Adoption of iOS 15 remains much slower than iOS 14 last year

Adoption of iOS 15 remains much slower than iOS 14 last year0
Three days after the September 20th release of iOS 15, we told you that only 8.5% of eligible iPhone handsets had updated their software to the latest iOS build. Compare that figure to the 14.5% of iPhone units that had iOS 14 installed three days after its release the previous year. This year, for the first time, Apple gave iPhone users the option to remain on iOS 14 and still receive all security updates.
Adoption of iOS 15 has been at close to half the rate as last year's iOS 14 during the same time frame last year
There have been several bugs found on iOS 15 including one that won't register inputs from the touchscreen. Another bug doesn't allow the "Unlocked by Apple Watch" feature to work, while yet another falsely tells users that they are almost out of storage. While Apple might bundle all of the necessary bug fixes together in a release titled iOS 15.01, it also has dropped two developer betas for iOS 15.1 which remains a candidate to include the aforementioned fixes.
Some of the features that should provide iPhone users with the incentive to update to iOS 15 include Focus, a version of Do Not Disturb on steroids. With Focus, you note your status, and based on what activity you are presently occupied with, certain notifications and messages are blocked. To combat any temptation, apps and widgets that are not relevant can be removed from your Home Screen.
Among the improvements found in the latest iOS build are several designed to improve Siri's performance
To update your iPhone to iOS 15, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Follow the on-screen directions. Certainly the large number of bugs that have surfaced on iOS 15 thus far have given owners of compatible iPhone models a reason to hold off on updating their devices. Still, those who want to use the new features like Focus and Live Text have no choice but to download and install the latest iOS update.
The update also allows Siri to process speech right on the device thanks to Apple's Neural Engine. With iOS 15, Siri's speech recognition (always a sore point among iPhone users) improves and the digital assistant also maintains context so that queries you ask Siri can be more conversational. And speaking of context, Siri will use onscreen context to place a call or send a text saving you some valuable time.
There is still a large percentage of active iPhone units left to move on from iOS 14. Mixpanel shows that 73.48% of those phones are using iOS 14 while another 5.78% are running on iOS 13 or older.