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A man with 1,800 phones flies abroad for one thing and one thing only: the Galaxy Z TriFold

Yasuhiro Yamane praises Sammy's trifoldable.

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A man with a large collection of phones.
How many phones – both "dumb" and "smart", working and "retired" – do you have lying around at home? Two? Five? Ten, maybe?

Do you have 1,800 phones, though?

Well, a certain man owns such a collection, and he flew to South Korea to get another phone – the super-fancy Galaxy Z TriFold.

How many phones (old and new) do you have at home?
Just my current daily driver.
14.36%
I have a total of two.
18.64%
Fewer than five.
33.25%
Fewer than ten.
18.14%
11-20.
9.32%
More than 20.
6.3%
397 Votes

Meet Yasuhiro Yamane


The latest Samsung blog post introduces us to Yasuhiro Yamane – a Japanese freelance journalist, based in Hong Kong who's been writing about phones and mobile tech for over two decades. A self-described "mobile phone researcher", Mr. Yamane has a collection of over 1,800 phones: it's his passion!

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One of the most special models in his collection is the premium music-focused Serenata, co-developed with Bang & Olufsen in 2007.

When the Galaxy Z TriFold was announced, Yamane was immediately intrigued by its multi-folding form factor and optimized user interface. He believes Samsung's foldable lineup stands out not just for its display technology, but for its split-screen and multitasking capabilities.

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Holding the TriFold for the first time, he described it as "an entirely new kind of device" that bridges the gap between smartphones and tablets. Despite its large 10-inch display – roughly the size of three conventional smartphones combined – he found it lightweight, slim, and comfortable to handle.

True that, but the Galaxy Z TriFold is not the first commercially available trifold out there – Huawei released both the Mate XT Ultimate Design and the Mate XTs before Sammy's trifoldable.

All three devices have their pros and cons, but we at PhoneArena found that the Galaxy Z TriFold has some catching up to do.

Holding it vertically


For Mr. Yamane, the Galaxy Z TriFold is all about productivity advantages, noting that its expansive screen allows multiple apps to run simultaneously. He emphasized that its dual-fold design and optimized interface make the device intuitive to use.

For example, holding it vertically allows users to watch videos on the top half while messaging or browsing social media on the bottom, even in confined spaces like public transport. Paired with a Bluetooth keyboard or Samsung DeX, the device can replace both a tablet and a laptop for creators and business users.

Yamane believes the Galaxy Z TriFold also offers a compelling entertainment experience, as unfolding it instantly transforms it into a 10-inch viewing screen. After returning to Japan, he shared the device with around 100 acquaintances.

The One UI advantage


The Galaxy Z TriFold's clear advantage over Huawei's Mate XT is the full access to Google apps and services, Samsung's One UI software with a wealth of features, and a long-term, seven-year software support commitment.

While Huawei's Mate XT remains stable, it has received no updates over the past year, highlighting the difference in software strategy.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

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