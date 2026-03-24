These phones shamelessly copy the iPhone 17's design, but embarrass Apple where it matters most

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro clone with one better spec





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iPhone 17 Pro at one glance, as this particular Honor phone features a slightly different rear camera setup than Apple's. However, with its triple rear cameras, the Honor 600 Pro looks identical to the iPhone 17 Pro models.



The first renders of both phones have reportedly been leaked online, and they look exactly like the latest iPhone Pro models. You might be able to differentiate the Honor 600 from thePro at one glance, as this particular Honor phone features a slightly different rear camera setup than Apple's. However, with its triple rear cameras, the Honor 600 Pro looks identical to thePro models.





Recommended For You The leaked renders also reveal a camera control button on the side of both Honor phones, making them resemble Apple devices even from the side. In addition to the images, some crucial specifications for both phones have also surfaced online.

Both Honor phones will reportedly feature a 6.57-inch OLED display offering 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate support. A Snapdragon 8 series processor will allegedly power the devices, though no information is available on the exact model.









For taking photos, Honor is going to offer a 200 MP main camera on both devices. However, it is reported that the Pro variant will come with a telephoto as well as an ultra-wide camera, but the non-Pro model will only feature an ultra-wide sensor in addition to the main camera.

iPhone 17 Pro and

Finally, the main highlight of these devices is the battery. Both are reportedly going to come with a 9000 mAh battery, and that's really huge. On paper, that's a few mAh more than the combined battery capacity of thePro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (3998 mAh and 4823 mAh, respectively).





Both phones are expected to land in the European market within the next few weeks. Therefore, we might hear more about their other details as we get closer to their release date.





What matters more to you on a phone: battery size or software optimization? A big battery. Software optimization like on iPhones. How about a phone that has both. Vote 5 Votes

Come on, Apple, do something













Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Even the most expensive iPhones still offer batteries under 5,000 mAh. Thanks to the A-series chips and software optimization, they deliver quite decent battery life despite such small capacities. If they weren't top-grade, iPhones would have the worst battery life among smartphones.

iPhone 17 Pro series. Not only Honor, but other Chinese brands like Xiaomi have also launched phones that look like doppelgängers of iPhones. The tech brand recently launched the All that said, this isn't the first time Honor has adapted the look of iPhones. The recently released Honor Power 2 , which comes with a gigantic 10,080 mAh cell, also looks exactly like thePro series. Not only Honor, but other Chinese brands like Xiaomi have also launched phones that look like doppelgängers of iPhones. The tech brand recently launched the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and many popular creators like MKBHD think it's highly inspired by iPhone design.

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