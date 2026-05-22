The iPhone 16e might just be the phone you didn't know you wanted, especially with T-Mobile in the picture
This prepaid carrier owned by T-Mobile is a solid alternative to the Big Three.
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Free iPhone? Who would miss that? | Image by PhoneArena
Getting a new iPhone is hardly ever affordable. Even if you manage to find a model at a lower price, the expensive monthly bills quickly eat your discount.
But the same doesn't really apply for iPhones that are one generation old. Take the iPhone 16e, for example. This model is considerably more affordable than premium iOS devices while delivering a very decent overall experience.
Since the iPhone 16e isn't the best or the latest iPhone, some users may be wondering exactly what makes it a suitable option. While I can't argue it has some drawbacks, such as the lack of MagSafe charging, its overall value is hard to dismiss.
The model boasts an A18 chipset, allowing it to handle daily tasks with ease. In our iPhone 16e review, we've included multiple performance benchmarks to give you a better idea of its capabilities.
The best part is that this model is priced at $599 — way more affordable than the base iPhone 16 and the newer iPhone 17. Plus, with Metro by T-Mobile, the device is down to $0 when you meet the carrier's conditions.
To get a solid $500 discount on the iPhone 16e, you must join Metro on a plan starting at $50/mo with AutoPay ($55 for the first month) and bring your existing phone number.
You'll receive an instant $500 discount on the iPhone. But if you keep your plan for three months, you'll receive a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard. That brings the smartphone down to $0, while your three-month subscription amounts to $155 with AutoPay.
It's not every day that you can get an iPhone for free. But is the $50/mo plan actually any good and worth your attention? Absolutely.
Standard perks like unlimited talk and text time are a given, and you also receive unlimited high-speed data (download speeds reach 455 Mbps). That said, if you use more than 50GB/mo, you may experience slower speeds when the T-Mobile network is busy.
Extras on this plan include 8GB hotspot data, 100GB cloud storage (Google One), and even phone upgrade discounts.
Users who keep their service active for 12 months can get the same discounts as new customers on select smartphones. Keep in mind that a trade-in might be required when you upgrade.
Metro by T-Mobile and the iPhone 16e are a fantastic pair. The device handles most of your daily needs without breaking a sweat, making it an excellent pick at this dirt-cheap price.
And while I'm definitely not an Apple fan, I can't deny that this model delivers more value than most mid-range Android options.
Plus, thanks to Metro, you're not just getting a great iOS experience. The plan is quite attractive in its own right and is actually quite affordable compared to higher-tier plans from some competitors, such as Total Wireless and Straight Talk.
But the same doesn't really apply for iPhones that are one generation old. Take the iPhone 16e, for example. This model is considerably more affordable than premium iOS devices while delivering a very decent overall experience.
With Metro by T-Mobile, you won't have to pay the full $599 price, though.
Why choose the iPhone 16e?
Since the iPhone 16e isn't the best or the latest iPhone, some users may be wondering exactly what makes it a suitable option. While I can't argue it has some drawbacks, such as the lack of MagSafe charging, its overall value is hard to dismiss.
For example, this model features a super compact 6.1-inch OLED display, delivering excellent visuals in most settings. The refresh rate is limited to just 60Hz, though, so keep that in mind.
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iPhone 16e may be budget-friendly, but it looks great. | Image by PhoneArena
The model boasts an A18 chipset, allowing it to handle daily tasks with ease. In our iPhone 16e review, we've included multiple performance benchmarks to give you a better idea of its capabilities.
The best part is that this model is priced at $599 — way more affordable than the base iPhone 16 and the newer iPhone 17. Plus, with Metro by T-Mobile, the device is down to $0 when you meet the carrier's conditions.
What would make you switch carriers?
Offer requirements
To get a solid $500 discount on the iPhone 16e, you must join Metro on a plan starting at $50/mo with AutoPay ($55 for the first month) and bring your existing phone number.
You'll receive an instant $500 discount on the iPhone. But if you keep your plan for three months, you'll receive a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard. That brings the smartphone down to $0, while your three-month subscription amounts to $155 with AutoPay.
Plan details
It's not every day that you can get an iPhone for free. But is the $50/mo plan actually any good and worth your attention? Absolutely.
Standard perks like unlimited talk and text time are a given, and you also receive unlimited high-speed data (download speeds reach 455 Mbps). That said, if you use more than 50GB/mo, you may experience slower speeds when the T-Mobile network is busy.
Extras on this plan include 8GB hotspot data, 100GB cloud storage (Google One), and even phone upgrade discounts.
Extensive coverage across the US. | Image by Metro by T-Mobile
Users who keep their service active for 12 months can get the same discounts as new customers on select smartphones. Keep in mind that a trade-in might be required when you upgrade.
Metro by T-Mobile's offer makes me want to switch teams
Metro by T-Mobile and the iPhone 16e are a fantastic pair. The device handles most of your daily needs without breaking a sweat, making it an excellent pick at this dirt-cheap price.
And while I'm definitely not an Apple fan, I can't deny that this model delivers more value than most mid-range Android options.
Plus, thanks to Metro, you're not just getting a great iOS experience. The plan is quite attractive in its own right and is actually quite affordable compared to higher-tier plans from some competitors, such as Total Wireless and Straight Talk.
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