Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing

Pictures of a pre-production iPhone 17 Pro, disguised in a thick black case, are posted on social media.

Apple iPhone
Renders of the iPhone 17 Pro appear in different colors.
In what appears to be our first look at a pre-production 2025 iPhone model, an X subscriber with the username @Skyfops posted a tweet showing someone holding an iPhone 17 series model hidden in a thick black case that hides the camera bar on the back of the phone. According to the X subscriber, the photograph also shows a burly security guard who tried (but failed) to block the phone from being photographed.

It's hard to believe, but every year there is a point when we are so surprisingly close to the introduction of the next iPhone iteration, that you have to wonder where the time went. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote a couple of weeks ago that he expects the iPhone 17 series to be unveiled the week of September 8th which is approximately five weeks away.

Are you planning to buy a new iPhone 17 series model this year?

Vote View Result

Trying to figure out a more specific unveiling date, Gurman eliminated Monday, September 8th, and Friday, September 12th, since Monday and Friday events are usually not done by Apple. Thursday, September 11th, is out since Apple considers it in poor taste to announce new products on any anniversary of 9/11.

Pictures of pre-production iPhone 17 Pro model appear on X.
Photos embedded in this Tweet show off a pre-production iPhone 17 Pro in a case designed to hide the device. | Image credit-@Skyfops

One photo shows a man wearing sunglasses and a hat (the hat is worn in the traditional manner) and in one hand is a recent iPhone Pro model while the disguised iPhone 17 is in his other hand. Even with the thick black case, you can tell that it is an iPhone 17 model with a camera bar because of the placement of the cutouts for the flash and LiDAR sensors. The cutout for the camera lenses indicates that the phone in the picture is an iPhone 17 Pro model.

Picture of pre-production iPhone 17 Pro hidden in a thick case.
Here's your first look at the pre-production iPhone 17 Pro in a thick black case, | Image credit-@Skyfops

The second photo is a look at the same scene from the side. In this picture you can see how thick the case that is covering up the iPhone 17 Pro is. The thickness of the case allows Apple to cover up the camera bar on the rear of the phone, which would be a dead giveaway that one of the phones being held by this man is not a model that Apple has released.

You might remember that back in April 2010, an unknown iPhone model was discovered on the floor of a bar in San Jose, California. This was the iPhone 4, which not only had a much different design than the iPhone 3GS, but it was also put into a case so that no one could see what the phone looked like. Apple and other phone manufacturers resort to using such cases when they take a phone being tested out in the real world from being spotted, photographed, and placed all over social media.

Obviously in this case, it didn't stop the device from being spotted, photographed, and placed all over social media.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless