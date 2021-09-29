Latest iOS 15 bug: tapping on the screen won't register as a touch on the iPhone

The iOS 15 update delivered new features such as Focus which is designed to reduce the number of time-wasting notifications, calls, and texts received on your iPhone so that you can focus on the task at hand. The feature also tells others not to bother you at the moment.







Another great addition to the iPhone in iOS 15 is Live Text. The latter discovers useful information inside your photos and online images. For example, if you have a picture of a sign that lists a phone number and email address, tap the former to make a call or tap on the latter to send an email. This will also work inside the camera app by pointing your camera at a poster, a sign, or something else that includes such information.

Several iPhone users with iOS 15 found that their touchscreen was not registering their taps









But one thing that iPhone users weren't expecting to get from the iOS 15 update is touchscreen issues. Affecting mostly those clutching one of the new iPhone 13 series models, posts on Reddit and Twitter have described how some users are having difficulties. For example, a Reddit subscriber using the handle of AvariciousMika said, "My display comes to life, it unlocks but the touchscreen is completely unresponsive unless I hit the power button to make it sleep again and then wake it up."





An iPhone 13 Pro Max user going by the name of Twintale wrote, "7 out of 10 times when I take the phone from my pocket it doesn’t react on my finger: it lights up, unlocks via faceID but I can’t proceed because no reaction and I have to use button to put it back in sleep and after that it “sees” my finger again. Kind of annoying thing to be honest. iOS 15."





Apple is going to see these units returned unless it issues a software update soon to fix the problem. Yet another Reddit user, "Impressive_Release_6," typed, "Oh, I thought I was alone. I went to return the phone, battery was warming up too." And for good measure, we can throw in a comment from an iPhone 12 Pro user who stated, "It’s happened a couple times on my 12 Pro since iOS 15."





On a more personal note, this writer has experienced the frustration of tapping on the glass to no effect on the iPhone 11 Pro Max . The fact that this issue happened after the release of iOS 15 indicates that there is an issue with the software. We'd be remiss not to point out that the issue is intermittent so that there will be times when you will get a response from a screen tap and other times when it won't work.

The adoption rate for iOS 15 was much lower than for iOS 14 after two days







We can't say that iOS 15 is off to a good start considering the number of bugs that have cropped up since its release. Another bug making the rounds with iOS 15 is one that tells users that their "Storage is Almost Full" even what that is not the case.





Apple yesterday released the second developer beta of iOS 15.1 and could decide to bundle all of the necessary fixes into that update. Or another possibility would be to issue iOS 15.0.1 to exterminate all of the bugs. Last week, we told you that iOS 15 has a much slower adoption rate than iOS 14. According to Mixpanel, after the first two days that the latest build became available, only 8.5% of iPhone users with eligible devices installed it compared to the 14.5% who installed iOS 14 during the same time period.





This year, Apple allowed iPhone users to remain on iOS 14 and still receive security updates. In fact, unless you read the entire Software Update page, you might have missed the link on the bottom of the screen that started the updating process on your iPhone.