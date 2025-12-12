Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The OnePlus 13 is way too good to miss with this generous $150 discount

Now's your chance to grab one of the most powerful Android phones at a big discount.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A person holds the OnePlus 13 in landscape orientation, showcasing its rear design and camera module to the camera.
View now at OnePlus
Find flagship options from Samsung, Google, and Apple a bit too pricey? The OnePlus 13 might be your perfect alternative. This powerful Android phone checks a lot of boxes at just $899.99. But it’s an even smarter buy, thanks to the OnePlus Store’s generous 150 discount.

Grab the 256GB OnePlus 13 for $150 off

$749 99
$899 99
$150 off (17%)
The OnePlus 13 delivers impressive value for money, making it a great pick for many. With solid performance, great-looking display, and long-lasting battery, it's a hot pick for many. The best part? It's even cheaper right now, as the OnePlus Store offers it for $150 off.
Buy at OnePlus

512GB OnePlus 13: now $150 off

$849 99
$999 99
$150 off (15%)
If you need more than 256GB of storage, pick the 16/512GB model instead. The device is now $150 off at the official store, no trade-ins required. You can provide an eligible trade-in, though, if you want to save even more.
Buy at OnePlus

Recommended For You

 

Need more than 256GB of storage? Don’t worry — the larger storage variant is $150 off as well. And sure, the OnePlus Store and Amazon both launched a hefty $200 discount during Black Friday. But that price cut quickly vanished once the sales event ended, and we really don’t expect it to return soon. If you missed out back then, this is your next best chance to save.

As OnePlus fans probably know, the newer OnePlus 15 just recently arrived for pre-order at the official store. So, what makes last year’s flagship a good choice when you can now secure the latest variant at some discounts? Let’s break it down.

First of all, shipping dates for the latest model keep changing. That suggests you might have to wait quite a bit to get your hands on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered beast. Also, at the moment, you can save big on your pre-order only with eligible trade-ins. The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, comes with $150 off, no trade-ins needed.

Discount aside, what does it bring to the table? Well, it’s quite powerful with its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, delivering insane potential for just about anything you can think of. The handset boasts an excellent display as well: it packs a 6.8-inch OLED panel with crisp resolution and a smooth refresh rate.

Factor in the well-performing camera (check out our OnePlus 13 review camera section for details), and the massive 6,000mAh battery under the hood, and you’ve got it. This OnePlus phone indeed checks all the important boxes.

The best part about it all? It’s much more affordable than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, even at full price. And now, it’s $150 off, making it way easier to go for. Don’t wait up and grab this promo while it lasts.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15926 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week

Latest News

Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless