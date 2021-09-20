Apple's iOS 15 update is now available to download

Apple's iOS 15 update is now available to download2
iOS 15 is rolling out now to compatible iPhones!
Apple’s iOS 15 is rolling out to users in waves. In other words, have a little patience if you haven’t received a notification about the new iOS update because it will be there soon enough.
Another point worth noting is that, unlike previous updates, iOS 15 is not a mandatory upgrade for users. That means you can continue to use iOS 14 for as long as you want with the promise of future security updates.
For one, the new notifications use much more prominent app icons. A new feature called Notification Summary also makes its debut. It’s essentially a bundle delivered daily of non-essential notifications from apps you don’t care about.
The iOS 15 update also brings improvements to FaceTime with it. One of the highlights is Voice Isolation, which helps filter out background noise. There’s also spatial audio support for the first time, a new grid view, and support for live portrait mode.
Other features include an augmented reality Apple Maps view, support for UWB cards and keys in Apple Wallet, system-wide translation, and a redesigned Weather app with added functionalities.
Which iPhones are eligible for iOS 15?
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (2016)
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPod touch (7th generation)