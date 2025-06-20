Your iPhone camera can now take better photos thanks to the minds behind Google Pixel

Indigo offers a "Long Exposure" button. | Image credit – Adobe







And, just like you’d want from a pro-level camera app, it gives you hands-on control over things like focus, ISO, shutter speed, white balance (with fine-tuning for warmth and tint), and exposure adjustments.





Project Indigo also improves digital zoom by using a multi-frame super-resolution technique. When you zoom in beyond 2×, it snaps several slightly shifted shots – thanks to your natural hand movement – and merges them to create a clearer, sharper photo.



On the left, a San Francisco snapshot from an iPhone 16 Pro Max (5x lens, 10x digital zoom). On the right, the same scene via Indigo's multi-frame super-resolution. Notice Indigo's clearer detail and less noise, especially in the building windows. | Image credit – Adobe



Unlike some AI zoom tricks that just make up details, this method relies on actual tiny shifts to rebuild the image resolution, resulting in a more authentic and higher-quality picture.



The app is serving as a testing ground for features that could show up in other top-tier Adobe products, like a tool to remove annoying reflections. Looking ahead, the team is working on adding an Android version, a portrait mode and even video capture capabilities.



Your next iPhone pic could look way sharper

Your iPhone can take better pics. | Image credit – Adobe

One of the coolest things smartphones brought us is having a decent camera right in our pockets – ready to snap good photos with just a tap. Plus, you can edit and share those shots all from the same device, which is super convenient.



And Project Indigo tackles some of the biggest gripes people have with phone photos today – like images that are too bright, lack contrast, have way too much color saturation or suffer from heavy smoothing and sharpening. Adobe is aiming to fix those issues right at the source.



This should be just the start

Full disclosure: I couldn’t try the app myself because I have an



Still, from what Adobe’s shown, Project Indigo looks like a real step up – delivering sharper details, better lighting and photos that look great even blown up on big screens.



Since this is just the beginning, it’s exciting to think about what Adobe might bring next – whether that’s a new version of Indigo or something fresh that blends mobile photography and editing with next-level computational photography and AI.



The app relies on AI to save photos in both regular dynamic range and the more detailed high dynamic range. Adobe mentions that Project Indigo plays well with Camera Raw and Lightroom for further editing.