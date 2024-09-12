iOS 18 brings Repair Assistant to help you configure genuine Apple parts after a repair
With iOS 18, Apple is adding a "Repair Assistant" feature. This feature is designed to help iPhone users configure replacement parts after their iPhone has been through a repair. The Repair Assistant works with genuine Apple components, and it makes sure that the iPhone is functional and works as intended if it's been repaired with an Apple part.
Repair Assistant will work with iPhone 12 and later models. Batteries, cameras, displays, and other components of the iPhone can be configured using this very useful tool.
Repair Assitant was first mentioned by Apple back in April. The Cupertino giant said at the time that the tool will be introduced in the fall, and would provide a way for geniune Apple parts to be employed for fully functional repairs. Apple is also extending Activation Lock to iPhone parts to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for components.
I personally find this feature super useful and I'm glad it's finally becoming available with iOS 18. The software update will come to supported iPhones on September 16, so you don't have to wait for too long before you can use this tool. Check if your iPhone is compatible with iOS 18 here.
For example, you can use the Repair Assistant for a replacement display to ensure that True Tone, auto brightness options, and other features supported by the display are accessible and work as intended. For battery replacements, the configuration process makes sure Battery Health is reporting properly for the new component.
Also, the feature can be used to configure parts that were installed prior to iOS 18's release, which is awesome if you got a repair done earlier. What's even better is that if you have had a third-party battery replacement that used an Apple battery, you can configure the battery as a genuine Apple component using the feature.
After you've installed iOS 18, if you have a part that can be configured using Repair Assistant, it will show up under Parts and Service in the About section of the Settings app. Of course, if you haven't had a repair done, you will not see the section in Settings.
