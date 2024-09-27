Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro are here, slowly evolving the iPhone photography capabilities with powerful new software features and hardware enhancements. Both devices feature familiar camera setups, with a ton of new features, functionalities, and software additions to the camera, as well as a whole new way to control the camera with the new Camera Control button. 

The specs of both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro are identical, and we have some notable changes on both models.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max camera retains its 48MP main camera but now introduces a new 48MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.4 aperture, a significant improvement over the previous 12MP ultrawide cameras found on earlier iPhones. For telephoto shots, it continues to use the same 5X telephoto camera as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with no additional upgrades.

The iPhone 16 Pro scores two new cameras. A 48MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture that uses quad-pixel binning and the same 5X tetraprism telephoto with a 12MP resolution and f/2.8 as the iPhone 16 Pro Max/iPhone 15 Pro Max one.

SpecsiPhone 16 Pro Max / iPhone 16 Pro
Main camera48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
Ultrawide camera48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 0.7µm, PDAF, macro mode
Telephoto camera12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm, 1/3.06", 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom
Front camera12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm, 1/3.6", PDAF, OIS

Additionally, the new Pro models bring 4K video recording at 120 fps in Dolby Vision, delivering the highest resolution and frame rate combination ever available on an iPhone. This allows you to capture cinematic video clips and edit them straight on the device. 

The new devices also support enhanced Photographic Styles, which give you broader control over colors and tones, letting you fine-tune the appearance of your photos. 

Recommended Stories
The two premium new iPhones have already gone through the paces of our dedicated PhoneArena Camera test, and the verdict is in––these two aren't much better than their predecessors, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. In some cases, we even witness the older devices still pulling slightly ahead.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 157
154
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 162
158
Main (wide)
BEST 85
82
Zoom
BEST 28
25
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
24
Selfie
BEST 30
28
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
150
Main (wide)
BEST 79
76
Zoom
BEST 27
24
Ultra-wide
BEST 23
23
Selfie
BEST 28
27
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

iPhone 16 Pro Max / iPhone 16 Pro Camera Score compared to its rivals


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 156 162 83 24 28 28
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 155 157 82 23 25 25
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 158 82 24 28 25
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 151 159 84 23 26 27
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 156 151 77 21 28 24
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 155 152 78 23 27 24
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 154 150 76 23 27 24
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 151 142 76 20 25 21
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

How does the new camera test score of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro fare against its rivals and predecessors. It doesn't really look too great for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which ranks below the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but still manages to outperform the Pixel 9 Pro XL

Those two devices beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max in both still photos and videos.  The main camera of the iPhone 16 Pro Max fares marginally worse in comparison with the iPhone 15 Pro Max (157 vs 158 points), mostly due to the "flatter", less- contrasty look achieved by the newer phone. 

iPhone 16 Pro Max/iPhone 16 Pro camera score spider chart - iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max/iPhone 16 Pro camera score spider chart

Pros

  • Versatile camera setup
  • Better detail and lower noise at low light
  • Photographic Styles are useful and let you fine-tune the color and tone of your photos
  • 4K@120fps video recording is useful

Cons

  • Some oversharpening present in most samples
  • Not many improvements in image quality
  • Dynamics in video not as good as before
  • Camera Control button is not very ergonomic

Main camera 



Decent sharpness and image quality, mostly consistent with previous top iPhones, with a vibrant and slightly warmer tone by default. Dynamics are handled well and colors are, typically, accurate. We like how the iPhones handle greenery and foliage, which are usually slightly skewed on other phones. 

Zoom Quality


5X

At the native 5X zoom level, the image quality is excellent. Decent sharpness, clear detail, consistent dynamics and colors that match with the main camera. Noticeable here is the lack of the artificial oversharpening that has been added to the main 48MP camera. 

10X
The 10X zoom is arguably the furthest you can zoom and still get usable photos (anything past that isn't particularly well-detailed, and longer zoom even deliver watercolor paintings). 

Ultra-wide Camera 



The new ultrawide camera uses a 48MP sensor which uses quad-pixel binning and once again outputs 12MP images. Color and dynamics are consistent with the main camera. Quality isn't drastically better than before, but we get better dynamics at lower light courtesy of the pixel-binning. 

Front Camera



The 12MP selfie camera of the iPhone 16 Pro Max/iPhone 16 Pro takes splendid photos. They are not particularly sharp, but more than a decent amount of detail, a good dynamic range, and, most importantly, good skin tones.

Main Camera - Video



In video, the main camera delivers excellent quality, as is a tradition for iPhones. The colors and details are both lovely. The dynamics are good, but the previous generation was superior in delivering decent highlights and shadows. Stabilization is magnificent, but there's also some oversharpening present. 

Zoom Quality - Video



Videos taken with the iPhone zoom camera deliver a pretty decent amount of detail and colors. 

Ultrawide Quality - Video



Excellent quality and good dynamics is what you get when you switch to the ultrawide during video recording. 

Front camera - Video



Selfie video with the iPhone 16 Pro Max is superb, with tons of detail, dynamics, and lovely skin tones that bring out the best of our subjects. 

Conclusion


The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro come with versatile and more than capable camera setups that deliver mostly the same image quality as their predecessors, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. We are not seeing major jumps in image quality, but this doesn't mean that it's bad in any way. 

The leap in quality in contrast with the 2023 iPhone generation is simply not there, but those upgrading from older iPhones will surely benefit from the better imaging capabilities of the new phones.

The majority of cool new features are mostly software-based and give you more leeway for editing in post, which is considered a "pro" feature. The Camera Control button can't be universally deemed a good or bad addition to the iPhone hardware setup, as some might like it while others not. It's not very ergonomic and using it is more of a hassle instead of an improvement. 

Overall, expect more of the same great iPhone camera quality, but now with extra features sprinkled around. 
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Mobile Tech News and Reviews Journalist
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless