Apple Music announces Spatial and Lossless Audio; launching in June at no extra cost
What Apple is calling the “next generation of sound on Apple Music” is coming to all subscribers in June at no extra cost. That means Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio on Apple Music will cost $9.99 per month, or $14.99 per month with a Family Plan.
Apple Music says it'll constantly be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks, though. And to make things easier to identify, albums available in Dolby Atmos will have a dedicated badge and there'll also be curated Dolby Atmos playlists on the platform.
If all of that wasn't enough, Apple Music has also announced the introduction of Lossless Audio. In layman's terms, the new feature means users will be able to hear exactly what artists created in the studio.
At launch, Lossless Audio will be available on over 20 million songs. But Apple Music promises to bring the feature to its entire 75+ million catalog by the end of 2021.