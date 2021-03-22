Apple's HomePod mini has a secret temperature sensor that's not being used
The HomePod mini's temperature sensor could be activated with an update
Bloomberg has revealed that Apple’s HomePod mini ships with a secret sensor inside that’s capable of measuring room temperature and humidity. The company has never admitted to including the sensor, but internally there have been discussions about activating it.
People familiar with the situation claim that activating the hidden component would allow Apple’s HomePod mini to work with HomeKit-compatible smart thermostats to better control the temperature of a room, whether that be by turning on a fan or switching the heating on.
Apple is working on speakers with displays and cameras
Long-term, the HomePod mini is expected to be joined by a range of new devices including a successor to the original HomePod, set for release in 2022, and a new generation of the Apple TV set-top-box.
The Silicon Valley-based giant is working on speakers with cameras and displays too. Those sound a lot like rivals to Google's Nest Hub and other smart displays, but a release in the near future is unlikely.