Motorola's holiday magic begins: you could win a Razr Ultra in this year's big giveaway
A weekly holiday giveaway from Motorola is offering fans the chance to snag a Razr Ultra and Moto accessories.
We're now entering the holiday season, and Motorola fans in the U.S. are offered an excellent opportunity to win a Razr from Motorola's Holiday Giveaway.
The rules to enter for a chance to win a Motorola Razr Ultra or Moto accessories are simple. Follow @motorolaus on Instagram or X, like and comment on the posts with the giveaway.
The Razr Ultra is a powerful contender for the best foldable phone in 2025. In our review, we found the Razr Ultra nearly perfect, with a gorgeous design, capable camera, fast processor (the Snapdragon 8 Elite), and fast charging.
The design is simply amazing, and its colors do stand out from the competition. The Razr Ultra is available in four unique Pantone colors:
I actually love seeing companies do giveaways during the holidays. There's something very warm and fun about the idea that someone might suddenly end up with a premium foldable under the Christmas tree without spending a cent.
And the Razr Ultra is not just any phone – it's stylish, unique, and honestly, one of the most eye-catching foldables out there. Winning one would feel like hitting the tech lottery.
And for a phone that usually costs over a thousand dollars, that's pretty amazing. And the Red Rio color on the Razr Ultra is simply put... gorgeous. Good luck to anyone willing to participate!
️ WINTER RAZR-LAND SWEEPSTAKES ️ Enter for a chance to win a Rio Red motorola razr ultra, a matching case, and moto buds loop! To enter:— motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) December 1, 2025
Follow @motorolaus
Like this post
Comment your favorite cozy holiday tradition #MakeItIconic #razr #sweepstakes NO PURCHASE… pic.twitter.com/su5l5nz08s
The current giveaway for this week offers you the chance to win a Rio Red Moto Razr Ultra, a matching case, and Moto Buds Loop. This time, Moto is asking you to share what your favorite cozy holiday tradition is.
What I especially like about this giveaway is that it's simple. No complicated rules, no weird sign-ups, just liking a post and commenting (and following @motorolaus). It feels friendly and approachable, not corporate or cold.
