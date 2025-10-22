Huawei may be about to prove ultra-thin phones still matter with the Mate 70 Air
The upcoming Mate 70 Air leak reveals key specs and colors, and it could reignite the ultra-thin phone craze in China.
Huawei Mate 70. | Image Credit - Huawei
The latest industry fad is slim-chic phones, and even though it seems Samsung is giving up on the idea already, a new leak says that some companies are done just yet. For one, Huawei is getting ready to expand its slim-chip line with the upcoming Mate 70 Air, and the phone has now appeared in a new leak that reveals some of its key specs.
The Huawei Mate 70 Air has appeared in the Chinese Telecom's database, and that entry confirms some of the key specs of the ultra-slim phone. Apparently, the phone may rock 12 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The listing shows that the phone rocks model number SUP-AL90. The entry also shows that we're likely going to get a large 6.9-inch display with a pixel resolution of 1920 x 1080.
Curiously enough, we still don't know its exact thickness or weight, which are arguably going to be the Mate 70 Air's main selling points. Nevertheless, rumors claim that the phone will indeed be following the ultra-thin aesthetic that's been around this year.
One thing that's worth mentioning here: apparently, the model number hints that we are talking here about a model that doesn't support 5G. Of course, there may be another model number with the 5G version, so don't panic just yet.
Reportedly, the Mate 70 Air is going to be announced alongside the upcoming Mate 80 models in China. According to rumors, Huawei may be planning to release the new Mate 80 series in November. The series is said to include the base Mate 80, a Mate 80 Pro, a Pro+ model, and a Mate 80 RS.
The new super-slim model is aimed at taking advantage of the growing interest in slim phones in China. The iPhone Air, which is another super-slim phone that's recently been released, was met with lukewarm reception in Western markets, but in China, it was very excitingly welcomed. Maybe Huawei plans to rival it with the Mate 70 Air.
Nevertheless, the China market is apparently excited about runway model-like flagships, so there's that.
We haven't heard much about the Mate 70 Air battery just yet, but both the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge are not enjoying the biggest battery out there. And that's a serious deal breaker, at least for me, as I would take a bigger battery over a slim-chic phone anytime.
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak reveals key specs
There will be two configurations, reportedly: 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.
Meanwhile, the phone is reportedly going to be available in three different colors: Golden Black, Feather White, and Silver Brocade.
Huawei Mate 70 Air listing. | Image Credit - China Telecom
The listing also confirms the "Air" branding on the phone.
Usually, Huawei uses AN00 for devices that support 5G connectivity. But this model number here is AL90, so this pretty much means that at least this variant isn't getting 5G support. Maybe that's done to lower the production cost, or maybe in an effort to make the phone extra thin.
Mate 70 Air coming alongside the Mate 80 in China
Another competitor that Huawei may try to take down is the Galaxy S25 Edge. Apparently, this phone isn't enjoying huge success, to the point that rumor has it that Samsung may cancel its successor.
I like slim phones, but I don't like small batteries
That may be one of the reasons why not many people are eyeing one of these gorgeous phones. Yes, it's undeniable that slim phones look amazing. I find them super appealing in terms of looks. But the battery life is suffering from the slim form factor, and I just don't want to baby a phone. But that's just me.
