iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve





As usual, we're getting a trove of minor changes in this beta release, which furthers Apple's improvement of the Liquid Glass redesign that's fully coming this very September. With most of the previous betas, Apple has been adjusting the visual side of things, but iOS 26 DB6 seemingly puts an end to this.





It seems Apple is done with tinkering with the intensity of the Liquid Glass effect. Cupertino has settled on a fairly mellow interface translucency, which isn't as intense as the very first beta but isn't too opaque either.





What's new in the latest Developer Beta 6?





iOS 26 DB6: Major changes





There's a new opening animation for apps on the dock, which is subtly changed but looks pretty decent in the context of the Liquid Glass redesign. It's seemingly the same app opening animation that was added to the iPad in the first iPadOS 26 beta. It definitely gives the impression that apps open slightly faster than before, even if that's not technically true.

A picture's worth a thousand words, and a video is at least double that, so here's what the new animation looks like.





Sorry, your browser doesn't support embedded videos.





I love this change. As I said above, it's fairly subtle and only present when you open apps pinned to the dock, but you can feel the difference subconsciously. This adds to that novelty factor of a new software update, and Apple's easily a master of that.





Speaking of subtlety, Apple has introduced tons of tiny visual changes pretty much everywhere in the interface. There's a strengthened glass shimmer parallax effect pretty much everywhere, which makes Liquid Glass the truly understated star of the show.





Transparent widgets now appear "glassier," with tuned translucency that adds up to the effect of looking through glass. Gone is the foggy gray background that marred the previous beta, which definitely is a good move.









Apple has also added six new ringtones, which are versions of the default Reflection ringtones. The general theme is the same, but the production is very different with every new ringtone. It's good that Apple adds more choice here: with most people not caring to change their default ringtone, at least having the option to quickly change the stock one is still a welcome improvement.



Apple has also added a new "Welcome" splash screen at the end of the onboarding process after you set up your iPhone. Of course, it's fully following the Liquid Glass style, preparing you for the new hearty splash of new visual appearance that will hit you as soon as you press that "Get Started" button.









Conclusion: iOS 26 DB6 sets the course straight





Overall, iOS 26 feels like a step in the right direction that rights many issues with previous betas and sets the course straight for the official release this September.





Earlier beta releases were a bit concerning due to the weekly change of heart regarding Liquid Glass, but the past two releases have been exceptionally consistent in what iOS 26 should look like.





However, iOS 26 still suffers from many performance issues, visual glitches, and regular bugs that would need to be fixed just in time for the September release. That's normal behavior for betas, but time is nearly running out, and iOS 26 still needs a lot of work before it could be seeded to your iPhone.





Now, if you wish to give iOS 26 a spin, then I'd recommend getting the Public Beta, which is more stable and more likely to NOT cause you any major problems in your regular day-to-day activities.

