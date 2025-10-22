Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Huawei may be about to prove ultra-thin phones still matter with the Mate 70 Air

The upcoming Mate 70 Air leak reveals key specs and colors, and it could reignite the ultra-thin phone craze in China.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Huawei
Huawei may be about to prove ultra-thin phones still matter with the Mate 70 Air
Huawei Mate 70. | Image Credit - Huawei

The latest industry fad is slim-chic phones, and even though it seems Samsung is giving up on the idea already, a new leak says that some companies are done just yet. For one, Huawei is getting ready to expand its slim-chip line with the upcoming Mate 70 Air, and the phone has now appeared in a new leak that reveals some of its key specs. 

Huawei Mate 70 Air leak reveals key specs 


The Huawei Mate 70 Air has appeared in the Chinese Telecom's database, and that entry confirms some of the key specs of the ultra-slim phone. Apparently, the phone may rock 12 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. 

The listing shows that the phone rocks model number SUP-AL90. The entry also shows that we're likely going to get a large 6.9-inch display with a pixel resolution of 1920 x 1080. 

There will be two configurations, reportedly: 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the phone is reportedly going to be available in three different colors: Golden Black, Feather White, and Silver Brocade. 


Curiously enough, we still don't know its exact thickness or weight, which are arguably going to be the Mate 70 Air's main selling points. Nevertheless, rumors claim that the phone will indeed be following the ultra-thin aesthetic that's been around this year. 

The listing also confirms the "Air" branding on the phone. 

One thing that's worth mentioning here: apparently, the model number hints that we are talking here about a model that doesn't support 5G. Of course, there may be another model number with the 5G version, so don't panic just yet. 

Usually, Huawei uses AN00 for devices that support 5G connectivity. But this model number here is AL90, so this pretty much means that at least this variant isn't getting 5G support. Maybe that's done to lower the production cost, or maybe in an effort to make the phone extra thin. 

Mate 70 Air coming alongside the Mate 80 in China


Reportedly, the Mate 70 Air is going to be announced alongside the upcoming Mate 80 models in China. According to rumors, Huawei may be planning to release the new Mate 80 series in November. The series is said to include the base Mate 80, a Mate 80 Pro, a Pro+ model, and a Mate 80 RS. 

Recommended Stories

The new super-slim model is aimed at taking advantage of the growing interest in slim phones in China. The iPhone Air, which is another super-slim phone that's recently been released, was met with lukewarm reception in Western markets, but in China, it was very excitingly welcomed. Maybe Huawei plans to rival it with the Mate 70 Air. 

Another competitor that Huawei may try to take down is the Galaxy S25 Edge. Apparently, this phone isn't enjoying huge success, to the point that rumor has it that Samsung may cancel its successor

If you were buying a new phone, would you choose ultra-thin style over battery life?

Vote View Result

Nevertheless, the China market is apparently excited about runway model-like flagships, so there's that. 

I like slim phones, but I don't like small batteries


We haven't heard much about the Mate 70 Air battery just yet, but both the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge are not enjoying the biggest battery out there. And that's a serious deal breaker, at least for me, as I would take a bigger battery over a slim-chic phone anytime. 

That may be one of the reasons why not many people are eyeing one of these gorgeous phones. Yes, it's undeniable that slim phones look amazing. I find them super appealing in terms of looks. But the battery life is suffering from the slim form factor, and I just don't want to baby a phone. But that's just me.  

Huawei may be about to prove ultra-thin phones still matter with the Mate 70 Air

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Verizon has a new plan to fix terrible hospital cell service

by Johanna Romero • 1

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S26 cost? Here’s what we can piece together about next year’s Android king

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy A36 5G: Should you spend more for the Fan Edition?

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless