Huawei may be about to prove ultra-thin phones still matter with the Mate 70 Air

Huawei Mate 70. | Image Credit - Huawei

Huawei Mate 70 Air leak reveals key specs

Meanwhile, the phone is reportedly going to be available in three different colors: Golden Black, Feather White, and Silver Brocade.

Usually, Huawei uses AN00 for devices that support 5G connectivity. But this model number here is AL90, so this pretty much means that at least this variant isn't getting 5G support. Maybe that's done to lower the production cost, or maybe in an effort to make the phone extra thin.

Mate 70 Air coming alongside the Mate 80 in China

Recommended Stories





If you were buying a new phone, would you choose ultra-thin style over battery life? Yes, sleek design matters most No, I want a bigger battery Depends on other features Yes, sleek design matters most 0% No, I want a bigger battery 66.67% Depends on other features 33.33%

I like slim phones, but I don't like small batteries

iPhone

Galaxy S25 Edge

That may be one of the reasons why not many people are eyeing one of these gorgeous phones. Yes, it's undeniable that slim phones look amazing. I find them super appealing in terms of looks. But the battery life is suffering from the slim form factor, and I just don't want to baby a phone. But that's just me.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer