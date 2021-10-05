Apple stops signing iOS 14.8: you can no longer downgrade to it

Apple stops signing iOS 14.8: you can no longer downgrade to it0
iOS 14.8 is now unavailable for downgrading
If you have updated to iOS 15, iOS 15.0.1, or iOS 15.1 beta, you can now no longer return to iOS 14.8 if there's something you don't like with the newest software update. However, the fact that Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.8 while there's no other iOS 14 update means that soon a new security update for iOS 14 users will be coming soon. The iOS 14.8 version brought a major security update that fixed a zero-day vulnerability making phones running iOS 14 vulnerable to hacker attacks.
Well now, if you have upgraded to iOS 15 and you are experiencing software issues, you are left to wait for Apple to release a fix.
iOS 15 did not come without software bugs
Apple's latest iOS version, iOS 15, was officially released to supporting iPhones a few days after the official release of the new iPhone 13 series. The new update brought some notable improvements and nice new features. One of the biggest changes in iOS 15 involves Notifications and the way they are displayed. The notifications now use more prominent app icons. Additionally, a feature called Notification Summary also appeared for the first time.
Other features include improvements to FaceTime, an augmented reality Apple Maps view, support for UWB cards in Apple Wallet, and a redesigned Weather app.
One of the other recently noticed bugs is related to deleting iMessage conversation threats. Basically, if you've saved any photos from a conversation in the iMessage app and then delete the conversation, the photo will disappear from the gallery the next time iCloud backs up.
Another bug, or we may say an issue, with iOS 15 is that Siri has lost some commands that were mainly used as accessibility features for the visually impaired. Commands that are no longer available for Siri include "Do I have any voicemails" and "Check my call history", among others.
Recently, several iPhone users have also noticed some touchscreen issues with the new operating system. The reported issues are mainly happening on phones from the newly-released iPhone 13 series, and not all users have been experiencing those. For example, some users have been experiencing issues with the phone’s screen becoming unresponsive unless the power button is hit to sleep and then wake the phone up. Another reported issue isthat when taken out of the pocket, the phone doesn’t register the users’ fingers unless it is put back to sleep.