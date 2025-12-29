A man with 1,800 phones flies abroad for one thing and one thing only: the Galaxy Z TriFold

Do you have 1,800 phones, though?

How many phones (old and new) do you have at home? Just my current daily driver. 14.36% I have a total of two. 18.64% Fewer than five. 33.25% Fewer than ten. 18.14% 11-20. 9.32% More than 20. 6.3% Vote 397 Votes

Meet Yasuhiro Yamane

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Galaxy Z TriFold

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Galaxy Z TriFold

Holding it vertically





For Mr. Yamane, the Galaxy Z TriFold is all about productivity advantages, noting that its expansive screen allows multiple apps to run simultaneously. He emphasized that its dual-fold design and optimized interface make the device intuitive to use.

Galaxy Z TriFold

The One UI advantage

Galaxy Z TriFold

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