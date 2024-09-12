Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

iOS 18 brings Repair Assistant to help you configure genuine Apple parts after a repair

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
The iPhone 15 with its display towards us held by a person.
With iOS 18, Apple is adding a "Repair Assistant" feature. This feature is designed to help iPhone users configure replacement parts after their iPhone has been through a repair. The Repair Assistant works with genuine Apple components, and it makes sure that the iPhone is functional and works as intended if it's been repaired with an Apple part.

For example, you can use the Repair Assistant for a replacement display to ensure that True Tone, auto brightness options, and other features supported by the display are accessible and work as intended. For battery replacements, the configuration process makes sure Battery Health is reporting properly for the new component.


Also, the feature can be used to configure parts that were installed prior to iOS 18's release, which is awesome if you got a repair done earlier. What's even better is that if you have had a third-party battery replacement that used an Apple battery, you can configure the battery as a genuine Apple component using the feature.

After you've installed iOS 18, if you have a part that can be configured using Repair Assistant, it will show up under Parts and Service in the About section of the Settings app. Of course, if you haven't had a repair done, you will not see the section in Settings.

Repair Assistant will work with iPhone 12 and later models. Batteries, cameras, displays, and other components of the iPhone can be configured using this very useful tool.

Repair Assitant was first mentioned by Apple back in April. The Cupertino giant said at the time that the tool will be introduced in the fall, and would provide a way for geniune Apple parts to be employed for fully functional repairs. Apple is also extending Activation Lock to iPhone parts to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for components.

I personally find this feature super useful and I'm glad it's finally becoming available with iOS 18. The software update will come to supported iPhones on September 16, so you don't have to wait for too long before you can use this tool. Check if your iPhone is compatible with iOS 18 here.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless