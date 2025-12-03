iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Motorola
Motorola's holiday magic begins: you could win a Razr Ultra in this year's big giveaway
We're now entering the holiday season, and Motorola fans in the U.S. are offered an excellent opportunity to win a Razr from Motorola's Holiday Giveaway. 

Motorola fans can now potentially win a Razr Ultra and Moto accessories from Holiday Giveaway


The rules to enter for a chance to win a Motorola Razr Ultra or Moto accessories are simple. Follow @motorolaus on Instagram or X, like and comment on the posts with the giveaway. 

Motorola says that the giveaway will happen each week leading up to Christmas. 



The current giveaway for this week offers you the chance to win a Rio Red Moto Razr Ultra, a matching case, and Moto Buds Loop. This time, Moto is asking you to share what your favorite cozy holiday tradition is.

Would you enter Motorola’s holiday giveaway for a chance to win a Razr Ultra?

Vote View Result

Razr Ultra: the foldable champion from Motorola in gorgeous colors


 
The Razr Ultra is a powerful contender for the best foldable phone in 2025. In our review, we found the Razr Ultra nearly perfect, with a gorgeous design, capable camera, fast processor (the Snapdragon 8 Elite), and fast charging.

The design is simply amazing, and its colors do stand out from the competition. The Razr Ultra is available in four unique Pantone colors:
  • Pantone Scarab 
  • Pantone Rio Red
  • Pantone Mountain Trail (wooden back)
  • Pantone Cabaret

There are two colors (Scarab and Rio Red) with velvet/leather backs and two colors with wooden backs. All four options are insanely eye-catching.

Usually, the Moto Razr Ultra starts at $1,299, so it's, on top of everything, a costly gadget. With this Holiday Giveaway, you have a chance of winning this phone (for U.S. residents only, though), which would be an amazing Christmas gift by Motorola for you.

Giveaways like this always feel a bit magical


I actually love seeing companies do giveaways during the holidays. There's something very warm and fun about the idea that someone might suddenly end up with a premium foldable under the Christmas tree without spending a cent. 

And the Razr Ultra is not just any phone – it's stylish, unique, and honestly, one of the most eye-catching foldables out there. Winning one would feel like hitting the tech lottery.

What I especially like about this giveaway is that it's simple. No complicated rules, no weird sign-ups, just liking a post and commenting (and following @motorolaus). It feels friendly and approachable, not corporate or cold. 

And for a phone that usually costs over a thousand dollars, that's pretty amazing. And the Red Rio color on the Razr Ultra is simply put... gorgeous. Good luck to anyone willing to participate! 

COMMENTS (0)

