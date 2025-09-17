Battery worse on iOS 26? Don’t freak out – it’s just temporary

The slimmest iPhone is here! You can now pre-order the powerful iPhone Air at AT&T for only $4.73/mo. with an eligible iPhone trade-in from any year and a qualifying plan. Shipping is set for September 19.

The new iOS 26 brings a new design, called Liquid Glass, as well as new features and capabilities to the iPhone. | Video credit – Apple

Have you noticed faster battery drain after updating to iOS 26? Yes – it is draining way quicker. A little – but not too bad. No – battery feels the same. Haven’t updated yet. Yes – it is draining way quicker. 28.57% A little – but not too bad. 28.57% No – battery feels the same. 14.29% Haven’t updated yet. 28.57%

Knowing about the drain makes all the difference

Expect the hiccups, then look for the fixes

Updating to a new iOS is always exciting – it feels like getting a fresh phone without buying one, plus you get better security and new features. But if you don't expect the temporary side effects, you might think something is wrong and regret updating.The reality is, it is just your phone doing behind-the-scenes work. If you are patient for a couple of days, performance and battery life should bounce back to normal.Meanwhile, to save a bit more of your battery, try lowering the brightness of your screen, for example. Or when you are not using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, turn them off. Or maybe even disable push notifications. Or, of course, you can use Low power mode to try and keep your phone running longer when you are out and about and don't have where to plug it in.Every major iOS update comes with quirks, and battery drain is usually just the first one we hear about. But the good news is that big tech companies like Apple almost always follow up with a smaller patch to smooth things out, so if you notice a bug or weird behavior, report it.Usually, the more people raise the same issue, the quicker companies tend to fix it.