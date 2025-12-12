The OnePlus 13 is way too good to miss with this generous $150 discount
Now's your chance to grab one of the most powerful Android phones at a big discount.
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OnePlus 13 might be your perfect alternative. This powerful Android phone checks a lot of boxes at just $899.99. But it’s an even smarter buy, thanks to the OnePlus Store’s generous 150 discount.Find flagship options from Samsung, Google, and Apple a bit too pricey? The
Need more than 256GB of storage? Don’t worry — the larger storage variant is $150 off as well. And sure, the OnePlus Store and Amazon both launched a hefty $200 discount during Black Friday. But that price cut quickly vanished once the sales event ended, and we really don’t expect it to return soon. If you missed out back then, this is your next best chance to save.
First of all, shipping dates for the latest model keep changing. That suggests you might have to wait quite a bit to get your hands on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered beast. Also, at the moment, you can save big on your pre-order only with eligible trade-ins. The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, comes with $150 off, no trade-ins needed.
Factor in the well-performing camera (check out our OnePlus 13 review camera section for details), and the massive 6,000mAh battery under the hood, and you’ve got it. This OnePlus phone indeed checks all the important boxes.
The best part about it all? It’s much more affordable than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, even at full price. And now, it’s $150 off, making it way easier to go for. Don’t wait up and grab this promo while it lasts.
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Need more than 256GB of storage? Don’t worry — the larger storage variant is $150 off as well. And sure, the OnePlus Store and Amazon both launched a hefty $200 discount during Black Friday. But that price cut quickly vanished once the sales event ended, and we really don’t expect it to return soon. If you missed out back then, this is your next best chance to save.
As OnePlus fans probably know, the newer OnePlus 15 just recently arrived for pre-order at the official store. So, what makes last year’s flagship a good choice when you can now secure the latest variant at some discounts? Let’s break it down.
First of all, shipping dates for the latest model keep changing. That suggests you might have to wait quite a bit to get your hands on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered beast. Also, at the moment, you can save big on your pre-order only with eligible trade-ins. The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, comes with $150 off, no trade-ins needed.
Discount aside, what does it bring to the table? Well, it’s quite powerful with its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, delivering insane potential for just about anything you can think of. The handset boasts an excellent display as well: it packs a 6.8-inch OLED panel with crisp resolution and a smooth refresh rate.
Factor in the well-performing camera (check out our OnePlus 13 review camera section for details), and the massive 6,000mAh battery under the hood, and you’ve got it. This OnePlus phone indeed checks all the important boxes.
The best part about it all? It’s much more affordable than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, even at full price. And now, it’s $150 off, making it way easier to go for. Don’t wait up and grab this promo while it lasts.
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