Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: All the expected differences
Is this just another boring upgrade or are there hidden improvements that make a difference?
Google's most anticipated big-screen flagship, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, is right around the corner, but what new features will it bring? And should Pixel 9 Pro XL owners upgrade?
The Pixel 10 series will get officially unveiled on August 20th, so technically, it's a secret, but Google has already teased design photos of the new phones, and numerous leaks and rumors have already given away many of the details. In other words, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is about as secret as my love for a mid-afternoon cookie.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is coming with a new Tensor chip, now made by TSMC (and hopefully fixing years of underperforming Tensor chips), and it is projected to finally have Qi2 wireless magnetic charging. The latter is a frontier no other Android phone has broken yet.
The base price of the Pixel 10 Pro XL will also now be higher at $1,200, but that is because Google has graciously removed the 128 GB base model. Thanks, fellas, that's so helpful! Sarcasm aside, there is actually more to learn, so read on.
Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL expected differences:
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Same design, but slightly heavier
|Flat side, flat screen, aluminum frame
|New $1,200 starting price (256 GB model)
|$1,100 starting price (128 GB version)
|Tensor G5 chip by TSMC
|Tensor G4 chip by Samsung
|Slightly bigger 5,200 mAh battery
|5,060 mAh battery
|Mostly same triple camera hardware
|50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP 5X periscope zoom
|New Telemacro function
|-
|Gimbal-level video stabilization
|Regular stabilization
|Qi2 wireless charging
|Regular wireless charging
|Improved ultrasonic fingerprint reader
|Ultrasonic fingerprint reader
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Mostly the same size, but slightly heavier
The Pixel 10 Pro XL will keep mostly the same design style as its predecessor.
That means a flat screen, flat sides, an aluminum body construction and a glass back. Yep, the sensible shoes of smartphone design.
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Thickness
8.5 mm
|Thickness
8.5 mm
|Dimensions
162.8 x 76.6
|Dimensions
162.8 x 76.6
|Weight
232 g
|Weight
221 grams
The only thing Google has changed is the weight of the phone, which is now slightly heavier at 232 grams (5% heavier than before), likely because of the bigger battery inside. We have mixed feelings about this. We like the longer battery life, but don't appreciate the added weight in the pocket.
The same IP68 water and dust protection is on board and there are no new physical buttons, in case you were wondering. Apple seems to be adding a new button to the iPhone now every year, but we for once are happy Google doesn't follow.
Moonstone, Obsidian, Jade and Porcelain (Image by Android Headlines)
Color-wise, expect to see the following options on the Pixel 10 Pro XL:
- Obsidian (Black)
- Porcelain (White)
- Moonstone (Gray with some blue in it)
- Jade (Gentle pistachio green shade paired with a subtle gold frame)
Display Differences
Google set the bar high last year with the super bright display on the 9 Pro XL.
This year, however, we expect no big changes: same 6.8-inch screen size, same Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, and same retina-burning 3,000 nits of peak brightness to effortlessly read your group chats out in the sun.
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Size
6.8" OLED
Super Actua (120Hz)
|Size
6.8" OLED
Super Actua (120Hz)
|Brightness
3,000 nits (peak)
|Brightness
3,000 nits (peak)
We are yet to hear if there will be some changes to the screen or if it will absolutely the same as before.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is projected to use an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Last year's Pixel 9 Pro XL first adopted that, but this new model is supposedly getting a fingerprint reader that is faster and works better if you use it with wet hands. Good idea for those of us checking our notifications while doing the laundry.
Performance and Software
TSMC-made
With 16GB of RAM and a Tensor G5 now finally made by TSMC, and not Samsung foundries, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is shaping up as a solid performance upgrade over the 9 Pro XL.
What this means in simple terms is that the phone's engine is now built by a way more reliable mechanic.
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Chip
Google Tensor G5
|Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Process
3nm
|Process
3nm
|RAM, Storage
-
16/256GB
16/512GB
LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
|RAM, Storage
16/128GB
16/256GB
16/512GB
LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 3.1 storage
One curious detail about the Pixel 9 Pro XL is that it was using UFS 3.1 storage, which is not quite the latest and fastest technology (most flagship phones use UFS 4.0). That is yet another area that we hope to see improve in the 10 Pro XL.
It's also no surprise that we are getting the latest Android 16 on board.
