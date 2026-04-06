iOS 26.4 patches the recent iPhone keyboard bug, but there's "one more thing" you need to do

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Reset Keyboard Dictionary

iOS 26.4

What frustrates you most about your iPhone's keyboard? Autocorrect changes words I spelled right No dedicated number row after all these years Third-party keyboards feel broken on iOS Swipe typing is nowhere near Android's level Vote 1 Votes

Apple could have made this easier

iOS 26.4

Credit where it's due: Apple has finally fixed the bug. But leaving users to figure out the dictionary reset on their own feels unnecessary. If Apple knew the keyboard was feeding bad data into the dictionary for months, a simple prompt after the update offering to reset it would have gone a long way.Now you know, though. Update to, reset that dictionary, and your iPhone keyboard should finally feel like it belongs on a device you paid this much money for.