Tiny yet powerful, the iPad mini A17 Pro hits just right at $100 off ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is still weeks away, but Amazon is already giving you an irresistible discount on Apple's latest iPad mini.
iPad mini A17 Pro on sale. And now, weeks before Black Friday, you can once again get it for less at Amazon. Sure, it’s not $120 off like it was during Prime Day in October, and yet, its latest $100 discount is available to everyone. So, if you missed out on October 7-8 (or didn’t want to sign up for Prime), this is arguably your best chance to save ahead of the shopping season.It’s been almost a month since we last saw the small but powerful
But wait — it gets better. Amazon is allowing you to save $100 on various configurations. If 128GB won’t cut it for you, step things up with the 256GB model, and you’ll still grab those tempting savings. Oh, did we mention Walmart doesn’t match the e-commerce giant’s awesome discount?
OK, you might be thinking such a tiny tablet can’t possibly offer great battery life. Think again! The device offers more than 10 hours of streaming, which is quite impressive given its size.
Truth be told, the iPad mini A17 Pro is one of the best small tablets. For many, it’s well worth it even at full price. But now that you can get the 128GB variant for just under $400, it’s absolutely impossible to resist. Don’t miss out.
A proper successor to the iPad mini 6, the latest small-sized iPadOS slate brings a lot to the table. With its ultra-powerful A17 Pro chip, the device handles everything you throw at it with ease. As we’ve emphasized in our iPad A17 Pro review, it can also run console-grade games like Assassin’s Creed. And even though it doesn’t have Stage Manager, this fella can easily become your on-the-go multitasking companion.
In a true “mini” fashion, the latest iPad mini is also ultra-compact. Featuring a premium design and 8.3-inch display, it easily fits in your backpack, adding no extra bulk or weight. And yes — there’s no 120Hz refresh rate or OLED screen, but hey — Apple’s LCD displays are still impressive. It offers vivid colors and a crisp resolution, making it ideal for streaming.
