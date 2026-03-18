Apple is finally fixing one of the most annoying iPhone bugs with iOS 26.4
If typing on your iPhone has felt like a nightmare lately, Apple may have a fix for you.
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Apple’s iPhone Air also arrived with iOS 26 and its buggy keyboard. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple made many people unhappy with the iOS 26 update, and the Liquid Glass design was only part of the problem. Another major complaint was the keyboard on the newer software, which was deemed much worse than before. Now, Apple may finally fix those issues.
Apple just launched the iOS 26.4 Release Candidate build and the official release notes for the upcoming update. Among them is a confirmation that the company may be fixing the annoying bugs with its keyboard. In the notes, the company said that the software comes with “improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly.”
Apple’s release notes pinpoint that the bug fix will address issues when typing quickly. That could address the issues reported by numerous people on Reddit and other places online. However, it may not solve the problem shared in a viral video from last year. In that video, the user doesn’t appear to have autocorrect enabled and has swipe-to-type turned on, which could be the reason for the inaccuracies.
Apparently, the keyboard change has been rolled out in an earlier iOS 26.4 beta release. Some users have already noticed an improvement, which could be a good signal.
If there’s one thing worse than Apple’s own iPhone keyboard, that would be the way it handles third-party keyboards. After experiencing the reported issue, I tried using some alternative solutions, and the results were even worse. I’m now back to the default iOS keyboard, and I can only hope the final iOS 26.4 release solves what’s likely the most ridiculous problem a modern smartphone could have.
iOS 26.4 comes with keyboard improvements
Apple just launched the iOS 26.4 Release Candidate build and the official release notes for the upcoming update. Among them is a confirmation that the company may be fixing the annoying bugs with its keyboard. In the notes, the company said that the software comes with “improved keyboard accuracy when typing quickly.”
The fix is specifically focused on a bug where the keyboard would show characters like they were tapped, but it wouldn't insert them. That bug affected how the autocorrect feature worked, as it couldn’t predict what you really meant to type because of the missing characters.
Fingers crossed
Hopefully the iOS 26.4 keyboard will work better. | Image by MacRumors
Apple’s release notes pinpoint that the bug fix will address issues when typing quickly. That could address the issues reported by numerous people on Reddit and other places online. However, it may not solve the problem shared in a viral video from last year. In that video, the user doesn’t appear to have autocorrect enabled and has swipe-to-type turned on, which could be the reason for the inaccuracies.
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Have you ever had an issue with your phone’s keyboard?
Apparently, the keyboard change has been rolled out in an earlier iOS 26.4 beta release. Some users have already noticed an improvement, which could be a good signal.
A ridiculous problem
If there’s one thing worse than Apple’s own iPhone keyboard, that would be the way it handles third-party keyboards. After experiencing the reported issue, I tried using some alternative solutions, and the results were even worse. I’m now back to the default iOS keyboard, and I can only hope the final iOS 26.4 release solves what’s likely the most ridiculous problem a modern smartphone could have.
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