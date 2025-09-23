iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison

The iPhone 17 Pro Max brings an updated tetra-prism telephoto camera and an innovative new square sensor for the front camera that allows for some very cool tricks.









To test the real capabilities of these two camera powerhouses we took dozens of photos in various conditions. Take a look at the samples side by side with and tell us which one you think wins this battle.



iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:



Pixel 10 Pro XL is... that there is very little new in terms of hardware. You have a triple camera system with the same specs as the The most notable thing about theXL is... that there is very little new in terms of hardware. You have a triple camera system with the same specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL from last year.

So Google better really step up its software processing game...

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Also read: Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: All the differences

Zoom Quality

< iPhone 10X Pixel 10X >

< iPhone 4X Pixel 5X >

< iPhone 8X Pixel 10X >

< iPhone 4X Pixel 5X >

< iPhone 8X Pixel 10X >

Selfies

< iPhone Pixel >

< iPhone Pixel >

Main Camera (Day photos)

< iPhone Pixel >

Portrait Mode

< iPhone 4X Pixel 3X >

< iPhone 4X Pixel 5X > *5X photo with added background blur effect as the Pixel does not have a native 5X portrait mode.

Main Camera (Night photos)

< iPhone Pixel >

< iPhone Pixel >

< iPhone Pixel >

< iPhone Pixel >

Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)

< iPhone Pixel >

< iPhone Pixel >

< iPhone Pixel >

< iPhone Pixel >

Zoom Quality (Night photos)

< iPhone Pixel >

< iPhone Pixel >



So, do you prefer the images from the iPhone 17 Pro Max or the Pixel 10 Pro XL?



