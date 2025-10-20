Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

A viral video shows iOS is randomly inserting the wrong letters, and it's not user error.

By
Image of the iOS keyboard with the word "Embarassing" typed
If you've been making more typos on your iPhone, you aren't alone. A viral X thread, complete with video evidence, exposes a frustrating iOS bug that randomly inputs the wrong letter as you type.

It's not just you: iOS keyboard bug exposed



The frustration of sending a message riddled with typos is a universal one, but what if it's not entirely your fault? An X thread has gained significant traction by asserting just that: "If you're making more typos in iOS lately, you're not going crazy - it's a bug in iOS that causes the keyboard to randomly insert the wrong letter instead of what you typed."

The post was accompanied by a video demonstrating the bug in action, with a longer version of this demonstration also posted to YouTube, providing more details (as seen below). The thread also quickly filled with other iOS users expressing relief at the fact that this wasn't just happening to them.

Why this bug is such a big deal


Video Thumbnail

This issue appears to go deeper than a simple software hiccup. The original poster noted that they had been noticing similar issues going back as far as iOS 16. However, it wasn't until they recorded the screen and slowed down the footage that they realized how severe the problem was.

A smartphone's keyboard is arguably its most critical interface. A bug this fundamental, which actively inputs the wrong information, can cause significant daily frustration and erode user confidence.

Some users in the thread offered up possible technical causes, some suggesting it might have something to do with autocorrect or even a conflict with the swipe-to-type feature. These observations definitely validates the experience of countless users who may have simply assumed their typing skills were degrading.

Bet ya 100$ that's because the swipe typing is turned on... you have to fire on key up because you can't tell if it's part of a swipe gesture until they key up.
— @lovabler0gue on X

I actually thought I was losing my mind.
— @benhylak on X

Thank God it wasn't just me.
— @film_girl on X

Have you noticed keyboard accuracy issues on iOS?

Vote View Result

A Gboard user's accidental vindication


From my perspective, this news is a personal vindication. I primarily use Android and am very comfortable with Gboard. When I switch to an iPhone, I stick with the default Apple keyboard, and my typing accuracy plummets. I had always chalked this up to being out of practice or just preferring Gboard's layout and prediction.

The possibility that a bug has been influencing my (and many others') perceived accuracy is a major revelation. It's one thing for a keyboard to feel different, but it's another for it to be actively inputting the wrong keys. This bug seems widespread enough that Apple will likely need to address it. We will be keeping an eye out for any official patches or statements regarding this keyboard issue.


Johanna Romero
