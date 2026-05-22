Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

The iPhone 16e might just be the phone you didn't know you wanted, especially with T-Mobile in the picture

This prepaid carrier owned by T-Mobile is a solid alternative to the Big Three.

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Polina Kovalakova
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T-Mobile Metro iPhone
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Rear view of the iPhone 16e.
Free iPhone? Who would miss that? | Image by PhoneArena
Getting a new iPhone is hardly ever affordable. Even if you manage to find a model at a lower price, the expensive monthly bills quickly eat your discount.

But the same doesn't really apply for iPhones that are one generation old. Take the iPhone 16e, for example. This model is considerably more affordable than premium iOS devices while delivering a very decent overall experience.

With Metro by T-Mobile, you won't have to pay the full $599 price, though.  

Why choose the iPhone 16e? 


Since the iPhone 16e isn't the best or the latest iPhone, some users may be wondering exactly what makes it a suitable option. While I can't argue it has some drawbacks, such as the lack of MagSafe charging, its overall value is hard to dismiss.

For example, this model features a super compact 6.1-inch OLED display, delivering excellent visuals in most settings. The refresh rate is limited to just 60Hz, though, so keep that in mind.

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The model boasts an A18 chipset, allowing it to handle daily tasks with ease. In our iPhone 16e review, we've included multiple performance benchmarks to give you a better idea of its capabilities. 

iPhone 16e: 100% off at Metro by T-Mobile
$0
$599 99
$600 off (100%)
Metro by T-Mobile is allowing you to save 100% on the iPhone 16e. All you have to do is switch to Metro, bring your phone number and sign an eligible plan starting at $50/mo with AutoPay. That gives you an instant $500 discount. Keep the service active for three months, and you'll get a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard that brings the total cost to $0.
Buy at Metro by T-Mobile


The best part is that this model is priced at $599 — way more affordable than the base iPhone 16 and the newer iPhone 17. Plus, with Metro by T-Mobile, the device is down to $0 when you meet the carrier's conditions.

What would make you switch carriers?
45 Votes


Offer requirements


To get a solid $500 discount on the iPhone 16e, you must join Metro on a plan starting at $50/mo with AutoPay ($55 for the first month) and bring your existing phone number. 

You'll receive an instant $500 discount on the iPhone. But if you keep your plan for three months, you'll receive a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard. That brings the smartphone down to $0, while your three-month subscription amounts to $155 with AutoPay.

Plan details


It's not every day that you can get an iPhone for free. But is the $50/mo plan actually any good and worth your attention? Absolutely.

Standard perks like unlimited talk and text time are a given, and you also receive unlimited high-speed data (download speeds reach 455 Mbps). That said, if you use more than 50GB/mo, you may experience slower speeds when the T-Mobile network is busy. 

Extras on this plan include 8GB hotspot data, 100GB cloud storage (Google One), and even phone upgrade discounts. 



Users who keep their service active for 12 months can get the same discounts as new customers on select smartphones. Keep in mind that a trade-in might be required when you upgrade. 

Metro by T-Mobile's offer makes me want to switch teams


Metro by T-Mobile and the iPhone 16e are a fantastic pair. The device handles most of your daily needs without breaking a sweat, making it an excellent pick at this dirt-cheap price. 

And while I'm definitely not an Apple fan, I can't deny that this model delivers more  value than most mid-range Android options. 

Plus, thanks to Metro, you're not just getting a great iOS experience. The plan is quite attractive in its own right and is actually quite affordable compared to higher-tier plans from some competitors, such as Total Wireless and Straight Talk.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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