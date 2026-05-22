The iPhone 16e might just be the phone you didn't know you wanted, especially with T-Mobile in the picture

iPhone 16e

Metro by T-Mobile is allowing you to save 100% on the iPhone 16e. All you have to do is switch to Metro, bring your phone number and sign an eligible plan starting at $50/mo with AutoPay. That gives you an instant $500 discount. Keep the service active for three months, and you'll get a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard that brings the total cost to $0.

What would make you switch carriers? A better deal from another carrier Nothing Rising monthly bills Poor network coverage Vote 45 Votes

Offer requirements

iPhone 16e

Plan details

T-Mobile

To get a solid $500 discount on the, you must join Metro on a plan starting at $50/mo with AutoPay ($55 for the first month) and bring your existing phone number.You'll receive an instant $500 discount on the iPhone. But if you keep your plan for three months, you'll receive a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard. That brings the smartphone down to $0, while your three-month subscription amounts to $155 with AutoPay.It's not every day that you can get an iPhone for free. But is the $50/mo plan actually any good and worth your attention? Absolutely.Standard perks like unlimited talk and text time are a given, and you also receive unlimited high-speed data (download speeds reach 455 Mbps). That said, if you use more than 50GB/mo, you may experience slower speeds when thenetwork is busy.Extras on this plan include 8GB hotspot data, 100GB cloud storage (Google One), and even phone upgrade discounts.