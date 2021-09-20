Apple's iOS 15 update is now available to download

You may also like:

iOS 15 is rolling out now to compatible iPhones!

Which iPhones are eligible for iOS 15?

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple’s iOS 15 is rolling out to users in waves. In other words, have a little patience if you haven’t received a notification about the new iOS update because it will be there soon enough.To speed up the process a little, one thing you can do is navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. Your iPhone or iPod will then automatically search for the update and let you know if it’s available.Another point worth noting is that, unlike previous updates, iOS 15 is not a mandatory upgrade for users. That means you can continue to use iOS 14 for as long as you want with the promise of future security updates.Apple’s latest mobile operating system does include some nice new features, though, so the update is certainly worth considering. One of the biggest upgrades involves Notifications, which are receiving a comprehensive facelift.For one, the new notifications use much more prominent app icons. A new feature called Notification Summary also makes its debut. It’s essentially a bundle delivered daily of non-essential notifications from apps you don’t care about.The iOS 15 update also brings improvements to FaceTime with it. One of the highlights is Voice Isolation, which helps filter out background noise. There’s also spatial audio support for the first time, a new grid view, and support for live portrait mode.Other features include an augmented reality Apple Maps view, support for UWB cards and keys in Apple Wallet, system-wide translation, and a redesigned Weather app with added functionalities.