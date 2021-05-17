Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Apple Music announces Spatial and Lossless Audio; launching in June at no extra cost

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 17, 2021, 8:21 AM
Apple Music announces Spatial and Lossless Audio; launching in June at no extra cost
A premium Apple Music Hi-Fi tier has been rumored for several weeks now. Today, the Cupertino-based giant surprised everyone by making it official — Meet Apple Music’s new Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio features.

Apple Music now offers Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio


What Apple is calling the “next generation of sound on Apple Music” is coming to all subscribers in June at no extra cost. That means Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio on Apple Music will cost $9.99 per month, or $14.99 per month with a Family Plan.

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos enables a more immersive audio experience and will be compatible with thousands of songs at launch from artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and many others.

Apple Music says it'll constantly be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks, though. And to make things easier to identify, albums available in Dolby Atmos will have a dedicated badge and there'll also be curated Dolby Atmos playlists on the platform. 

Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones that include the H1 or W1 chips. The built-in speakers in the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac are supported too. 

If all of that wasn't enough, Apple Music has also announced the introduction of Lossless Audio. In layman's terms, the new feature means users will be able to hear exactly what artists created in the studio.

At launch, Lossless Audio will be available on over 20 million songs. But Apple Music promises to bring the feature to its entire 75+ million catalog by the end of 2021. 

