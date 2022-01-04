iPhone 13 is selling like crazy - 40 million phones sold over the holiday season

"While the supply chain shortages have dominated the Street conversation around Apple in the holiday quarter, we instead are focused on the robust consumer demand story shaping up for iPhone 13 into 2022. Based on our supply chain checks over the last few weeks, we believe demand is outstripping supply for Apple by roughly 12 million units in the December quarter which now will add to the tailwinds for Cupertino in March and June quarters as the supply chain issues ease in 1H22…"





Also read: