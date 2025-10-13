iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Apple’s first foldable iPhone could cost less to make than expected.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, and in the past few months, we've started hearing more and more about this mysterious phone. Now, industry insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims he knows how much the phone's hinge may cost.

Foldable iPhone hinge may cost lower than expected 


According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the hinge for the foldable iPhone is constructed in such a way that it may actually be cheaper than current expectations. In fact, around $20 to $40 cheaper. 

The hinge is super important when we're talking about a foldable phone. That's actually the key aspect of such a phone. The foldable display is flexible in order to be opened and closed, but it requires the support of a solid and functional hinge mechanism.

Hinges for foldable smartphones are generally hard to get right, so this pretty much means there may be a high cost of production. But Ming-Chi Kuo seems to believe otherwise for the hinge that Apple plans to use in its first foldable iPhone

Kuo states that when the hinge enters mass production, he predicts an average production cost for it of around $70 or $80 a piece. Kuo believes that the cost per piece will drop considerably in comparison to the current market expectation, which is now $100 to $120 and even higher.


Two companies are said to produce the hinge


Reportedly, the production duties of the hinge will fall to two companies. Foxconn, which is a long-term partner of Apple and a part of its supply chain, and Shin Zu Shing will reportedly collaborate on making the hinge. 

It seems that this collaboration has managed to score a big share of hinge orders from the Cupertino giant: about 65% of the total orders. The remaining number of hinges is said to be produced by Amphenol. 

What kind of foldable would you want Apple to make first?

Vote View Result

Rumor has it that there may be a third manufacturer to step in (Luxshare), but that would depend on how successful the first foldable iPhone would be, and Luxshare may join after 2027. 

Previous rumors have indicated that the foldable iPhone may have a frame made of a combination of titanium and aluminum in order for the phone to be thin and durable. That recent rumor contradicts earlier Kuo claims, which indicated stainless steel may be used for the phone. 

As of now, the first foldable iPhone is expected to be announced in late 2026. 

Recommended Stories

It's hard to predict, however, whether the lower cost of the hinge's production may mean the foldable iPhone will be cheaper. Apple takes other considerations into account when picking a price for its phones, and the same will most likely apply to the foldable iPhone as well. At the moment, rumor has it that the foldable iPhone may cost around $2,000, or even $2,500.

A foldable iPhone is what I've been waiting for 


I've been holding my horses on upgrading for a while now because of how much I think a foldable iPhone will bring to the table. I'm generally a fan of foldables, but I don't rock one as my daily driver simply because Apple hasn't made one, and I'm used to iPhones. 

I'm quite eager to see what Apple manages to do with its first foldable iPhone, and I may be on the line for an upgrade, even though I'd prefer a clamshell foldable instead of a book-style one. Nevertheless, I can't wait to hear more about this phone. 

Apple&#039;s foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Will the Galaxy S26 have Snapdragon or Exynos? I think it’s time we stopped caring

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Apple, other tech firms avoid major serious non-tariff issue with China

by Alan Friedman • 2

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

by Abdullah Asim • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless