Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

This 256GB iPad 10th Gen is selling for $150 off, making it a top pick for Apple fans on a budget

The tablet delivers speedy performance, offers gorgeous visuals, and can be yours for just under $350, which is a solid price for all the value it delivers.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the iPad 10.
As you probably know, we’re constantly on the lookout for unmissable tablet deals. Today, we spotted that Amazon is still selling the 256GB iPad 10 in Pink at a generous $150 discount. That means it’s not too late to grab one for just under $350, which is quite the price considering this bad boy usually goes for around $500.

We noticed this deal a few weeks ago and were quite pleased to see that it’s still going strong. Sure, the Pink color may not be for everyone, but you can’t deny that the tablet is a true bargain at just under $350. Plus, you can easily put a fancy case on it, so the color won’t bother you if it’s an issue. Since the offer has been around for quite some time, chances are it might expire soon. That’s why we urge you not to hesitate and grab one now while you still can.

iPad 10th Gen (256GB, Pink): Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (30%)
Amazon is still offering a sweet $150 discount on the 256GB iPad 10 in Pink, letting you get one for just under $350. The tablet is a solid choice for buyers who want a reliable slate at a price that won't break the bank. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

iPad 11-inch (A16): Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (11%)
In case you want the latest iPad 11, then be sure to act fast and score one for $50 off on Amazon while you still can!,
Buy at Amazon


Sure, the iPad 10 isn’t the latest entry-level Apple tablet anymore, now that we have the iPad 11. However, even though it’s an older model, it still offers speedy performance and can easily handle day-to-day tasks thanks to its capable A14 Bionic chip. And while its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display may be missing the deep blacks that the OLED panels on the iPad Pros deliver, it still provides a pleasant viewing experience.

Now add a respectable 28.6Wh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge with regular use, and you get a tablet that’s perfect for users who want a reliable slate with good performance for everyday tasks like doing research, playing games, browsing the web, and watching movies — all at a cost that won’t make their bank account cry from excruciating pain. So, if it fits the bill for you, save with this deal today!

This 256GB iPad 10th Gen is selling for $150 off, making it a top pick for Apple fans on a budget
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 13

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices
Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade, but not in the way you might think
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade, but not in the way you might think
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off
Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless