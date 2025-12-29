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Qualcomm announces something, and the question is: how much better will Snapdragon chips get?

Alphawave Semi has been acquired by Qualcomm.

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Everybody wants a piece of the Snapdragon action in their phone (unless you rock an iPhone), and Qualcomm has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Alphawave Semi about a quarter earlier than planned.

Which means that Snapdragon chips might get boosted further than expected in the near future.

A new phase




The deal brings Alphawave's high-speed connectivity expertise into Qualcomm's portfolio, where it will complement the company's Oryon CPU and Hexagon NPU platforms. Alphawave Semi CEO and co-founder Tony Pialis will take charge of Qualcomm's data center business.

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Alphawave Semi's expertise in high-speed connectivity technologies complements our Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Hexagon NPU processors. Qualcomm delivers high-performance, energy-efficient compute and AI solutions, and the addition of Alphawave's technologies will strengthen our platforms and optimize performance for next-generation AI data centers.
– Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, December 2025


Qualcomm says the acquisition will enhance its ability to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient compute and AI solutions optimized for next-generation AI data centers. For Alphawave Semi, the move marks a new phase, with its custom silicon, chiplets, and connectivity technologies set to play a larger role within Qualcomm's ecosystem.

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Alphawave is known for enabling faster and more reliable data transfer with lower power consumption, supporting core infrastructure across data centers, AI, networking, and storage markets.

Which mobile chipset are you most excited about in 2026?
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
26.34%
The next high-end chipset by Qualcomm.
36.83%
Samsung's Exynos 2600 (2nm for the win!).
23.17%
Whatever Apple does next.
3.17%
I care about other features and specs.
10.49%
410 Votes

What about Exynos chipsets?


Not just Samsung aficionados, but pretty much everyone in the tech industry is holding their breath to see what the Exynos 2600 in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 family will be like. Is it going to be fast? Will it handle heat well? Is it going to be stable?

After all, that's to be the first chipset produced on a 2nm node (in other words: extremely advanced) and given the problems that've plagued previous Exynos generations, hopes are high.

So far, there are some super positive preliminary leaks about the Exynos 2600.

In contrast, Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is considered to be extremely powerful, but not all phones can handle the heat (with great power comes great heat, as Uncle Ben would say… if he was a phone nerd).

If the Exynos 2600 outdoes it on several fronts, Qualcomm will have to respond quickly. 2026 is off to a fun start!

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

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