone 18 series, which will be split into two separate launches to accommodate Apple’s new iPhone release schedule, is expected to be majorly affected.
The iPhone 17 series already saw a minor price hike last year, and that will very likely be true for the iPhone 18 lineup as well. There’s even the chance that the price hike might be bigger than expected, though Apple will probably make sure that doesn’t happen, if I had to guess.
Memory price hikes for Apple
Samsung reportedly proposed an 80 percent hike in prices, while SK Hynix proposed a 100 percent increase. These price hikes will undoubtedly affect the upcoming iPhone 18 series, as well as other Apple products in the near future.
How can Apple lessen the burden of these price hikes for consumers?
Long-term agreements revised
iPhone prices could keep going up throughout the year. | Image credit — PhoneArena
In addition, Apple has apparently dropped its usual long-term agreements that lasted a year and has instead been forced to sign an agreement that will only last for the first half of the year. This is because memory prices are very volatile as new AI data centers keep propping up, and there’s no way to ensure stability for the time being.
iPhone 18 will likely see a price increase
Samsung has already reportedly canceled a camera upgrade for the base model of the upcoming Galaxy S26 to keep prices down, and Apple might have to do something similar to retain market share.
