$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories Apple Software updates Audio

Apple to bring lossless audio to HomePod and HomePod Mini

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 24, 2021, 1:55 PM
Apple to bring lossless audio to HomePod and HomePod Mini
Apple announced about a week ago its music streaming service is getting an upgrade at no extra cost. Starting next month, all Apple Music subscribers will get spatial audio and Hi-Res Audio support.

Unfortunately, while spatial audio will be fully supported on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, lossless audio won't be something that those using Apple's wireless earbuds will be able to enjoy. Apple confirmed that lossless audio requires wired headphones, as Bluetooth codecs and file formats don't support high-res audio content (or lossless audio).

The good news is if you own a HomePod or HomePod Mini, lossless audio is headed your way. According to the latest support document published by Apple (via TomsGuide), the two smart speakers will be updated to support lossless audio.

Currently, both HomePod and HomePod Mini use Apple's AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) to offer excellent audio quality, but Apple mentions in the FAQ that “support for lossless is coming in a future software update.”

Apple also promises to “deliver music using lossless audio compression to your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.” Keep in mind though that while lossless will play back normally on Bluetooth speakers and headphones, Bluetooth connections don't support lossless audio, which is why AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Beats aren't compatible with the lossless tier.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Important Google Photos storage policy changes rolling out in June
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Important Google Photos storage policy changes rolling out in June
iOS 14.6 is here with important Apple Card and Podcasts improvements (and more)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
iOS 14.6 is here with important Apple Card and Podcasts improvements (and more)
Amazon's first deal on Apple's iPad Pro (2021) has arrived
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's first deal on Apple's iPad Pro (2021) has arrived
-$50
Verizon is down in major markets like New York City, Miami and Charlotte
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon is down in major markets like New York City, Miami and Charlotte
Verizon is giving unlimited subscribers up to 12 free months of Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon is giving unlimited subscribers up to 12 free months of Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass
AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount
-46%

Featured stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless