This 256GB iPad 10th Gen is selling for $150 off, making it a top pick for Apple fans on a budget
The tablet delivers speedy performance, offers gorgeous visuals, and can be yours for just under $350, which is a solid price for all the value it delivers.
As you probably know, we’re constantly on the lookout for unmissable tablet deals. Today, we spotted that Amazon is still selling the 256GB iPad 10 in Pink at a generous $150 discount. That means it’s not too late to grab one for just under $350, which is quite the price considering this bad boy usually goes for around $500.
Sure, the iPad 10 isn’t the latest entry-level Apple tablet anymore, now that we have the iPad 11. However, even though it’s an older model, it still offers speedy performance and can easily handle day-to-day tasks thanks to its capable A14 Bionic chip. And while its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display may be missing the deep blacks that the OLED panels on the iPad Pros deliver, it still provides a pleasant viewing experience.
Now add a respectable 28.6Wh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge with regular use, and you get a tablet that’s perfect for users who want a reliable slate with good performance for everyday tasks like doing research, playing games, browsing the web, and watching movies — all at a cost that won’t make their bank account cry from excruciating pain. So, if it fits the bill for you, save with this deal today!
We noticed this deal a few weeks ago and were quite pleased to see that it’s still going strong. Sure, the Pink color may not be for everyone, but you can’t deny that the tablet is a true bargain at just under $350. Plus, you can easily put a fancy case on it, so the color won’t bother you if it’s an issue. Since the offer has been around for quite some time, chances are it might expire soon. That’s why we urge you not to hesitate and grab one now while you still can.