The new Android version is about some smaller tweaks, but excitingly, it is expected to have a new Desktop Mode (think DeX but for native Android) in the near future. That feature is already available as part of Android quarterly release betas. A niche feature, that's for sure, but they deserve to be happy too.
Camera
8K video arrives to Pixel
Pixel phones have traditionally relied a lot on computational photography and on AI tricks, but when it comes to the camera hardware inside the Pixel 10 Pro XL, we don't expect any big changes whatsoever.
Which means that you will likely have three cameras on board. Find all the megapixels right below:
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Main
Same as before
|Main
50 MP, f/1.7
24 mm
1/1.3"
|Ultrawide
Same as before
|Ultrawide
48 MP, f/1.7
13 mm
1/2.55"
|Telephoto
Same as before
|Telephoto
48 MP, f/2.8
5X zoom
So that means, there are no big changes on the camera front.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL will stick with the same main camera, but the ultra-wide gets a new Macro Focus trick. And then the 5X periscope zoom camera is getting a frankly absurd 100X digital zoom. As you can tell, I am not at all convinced by this new 100X zoom number. We have seen this number on many other phones before, and none can capture decent photos. Heck, even 50X photos look like a blurry mess, let alone 100X. Don't expect this to change with the new Pixel, but hey, we'd love to be wrong. Realistically, though, chances are you will get impressionist paintings of your neighbor three streets away. However, if this is indication that AI will help us get better zoom photos at 10X or 20X, I'm all for it.
The most impressive new video feature is expected to be 8K video resolution. Leaks say this will be powered by Video Boost, Google's own solution where you export a video to the cloud for upscaling and other light/color improvements. So we are not sure if this means native 8K video or if this will be the same 4K upscaled to 8K in the cloud as before. If it's natie, though, expect to be able to record 8K24 or 8K30 footage (no 8K60 option expected). Samsung phones have had this for years, and now it could come to the Pixel Pro series as well.
Battery Life and Charging
Some improvements
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is getting a very small, but still welcome upgrade to battery size.
With a 5,200 mAh battery inside it, the battery is nearly 3% bigger than the one on the 9 Pro XL. What does this mean? Well, it might give you an extra ten minutes to stare blankly at Instagram before bed.
But if we go back to numbers, leaks show a promise of up to 100 hours with power saving mode on the 10 Pro XL.
|Phone1
|Phone2
|Battery size
5,200 mAh
|Battery size
5,060 mAh
Charging speeds
39W wired
23W Qi 2 wireless charging
Charging speeds
37W wired
23W wireless charging
The one big remaining question is whether the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be the first Android phone to have Qi2 magnets included in it. Leaked images showcase that it will indeed support Qi2, but we are not sure whether you would need a case with magnets or whether the magnets will be present on the phone itself.
Naturally, all of this should bring faster wireless charging speeds, and you will no longer need to buy the proprietary Pixel Stand wireless charger (you can just get a universal Qi2 wireless charger that would also work with iPhones).
Specs Comparison
And here is a quick overview of the Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL specs:
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Size, weight
162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm
232 g
|Size, weight
162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm
221 g
|Screen
6.8" OLED
120Hz
|Screen
6.8" OLED
120Hz
|Processor
Tensor G5
by TSMC
3nm
|Processor
Tensor G4
by Samsung
4nm
|Versions:
-
16/256GB
16/512GB
16GB/1TB
|Versions:
16/128GB
16/256GB
16/512GB
16GB/1TB
|Cameras:
50MP main
48MP ultra
48MP 5X zoom
|Cameras:
50MP main
48MP ultra
48MP 5X zoom
|Battery:
5,200 mAh
|Battery:
5,060 mAh
|Charging:
USB-C
39W wired
Qi2 wireless
|Charging:
USB-C
37W wired
regular wireless
Summary
Based on all the leaks and rumors, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is not a revolution. It's a gentle, iterative shuffle to the 9 Pro XL. Thankfully, that was already an excellent phone.
The new Tensor G5 by TSMC is the star of the show, and if it helps us get longer battery life and a cooler-running Pixel, that would be great. But camera quality is not expected to change much, and a tiny battery size increase is not enough of a reason to upgrade.
But honestly, the possibility for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging on the 10 Pro XL is the most exciting rumor. The small, tactile joy of a charger that just works.
Check back here on August 20th, right after the official Google announcement. We will be updating this comparison with the final specs for both devices, so you can make your own deeply personal and financially questionable decision. I won't judge. Much.
