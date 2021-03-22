Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple Audio

Apple's HomePod mini has a secret temperature sensor that's not being used

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 22, 2021, 10:51 AM
Apple's HomePod mini has a secret temperature sensor that's not being used
The original HomePod may have been discontinued, but Apple continues to sell the newer and more affordable HomePod mini which, according to a new report, has a hidden feature that nobody knew about.

The HomePod mini's temperature sensor could be activated with an update


Bloomberg has revealed that Apple’s HomePod mini ships with a secret sensor inside that’s capable of measuring room temperature and humidity. The company has never admitted to including the sensor, but internally there have been discussions about activating it.

An iFixit teardown confirmed the sensor’s existence. It’s located in the bottom-edge of the HomePod mini, near the power cable but far from the internals. The manufacturer is Texas Instruments.

People familiar with the situation claim that activating the hidden component would allow Apple’s HomePod mini to work with HomeKit-compatible smart thermostats to better control the temperature of a room, whether that be by turning on a fan or switching the heating on.

There’s no guarantee Apple will enable features that make use of the temperature sensor, but doing so could be the first step in leveling-up the company’s HomeKit software, which hasn’t been as successful as Amazon and Google’s equivalents.

Apple is working on speakers with displays and cameras


Long-term, the HomePod mini is expected to be joined by a range of new devices including a successor to the original HomePod, set for release in 2022, and a new generation of the Apple TV set-top-box.

The Silicon Valley-based giant is working on speakers with cameras and displays too. Those sound a lot like rivals to Google's Nest Hub and other smart displays, but a release in the near future is unlikely.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
LG to stop making phones altogether, as buyouts fall through
Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: solid all around!
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Best Buy's top Apple AirPods Pro deal is back on for a presumably limited time

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless