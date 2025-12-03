Motorola's holiday magic begins: you could win a Razr Ultra in this year's big giveaway

Motorola fans can now potentially win a Razr Ultra and Moto accessories from Holiday Giveaway

️ WINTER RAZR-LAND SWEEPSTAKES ️ Enter for a chance to win a Rio Red motorola razr ultra, a matching case, and moto buds loop! To enter:

Follow @motorolaus

Like this post

Comment your favorite cozy holiday tradition #MakeItIconic #razr #sweepstakes NO PURCHASE… pic.twitter.com/su5l5nz08s — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) December 1, 2025







The current giveaway for this week offers you the chance to win a Rio Red Moto Razr Ultra, a matching case, and Moto Buds Loop. This time, Moto is asking you to share what your favorite cozy holiday tradition is.

Would you enter Motorola’s holiday giveaway for a chance to win a Razr Ultra? Absolutely — a free Razr Ultra is too good to pass up Maybe, I’m curious but not sure yet No, giveaways aren’t my thing No, I don't live in the U.S. Absolutely — a free Razr Ultra is too good to pass up 100% Maybe, I’m curious but not sure yet 0% No, giveaways aren’t my thing 0% No, I don't live in the U.S. 0%

Razr Ultra: the foldable champion from Motorola in gorgeous colors





Pantone Scarab

Pantone Rio Red

Pantone Mountain Trail (wooden back)

Pantone Cabaret





There are two colors (Scarab and Rio Red) with velvet/leather backs and two colors with wooden backs. All four options are insanely eye-catching. There are two colors (Scarab and Rio Red) with velvet/leather backs and two colors with wooden backs. All four options are insanely eye-catching.





Usually, the Moto Razr Ultra starts at $1,299, so it's, on top of everything, a costly gadget. With this Holiday Giveaway, you have a chance of winning this phone (for U.S. residents only, though), which would be an amazing Christmas gift by Motorola for you.

Giveaways like this always feel a bit magical

