HomePod and HomePod Mini get new audio enhancements in latest beta update
Starting this week, HomePod and HomePod Mini users will benefit from lossless audio content via Apple Music if they install the latest HomePod 15 beta 5 (via 9to5Mac). Alongside the new feature that can be enabled from a toggle within the Home app options menu, Apple also added support for spatial audio.
Both features are being tested on the HomePod and HomePod Mini, but not everyone who installs the latest beta update will have access to them. If you don’t see the newly added toggles for these new features in the home options menu in the Home app, it means you haven’t been selected to test them, so you’ll have to wait until Apple makes them available for the general public.