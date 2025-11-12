Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

It's an iPhone 17, it's a Pixel 10, no, it's the Honor 500 leaking ahead of its launch

This one appears to be thin and light, but what's with that design?

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Honor Galaxy S Series iPhone
A collage of three phones - Apple, Honor, Google Pixel.
Those who feel like everything is a copy of a copy (of a copy) have certainly noticed the uniformity trend that has hit many smartphones today.

The latest example that supports this argument is the leaked Honor 500 – Honor's next phone series, which is expected to be unveiled in a couple of weeks.

Who made who




As you can see from the thumbnail image above, the Honor 500 leaked image (in the middle) looks suspiciously like a blend of the current-gen flagships by Apple and Google: the iPhone 17 and the Pixel 10, respectively.

The leaked image was shown by reputable tipster Digital Chat Station, and they note the Honor 500 features a "metal frame, flat screen, and large rounded corners". According to them, its build quality feels "even more flagship-like than some flagship models", which is something many Honor phones can brag about.

The tipster says while the phone is both thin and light, it's not in the iPhone Air territory. However, the Honor 500's battery could be more than twice that of Apple's ultraslim Air. The Air has a cell of 3,149 mAh, which means the Honor 500 is catapulted into the 6,300+ mAh realm.

So, if you're looking for a phone with great battery life, I strongly recommend checking out the Honor 500 once it arrives (it could happen on November 24). In the meantime, you should definitely check out our Phones with best battery life in 2025: Independent test results article, which goes into great detail about the current handsets that offer long hours of heavy usage. This is the place to learn why and how some phones excel at video playback but drain quickly during gaming, while others handle emails and browsing well but may struggle with heavier use.

Now, back to the Honor 500.

Will all phones look like the iPhone in the future?

Vote View Result


The design language


The battery rumors aside, the Honor 500 screams "iPhone" and "Pixel" at the same time to me: these Apple-like rounded corners, that Visor-like camera island on the back… that's simply too much for someone who wants to stand out from the crowd.

I know, I know: a phone is a phone and, at the end of the day, it can't look like something else. It can't come in the form factor of a pineapple. Now that almost all phones offer great performance and come with a ton of similar features, it's a bad idea to make them all the same on the outside, too.

Recommended For You

Like my colleague Mariyan pointed out in his latest excellent editorial: "Uniformity rarely excites anyone". And he's right: the Honor 500 might be amazing in terms of price, power and battery, but if I want a phone with a bold style, I'd probably pass this "iPixel".

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users
Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless