Apple just dropped iOS 26.4 and there are 11 features you need to try right now



So what actually changed? Quite a bit, honestly. Here's everything new in iOS 26.4 at a glance, then we'll dig into the ones that really matter.





Everything new in iOS 26.4





Apple packed a lot into this update. Some of it's headline-grabbing. Some of it's the quiet kind of useful that you don't notice until it saves you five minutes on a Tuesday. Here's the full rundown:



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Playlist Playground (Apple Music) : Describe any mood, activity, or genre and Apple Music builds a named, curated playlist for you. There is no subscription required for this one.

: Describe any mood, activity, or genre and Apple Music builds a named, curated playlist for you. There is no subscription required for this one. Live Translation in Messages : Incoming messages in other languages auto-translate to your preferred language. Now covers 17 languages and regional locales.

: Incoming messages in other languages auto-translate to your preferred language. Now covers 17 languages and regional locales. Video Podcasts in Apple Podcasts : Full HLS video podcast support lands for the first time, with a strong list of launch shows and hosting partners already onboard.

: Full HLS video podcast support lands for the first time, with a strong list of launch shows and hosting partners already onboard. Hold Assist (expanded) : Notifies you the moment a live agent picks up. Now supports English (New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland), Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan), Korean, and French (Canada).

: Notifies you the moment a live agent picks up. Now supports English (New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland), Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan), Korean, and French (Canada). Ambient Music widgets: Add Sleep, Chill, Productivity, or Wellbeing playlist widgets to your Home Screen or Today View. No Apple Music subscription needed.

Add Sleep, Chill, Productivity, or Wellbeing playlist widgets to your Home Screen or Today View. No Apple Music subscription needed. Genius Browse in Apple TV: The TV app now recommends shows and movies based on your watch history. Start from any title to find related content.

The TV app now recommends shows and movies based on your watch history. Start from any title to find related content. Apple News updates: Recipes in News+ gain unit conversions, ratings, and nutrition info. Local news is now available to all US users. F1 fans can follow individual drivers and constructors.

Recipes in News+ gain unit conversions, ratings, and nutrition info. Local news is now available to all US users. F1 fans can follow individual drivers and constructors. Freeform joins Apple Creator Studio: The Content Hub adds AI-powered Super Resolution, Auto Crop, and OpenAI-backed image generation tools.

The Content Hub adds AI-powered Super Resolution, Auto Crop, and OpenAI-backed image generation tools. Sleep Highlight in Health: The Health app now compares last night's sleep against your personal two-week average. Context, finally.

The Health app now compares last night's sleep against your personal two-week average. Context, finally. Eight new emoji: An orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face among the new additions. Available across all platforms.

An orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face among the new additions. Available across all platforms. Report to Apple: Previously limited to Australia and the UK, this feature of "Communication Safety" for children now lets users in the United States and Brazil flag harmful content directly to Apple.



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The three features worth your time









Playlist Playground: It lets you describe what you want to hear and Apple Music builds the playlist for you. It names it, fills it, and hands it back. What makes this interesting isn't just the feature itself. It's that Apple isn't locking it behind Apple Music's paid tier. You don't need a subscription to use it, which is a pointed move. Spotify, whose AI DJ feature lives firmly inside Spotify Premium, should be taking notes. Live Translation: For families spread across countries, or professionals who regularly correspond with international colleagues, this is the kind of feature that quietly becomes indispensable. No third-party apps. No copy-pasting into a translator. It just works inside the app you're already using. Video Podcasts: This one's been a long time coming, as Apple Podcasts has long been the old reliable of podcast apps. However, while YouTube and Spotify raced ahead with video podcast support, Apple lagged. Not anymore. As hefty as this update it, not all the aforementioned updates carry equal weight. Three of them stand out to yours truly, so I'll attempt to pick them out for you and let you know why each one matters more than it might look like at first glance.

Which iOS 26.4 feature are you most excited to try? Playlist Playground in Apple Music Video Podcasts in Apple Podcasts Live Translation in Messages The new emoji Vote 0 Votes





So, is it worth installing?





Absolutely. iOS 26.4 isn't some sweeping overhaul, but it's one of the more substantive point releases Apple has pushed in a while. Playlist Playground alone will pull in casual Apple Music users who've been waiting for something like this. Video podcasts close a gap that's been embarrassingly wide for too long.



The translation upgrades, the widget additions, the Sleep Highlight, the emoji? They are all layers on top of a platform that keeps quietly getting better. If you haven't updated yet, now's as good a time as any.

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