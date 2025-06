Your iPhone camera can now take better photos thanks to the minds behind Google Pixel

Will you try Adobe’s new Project Indigo app to boost your iPhone photos? Absolutely – I want sharper, pro-level shots! Maybe – if it’s easy and quick to use. Probably not – I’m happy with the default camera. Not yet – I don’t have a supported iPhone model. Absolutely – I want sharper, pro-level shots! 100% Maybe – if it’s easy and quick to use. 0% Probably not – I’m happy with the default camera. 0% Not yet – I don’t have a supported iPhone model. 0%

Your next iPhone pic could look way sharper





Your iPhone can take better pics. | Image credit – Adobe





This should be just the start

One of the coolest things smartphones brought us is having a decent camera right in our pockets – ready to snap good photos with just a tap. Plus, you can edit and share those shots all from the same device, which is super convenient.And Project Indigo tackles some of the biggest gripes people have with phone photos today – like images that are too bright, lack contrast, have way too much color saturation or suffer from heavy smoothing and sharpening. Adobe is aiming to fix those issues right at the source.Full disclosure: I couldn’t try the app myself because I have an iPhone 13 mini , which isn’t supported due to “physical memory constraints” (bummer). The app also doesn’t work on iPhone 12 or 12 mini.Still, from what Adobe’s shown, Project Indigo looks like a real step up – delivering sharper details, better lighting and photos that look great even blown up on big screens.Since this is just the beginning, it’s exciting to think about what Adobe might bring next – whether that’s a new version of Indigo or something fresh that blends mobile photography and editing with next-level computational photography and AI.Oh, and speaking of AI – Adobe’s Firefly app just launched on iOS and Android , letting anyone create images and videos just by typing what they want.