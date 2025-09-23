Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple stops signing iOS 18.6.2 – no more downgrades after iOS 26

Apple has officially stopped signing iOS 18.6.2, meaning once you’ve upgraded to iOS 26, there’s no going back.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple iPhone
Apple stops signing iOS 18.6.2 – no more downgrades after iOS 26
iOS 26's stable version was released last week, on September 15, to all supported iPhones. Now, the Cupertino tech giant is no longer allowing people who upgraded to iOS 26 to downgrade.

Apple stops signing iOS 18.6.2 


Now, if you wish to go back to the OS before iOS 26, you can no longer do that because Apple has stopped signing iOS 18.6.2. 

Of course, Apple is not forcing you to upgrade to iOS 26. There's still an option to continue using iOS 18. However, if you've upgraded to iOS 26, you can no longer go back. 

Apple has also stopped signing iPadOS 18.6.2 as well as tvOS 18.6, so you can no longer downgrade your iPad or Apple TV device either. 


Apple protects users from installing outdated software


Basically, when software is "signed", it means that it has passed a server-side verification check that Apple does every time a new version of iOS is downloaded on an iPhone. In other words, an update can't be installed unless it passes said verification check. 

Have you upgraded to iOS 26 yet?

Vote View Result

Apple stops signing software to protect Apple device owners from installing outdated and less secure versions of its operating systems. Therefore, it's done for protection purposes. 

iOS 26 has minor bugs that should be addressed in a future fix


iOS 26 is a pretty big upgrade, and I've been loving it so far. There are plenty of exciting changes, and I overall like the new design of the OS. However, I've experienced a couple of minor bugs here and there, nothing fatal or experience-disrupting, and usually those get ironed out soon after with a following software update.

After all, I wasn't even thinking of downgrading back to iOS 18. Hopefully, users who wished to do so have already done it, so now the rest of the people who are on iOS 26 are hopefully happy with it. 

Apple stops signing iOS 18.6.2 – no more downgrades after iOS 26

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper

by Polina Kovalakova • 1

Motorola's 'impossibly thin and incredibly tough' Edge 70 leaks out ahead of probable 2026 launch

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2

OnePlus 15’s major redesign appears in real-world photos

by Ilia Temelkov • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless