Infographic shows features belonging to iOS 26.
It's a little ironic, don't you think? Here I used my iPhone 15 Pro Max from June through September, running the iOS 26 beta with just one little issue.  Well, okay, it might have been a larger issue. For about three days during the summer, my iPhone stopped ringing when it received an incoming call. A beta update appeared fairly quickly, and this issue was fixed. But here comes the so-called stable version of iOS 26 and all of a sudden, my Face ID just stopped working.

Life without Face ID is a major PIA


Another major bit of irony requires me to tell you that my wife, who currently sports an iPhone 16 Pro Max, doesn't use Face ID preferring to punch in her passcode everytime she needs to verify her identity. Using her phone the other day, I was thinking about how useful Face ID is for iPhone users and I was thinking how I'd go crazy if I had to use my passcode instead of my face. Then my Face ID broke.

I shutdown my iPhone, restarted it, and the problem with Face ID remained. I also tried to reset Face ID. Before trying that, you have to disable the Stolen Device Protection feature by going to Privacy & Security > Stolen Device Protection and toggling the feature off. With this feature enabled, certain sensitive actions require the use of a biometric tool like Face ID or Touch ID. It also delays identity verification via Face ID or Touch ID by an hour for extra-sensitive actions, and requires a second biometric identity verification.

Resetting Face ID on your iPhone might work to fix Face ID if you follow certain directions first. | Image credit-PhoneArena - A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
Resetting Face ID on your iPhone might work to fix Face ID if you follow certain directions first. | Image credit-PhoneArena

However, I was blocked from resetting my Face ID because, well, Face ID wasn't working. A notification would appear asking me to try again later. At first, I politely answered in the negative before resorting to crude gestures with a single finger, which I must say, I'm glad that Siri did not see. She will get the ability to gain context from what she sees on my display, possibly by this spring when iOS 26.4 is released. For now, the digital assistant on my iPhone still thinks I'm a perfect gentleman.

Would you get nervous if Face ID broke on your iPhone?

Vote View Result

I'm not the only one who is facing this issue, as a large number of iPhone users have posted about their Face ID issues after updating to iOS 26 on the Apple Community Discussions site. I was wondering if the Face ID issue had anything to do with a rumored iOS 26.0.1 update that an anonymous private account on X has reportedly posted about. This update supposedly has a build number of  23A35_. Apple is also expected to release the first beta for iOS 26.1 this coming week.

Here is how you might be able to fix Face ID on your iPhone if installing iOS 26 broke it


Earlier in this article, I told you that turning off my iPhone and restarting it did not allow me to reset Face ID. So I tried a forced restart of my iPhone. This requires that you take the following actions:

  • Press the up volume button.
  • Quickly press the down arrow button
  • Press the button on the right side of the phone and hold it until you see the slider at the top of the screen.
  • Swipe the slider to turn off the phone.

I turned my iPhone back on and reset Face ID, and this time I was allowed to reset the biometric feature. Face ID was fixed! But you need to remember that once you've reset Face ID, tested it, and are sure that it is working again, you should keep your iPhone protected by enabling the Stolen Device Protection feature. Go to Privacy & Security > Stolen Device Protection and toggle it on.

Biometric features remain important to smartphone users


Maybe having Face ID go down doesn't bother you as much as it bothered me. But considering the amount of personal data that everyone carries in their phones these days, requiring the verification of your identity by matching your face or fingerprints can save you from having your app credentials stolen and financial accounts wiped out. Biometrics is the automated recognition of an individual based on a unique biological characteristic, such as a fingerprint, facial features, and iris patterns in the eyes. Biometric tools, at this moment, are the best protection smartphone owners have to keep people from accessing your phone.

