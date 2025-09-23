iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple's new iPhone heavyweight faces the AI powerhouse that is the Pixel.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max brings an updated tetra-prism telephoto camera and an innovative new square sensor for the front camera that allows for some very cool tricks.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, offers the latest and greatest generation of Google's computational photography magic and with new AI tricks with ProRes Zoom it proclaims itself to be the best camera on a phone ever.
To test the real capabilities of these two camera powerhouses we took dozens of photos in various conditions. Take a look at the samples side by side with and tell us which one you think wins this battle.
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:
|Apple
iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Google
Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Main Camera
48MP, f/1.6
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
|Main Camera
50MP, f/1.7
25mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
48MP, f/2.2
13mm
1/2.44-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
48MP, f/1.7
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Telephoto
4X zoom (100mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Telephoto
5X zoom (128mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Front Camera
18MP Center Stage
|Front Camera
42MP
The most notable thing about the Pixel 10 Pro XL is... that there is very little new in terms of hardware. You have a triple camera system with the same specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL from last year.
So Google better really step up its software processing game...
Also read:
Zoom Quality
Selfies
Main Camera (Day photos)
Portrait Mode
*5X photo with added background blur effect as the Pixel does not have a native 5X portrait mode.
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)
Zoom Quality (Night photos)
So, do you prefer the images from the iPhone 17 Pro Max or the Pixel 10 Pro XL?
