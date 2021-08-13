Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

HomePod and HomePod Mini get new audio enhancements in latest beta update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Apple confirmed it will add lossless audio support to the HomePod and HomePod Mini back in May but didn’t say when it will happen. Apple Music streaming quality has been upgraded a few months ago with support for lossless audio compression, but not all of Apple’s devices were compatible with the feature.

HomePod and HomePod Mini need some extra software in order to be compatible with high-res audio content, but other Apple accessories like AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Beats won’t support since they use Bluetooth connection.

Starting this week, HomePod and HomePod Mini users will benefit from lossless audio content via Apple Music if they install the latest HomePod 15 beta 5 (via 9to5Mac). Alongside the new feature that can be enabled from a toggle within the Home app options menu, Apple also added support for spatial audio.

Both features are being tested on the HomePod and HomePod Mini, but not everyone who installs the latest beta update will have access to them. If you don’t see the newly added toggles for these new features in the home options menu in the Home app, it means you haven’t been selected to test them, so you’ll have to wait until Apple makes them available for the general public.

