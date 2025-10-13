Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

Foldable iPhone hinge may cost lower than expected

Kuo states that when the hinge enters mass production, he predicts an average production cost for it of around $70 or $80 a piece. Kuo believes that the cost per piece will drop considerably in comparison to the current market expectation, which is now $100 to $120 and even higher.

Two companies are said to produce the hinge

It seems that this collaboration has managed to score a big share of hinge orders from the Cupertino giant: about 65% of the total orders. The remaining number of hinges is said to be produced by Amphenol.





As of now, the first foldable iPhone is expected to be announced in late 2026.



It's hard to predict, however, whether the lower cost of the hinge's production may mean the foldable iPhone will be cheaper. Apple takes other considerations into account when picking a price for its phones, and the same will most likely apply to the foldable iPhone as well. At the moment, rumor has it that the foldable iPhone may cost around $2,000, or even $2,500.

A foldable iPhone is what I've been waiting for

I'm quite eager to see what Apple manages to do with its first foldable iPhone , and I may be on the line for an upgrade, even though I'd prefer a clamshell foldable instead of a book-style one. Nevertheless, I can't wait to hear more about this phone.







