Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: All the expected differences

Google's most anticipated big-screen flagship, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, is right around the corner, but what new features will it bring? And should Pixel 9 Pro XL owners upgrade?





Pixel 10 Pro XL is about as secret as my love for a mid-afternoon cookie. The Pixel 10 series will get officially unveiled on August 20th, so technically, it's a secret, but Google has already teased design photos of the new phones, and numerous leaks and rumors have already given away many of the details. In other words, theXL is about as secret as my love for a mid-afternoon cookie.





The Pixel 10 Pro XL is coming with a new Tensor chip, now made by TSMC (and hopefully fixing years of underperforming Tensor chips), and it is projected to finally have Qi2 wireless magnetic charging. The latter is a frontier no other Android phone has broken yet.





The base price of the Pixel 10 Pro XL will also now be higher at $1,200, but that is because Google has graciously removed the 128 GB base model. Thanks, fellas, that's so helpful! Sarcasm aside, there is actually more to learn, so read on.





Design and Size

Mostly the same size, but slightly heavier





The Pixel 10 Pro XL will keep mostly the same design style as its predecessor.





That means a flat screen, flat sides, an aluminum body construction and a glass back. Yep, the sensible shoes of smartphone design.









The only thing Google has changed is the weight of the phone, which is now slightly heavier at 232 grams (5% heavier than before), likely because of the bigger battery inside. We have mixed feelings about this. We like the longer battery life, but don't appreciate the added weight in the pocket.





The same IP68 water and dust protection is on board and there are no new physical buttons, in case you were wondering. Apple seems to be adding a new button to the iPhone now every year, but we for once are happy Google doesn't follow.









Color-wise, expect to see the following options on the Pixel 10 Pro XL:

Obsidian (Black)

Porcelain (White)

Moonstone (Gray with some blue in it)

Jade (Gentle pistachio green shade paired with a subtle gold frame)





Display Differences





Google set the bar high last year with the super bright display on the 9 Pro XL.

This year, however, we expect no big changes: same 6.8-inch screen size, same Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, and same retina-burning 3,000 nits of peak brightness to effortlessly read your group chats out in the sun.





We are yet to hear if there will be some changes to the screen or if it will absolutely the same as before.





The Pixel 10 Pro XL is projected to use an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Last year's Pixel 9 Pro XL first adopted that, but this new model is supposedly getting a fingerprint reader that is faster and works better if you use it with wet hands. Good idea for those of us checking our notifications while doing the laundry.





Performance and Software

TSMC-made





With 16GB of RAM and a Tensor G5 now finally made by TSMC, and not Samsung foundries, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is shaping up as a solid performance upgrade over the 9 Pro XL.





What this means in simple terms is that the phone's engine is now built by a way more reliable mechanic.









One curious detail about the Pixel 9 Pro XL is that it was using UFS 3.1 storage, which is not quite the latest and fastest technology (most flagship phones use UFS 4.0). That is yet another area that we hope to see improve in the 10 Pro XL.

It's also no surprise that we are getting the latest Android 16 on board.





The new Android version is about some smaller tweaks, but excitingly, it is expected to have a new Desktop Mode (think DeX but for native Android) in the near future. That feature is already available as part of Android quarterly release betas. A niche feature, that's for sure, but they deserve to be happy too.





Camera

8K video arrives to Pixel





Pixel phones have traditionally relied a lot on computational photography and on AI tricks, but when it comes to the camera hardware inside the Pixel 10 Pro XL, we don't expect any big changes whatsoever.



Which means that you will likely have three cameras on board. Find all the megapixels right below:









So that means, there are no big changes on the camera front.





The Pixel 10 Pro XL will stick with the same main camera, but the ultra-wide gets a new Macro Focus trick. And then the 5X periscope zoom camera is getting a frankly absurd 100X digital zoom. As you can tell, I am not at all convinced by this new 100X zoom number. We have seen this number on many other phones before, and none can capture decent photos. Heck, even 50X photos look like a blurry mess, let alone 100X. Don't expect this to change with the new Pixel, but hey, we'd love to be wrong. Realistically, though, chances are you will get impressionist paintings of your neighbor three streets away. However, if this is indication that AI will help us get better zoom photos at 10X or 20X, I'm all for it.





The most impressive new video feature is expected to be 8K video resolution. Leaks say this will be powered by Video Boost, Google's own solution where you export a video to the cloud for upscaling and other light/color improvements. So we are not sure if this means native 8K video or if this will be the same 4K upscaled to 8K in the cloud as before. If it's natie, though, expect to be able to record 8K24 or 8K30 footage (no 8K60 option expected). Samsung phones have had this for years, and now it could come to the Pixel Pro series as well. The most impressive new video feature is expected to be 8K video resolution. Leaks say this will be powered by Video Boost, Google's own solution where you export a video to the cloud for upscaling and other light/color improvements. So we are not sure if this means native 8K video or if this will be the same 4K upscaled to 8K in the cloud as before. If it's natie, though, expect to be able to record 8K24 or 8K30 footage (no 8K60 option expected). Samsung phones have had this for years, and now it could come to the Pixel Pro series as well.





Battery Life and Charging

Some improvements





The Pixel 10 Pro XL is getting a very small, but still welcome upgrade to battery size.





With a 5,200 mAh battery inside it, the battery is nearly 3% bigger than the one on the 9 Pro XL. What does this mean? Well, it might give you an extra ten minutes to stare blankly at Instagram before bed.





But if we go back to numbers, leaks show a promise of up to 100 hours with power saving mode on the 10 Pro XL.









Pixel 10 Pro XL will be the first The one big remaining question is whether theXL will be the first Android phone to have Qi2 magnets included in it. Leaked images showcase that it will indeed support Qi2, but we are not sure whether you would need a case with magnets or whether the magnets will be present on the phone itself.





Naturally, all of this should bring faster wireless charging speeds, and you will no longer need to buy the proprietary Pixel Stand wireless charger (you can just get a universal Qi2 wireless charger that would also work with iPhones).





Specs Comparison













Summary





Based on all the leaks and rumors, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is not a revolution. It's a gentle, iterative shuffle to the 9 Pro XL. Thankfully, that was already an excellent phone.





The new Tensor G5 by TSMC is the star of the show, and if it helps us get longer battery life and a cooler-running Pixel, that would be great. But camera quality is not expected to change much, and a tiny battery size increase is not enough of a reason to upgrade.





But honestly, the possibility for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging on the 10 Pro XL is the most exciting rumor. The small, tactile joy of a charger that just works.





Check back here on August 20th, right after the official Google announcement. We will be updating this comparison with the final specs for both devices, so you can make your own deeply personal and financially questionable decision. I won't judge. Much.



