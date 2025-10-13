Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Apple’s first foldable iPhone could cost less to make than expected.
Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, and in the past few months, we've started hearing more and more about this mysterious phone. Now, industry insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims he knows how much the phone's hinge may cost.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the hinge for the foldable iPhone is constructed in such a way that it may actually be cheaper than current expectations. In fact, around $20 to $40 cheaper.
The hinge is super important when we're talking about a foldable phone. That's actually the key aspect of such a phone. The foldable display is flexible in order to be opened and closed, but it requires the support of a solid and functional hinge mechanism.
Reportedly, the production duties of the hinge will fall to two companies. Foxconn, which is a long-term partner of Apple and a part of its supply chain, and Shin Zu Shing will reportedly collaborate on making the hinge.
Rumor has it that there may be a third manufacturer to step in (Luxshare), but that would depend on how successful the first foldable iPhone would be, and Luxshare may join after 2027.
Previous rumors have indicated that the foldable iPhone may have a frame made of a combination of titanium and aluminum in order for the phone to be thin and durable. That recent rumor contradicts earlier Kuo claims, which indicated stainless steel may be used for the phone.
I've been holding my horses on upgrading for a while now because of how much I think a foldable iPhone will bring to the table. I'm generally a fan of foldables, but I don't rock one as my daily driver simply because Apple hasn't made one, and I'm used to iPhones.
Hinges for foldable smartphones are generally hard to get right, so this pretty much means there may be a high cost of production. But Ming-Chi Kuo seems to believe otherwise for the hinge that Apple plans to use in its first foldable iPhone.
Kuo states that when the hinge enters mass production, he predicts an average production cost for it of around $70 or $80 a piece. Kuo believes that the cost per piece will drop considerably in comparison to the current market expectation, which is now $100 to $120 and even higher.
Image Credit - ConceptsiPhone
It seems that this collaboration has managed to score a big share of hinge orders from the Cupertino giant: about 65% of the total orders. The remaining number of hinges is said to be produced by Amphenol.
As of now, the first foldable iPhone is expected to be announced in late 2026.
It's hard to predict, however, whether the lower cost of the hinge's production may mean the foldable iPhone will be cheaper. Apple takes other considerations into account when picking a price for its phones, and the same will most likely apply to the foldable iPhone as well. At the moment, rumor has it that the foldable iPhone may cost around $2,000, or even $2,500.
A foldable iPhone is what I've been waiting for
I've been holding my horses on upgrading for a while now because of how much I think a foldable iPhone will bring to the table. I'm generally a fan of foldables, but I don't rock one as my daily driver simply because Apple hasn't made one, and I'm used to iPhones.
I'm quite eager to see what Apple manages to do with its first foldable iPhone, and I may be on the line for an upgrade, even though I'd prefer a clamshell foldable instead of a book-style one. Nevertheless, I can't wait to hear more about this phone.
