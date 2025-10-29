Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look

The ultra-thin phone trend is far from dead thanks to Huawei’s new device.

Huawei
The slim smartphone arms race is about to heat up as Huawei apparently prepares to join the trend. After appearing in a database leak that revealed some of its specifications, Huawei’s upcoming Mate 70 Air has now shown up in a new image.

Huawei Mate 70 Air shows up in a promotional photo


If you have been wondering what the Huawei Mate 70 may look like, you now have your answer. An offline poster with what appears to be an advertisement for the device has leaked today, giving us a wrapped look at its design.



While the device retains the signature aesthetic of the Mate 70 series, its body is noticeably thinner. On its back is a circular camera module bearing the XMAGE camera tech logo, while the frame appears to be made of a polished material. The back panel appears to have a texture similar to that of the Huawei Mate 70 Pro+.

Another mid-range slim phone?



While the available information about the Mate 70 Air is scarce, it may be a mid-range device. The device was first reported to feature 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage, but the new leak says it’ll have 16GB RAM. It’s also likely to sport a 6.9-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a 1/1.3” type sensor on its main camera.

One of the features that may differentiate it from the iPhone Air is that it’ll be offered with a physical SIM card slot. It’ll also run HarmonyOS 5.1 at launch, and it’ll be offered in black, white, and gold colors. Its premiere is expected in November, along with the launch of the Mate 80 series.

Do you think super-slim smartphones will ever be popular?

Huawei will face competition not only from Apple and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge but also from Motorola. Earlier this month, the company launched the Motorola X70 Air in China, followed by the Edge 70 premiere across Europe and in the United Kingdom. 

Let’s see how long it’ll last


It always takes some time for other brands to follow the trends set by Samsung and Apple, but this time it might be too late for the likes of Huawei. Samsung has reportedly ditched the Galaxy S26 Edge, and the iPhone Air is not selling as well as Apple had hoped. I won’t be surprised if that trend ends as fast as it started, but there’s still hope for Huawei. Maybe a more affordable device is what makes thin smartphones sell well.

Ilia Temelkov
