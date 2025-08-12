$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve

Another week, another Liquid Glass-filled iOS 26 Developer Beta is upon us.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Articles
iOS 26 "Welcome" splash screen
Apple has just released iOS 26 Developer Beta 6, exactly a week after we were treated to the previous Developer Beta 5. 

As usual, we're getting a trove of minor changes in this beta release, which furthers Apple's improvement of the Liquid Glass redesign that's fully coming this very September. With most of the previous betas, Apple has been adjusting the visual side of things, but iOS 26 DB6 seemingly puts an end to this. 

It seems Apple is done with tinkering with the intensity of the Liquid Glass effect. Cupertino has settled on a fairly mellow interface translucency, which isn't as intense as the very first beta but isn't too opaque either. 

What's new in the latest Developer Beta 6?

iOS 26 DB6: Major changes


There's a new opening animation for apps on the dock, which is subtly changed but looks pretty decent in the context of the Liquid Glass redesign. It's seemingly the same app opening animation that was added to the iPad in the first iPadOS 26 beta. It definitely gives the impression that apps open slightly faster than before, even if that's not technically true. 

A picture's worth a thousand words, and a video is at least double that, so here's what the new animation looks like. 

 
    
iOS 26 DB6iOS 26 DB5

I love this change. As I said above, it's fairly subtle and only present when you open apps pinned to the dock, but you can feel the difference subconsciously. This adds to that novelty factor of a new software update, and Apple's easily a master of that. 

Speaking of subtlety, Apple has introduced tons of tiny visual changes pretty much everywhere in the interface. There's a strengthened glass shimmer parallax effect pretty much everywhere, which makes Liquid Glass the truly understated star of the show. 

Transparent widgets now appear "glassier," with tuned translucency that adds up to the effect of looking through glass. Gone is the foggy gray background that marred the previous beta, which definitely is a good move.

iOS 26 DB6 - iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 DB6
iOS 26 DB5 - iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 DB5

Apple has also added six new ringtones, which are versions of the default Reflection ringtones. The general theme is the same, but the production is very different with every new ringtone. It's good that Apple adds more choice here: with most people not caring to change their default ringtone, at least having the option to quickly change the stock one is still a welcome improvement. 

Recommended Stories
All the new Reflection versions in iOS 26 DB6 - iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
All the new Reflection versions in iOS 26 DB6
 

Apple has also added a new "Welcome" splash screen at the end of the onboarding process after you set up your iPhone. Of course, it's fully following the Liquid Glass style, preparing you for the new hearty splash of new visual appearance that will hit you as soon as you press that "Get Started" button. 

New splash screen in iOS 26 - iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
New splash screen in iOS 26

Conclusion: iOS 26 DB6 sets the course straight


Overall, iOS 26 feels like a step in the right direction that rights many issues with previous betas and sets the course straight for the official release this September. 

Earlier beta releases were a bit concerning due to the weekly change of heart regarding Liquid Glass, but the past two releases have been exceptionally consistent in what iOS 26 should look like. 

However, iOS 26 still suffers from many performance issues, visual glitches, and regular bugs that would need to be fixed just in time for the September release. That's normal behavior for betas, but time is nearly running out, and iOS 26 still needs a lot of work before it could be seeded to your iPhone. 

Now, if you wish to give iOS 26 a spin, then I'd recommend getting the Public Beta, which is more stable and more likely to NOT cause you any major problems in your regular day-to-day activities. 

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless