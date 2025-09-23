Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison

Apple's new iPhone heavyweight faces the AI powerhouse that is the Pixel.

By
1comment
The iPhone 17 Pro Max brings an updated tetra-prism telephoto camera and an innovative new square sensor for the front camera that allows for some very cool tricks.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, offers the latest and greatest generation of Google's computational photography magic and with new AI tricks with ProRes Zoom it proclaims itself to be the best camera on a phone ever.

To test the real capabilities of these two camera powerhouses we took dozens of photos in various conditions. Take a look at the samples side by side with and tell us which one you think wins this battle.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:


Apple
iPhone 17 Pro Max		Google
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Main Camera
48MP, f/1.6
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor		Main Camera
50MP, f/1.7
25mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
Ultra-wide
48MP, f/2.2
13mm
1/2.44-inch sensor		Ultra-wide
48MP, f/1.7
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor
Telephoto
4X zoom (100mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor		Telephoto
5X zoom (128mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
Front Camera
18MP Center Stage		Front Camera
42MP

The most notable thing about the Pixel 10 Pro XL is... that there is very little new in terms of hardware. You have a triple camera system with the same specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL from last year.

So Google better really step up its software processing game...

Zoom Quality







Selfies




Main Camera (Day photos)



Portrait Mode



*5X photo with added background blur effect as the Pixel does not have a native 5X portrait mode.

Main Camera (Night photos)






Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)






Zoom Quality (Night photos)





So, do you prefer the images from the iPhone 17 Pro Max or the Pixel 10 Pro XL?

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
