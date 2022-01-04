Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Apple

iPhone 13 is selling like crazy - 40 million phones sold over the holiday season

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
iPhone 13 is selling like crazy - 40 million phones sold over the holiday season
The iPhone 13 series is turning out to be a huge success for Apple. The company sold more than 40 million units during the holiday season, according to a research note from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

The note was published by Philip Elmer-DeWitt, with forecasts on Apple’s financial performance, and the prediction that Apple would become the first publicly traded U.S. firm to be valued at three trillion dollars (absolutely correct). According to Ives, iPhone 13 sales will continue to grow in 2022.

The analyst also thinks that Apple wasn’t able to satisfy iPhone 13 demand in December, mainly because of the chip shortage situation. Here’s a part of the note:

"While the supply chain shortages have dominated the Street conversation around Apple in the holiday quarter, we instead are focused on the robust consumer demand story shaping up for iPhone 13 into 2022. Based on our supply chain checks over the last few weeks, we believe demand is outstripping supply for Apple by roughly 12 million units in the December quarter which now will add to the tailwinds for Cupertino in March and June quarters as the supply chain issues ease in 1H22…"

The iPhone 13 series was originally launched in September of 2021, and we’re expecting the successor to be announced during the same month in 2022, giving the iPhone 13 series plenty of time to sell even better.

Also read:
Apple does it again, becomes first publicly traded U.S. firm to be valued at three trillion bucks
All Apple Stores in the "Big Apple" are closed to shoppers
Eat an Apple, Android users: Your 2022 phone might look and feel like an iPhone

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases
by Rado Minkov,  1
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition
Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now
-$100
Russia mandates local TV channels to be included in Netflix subscriptions
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Russia mandates local TV channels to be included in Netflix subscriptions
The most affordable Samsung 5G-enabled phone arrives at Metro by T-Mobile
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
The most affordable Samsung 5G-enabled phone arrives at Metro by T-Mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless